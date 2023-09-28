Column: Fox claims Smartmatic used defamation suit to woo investors, points finger at Soros

By Alison Frankel

Sept 28 (Reuters) - As Fox Corp and Smartmatic plow into discovery in the voting technology company's $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit, Fox has asserted in a court filing that Smartmatic is trying to use the litigation to entice investors.

Smartmatic, as you know, has accused Fox of decimating its business prospects with since-debunked reporting on fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Fox has not only defended its reporting but has also brought a counterclaim accusing Smartmatic of improperly trying to chill free speech by filing a “deeply implausible” demand for billions of dollars in damages.

In filings last week in New York State Supreme Court, Fox asserted that in order to prove its counterclaim, it needs documents and deposition testimony from Smartmatic advisers in the U.K. who can, according to Fox, shed light on Smartmatic’s assertion that it was poised to become a multibillion-dollar enterprise before Fox’s allegedly defamatory reporting. Fox told New York State Supreme Court Justice David Cohen that the U.K. witnesses are “integral to rebutting Smartmatic’s self-proclaimed valuation and its claim for billions in damages.”

But that’s not all Fox wants to question the U.K. witnesses about.

Fox contends that Portman Global Partners, a London-based investment firm that has allegedly been advising Smartmatic since at least 2018, has made “efforts to seek investors in Smartmatic based on Smartmatic’s litigation against Fox.” Those efforts, according to Fox, began after Smartmatic launched its suit over Fox's 2020 reporting.

Fox, which wants the New York judge to authorize subpoenas for documents from Portman and testimony from Portman director Prashant Francis, does not offer much evidence to back up its contention that Smartmatic is using the prospect of a big payday from Fox to lure investors.

The only possible clue to its assertion is in Fox’s demand for Portman documents. Fox asserts that on April 28, 2021 -- two months after Smartmatic filed its lawsuit against Fox -- Portman director Francis sent an email to Smartmatic’s founder and CEO, Antonio Mugica. The email itself is not included in Fox's filing, but Fox said that Francis referred in the message to a "teaser" Portman had created for Smartmatic. According to Fox, Francis told Mugica that some number of unnamed SPACs had expressed interest in the Smartmatic teaser.

Presumably, the teaser involved Smartmatic's lawsuit but that is not explicit in Fox's filing.

I emailed Fox lawyers from Kirkland & Ellis, Clement & Murphy and Mintz & Gold to ask about the new requests for authorization to subpoena the U.K. witnesses and specifically about the assertion that Portman marketed Smartmatic’s Fox litigation in a pitch to investors. None responded. Portman did not respond to an email query.

Smartmatic lawyer Erik Connolly of Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff flatly denied Fox’s contention.

“Fox’s suggestion that Smartmatic has used Portman to entice investors based on the value of the litigation is as factually inaccurate as its claim that Smartmatic rigged the 2020 election,” Connolly said. He declined to comment on whether Smartmatic will oppose Fox’s efforts to subpoena Portman and Francis.

Fox has long hypothesized that outside investors have an interest in Smartmatic’s case. As I told you in April, the company fought for more than a year to force Smartmatic to disclose whether it was receiving litigation funding from an outside financier.

New York courts generally refuse to force plaintiffs to reveal any agreements with litigation funders, but Fox persuaded Cohen last March that the identity of any outside investor might be relevant to Smartmatic’s motive for filing the defamation suit. Fox said that Smartmatic’s motive, in turn, was a key element of its counterclaim.

Fox's quest to find out whether Smartmatic had an outside funder for its suit seemed to come up short last spring: The counterclaim it filed after Smartmatic was ordered to disclose any outside funding contained no references to Smartmatic investors with dubious motives.

Moreover, Smartmatic explicitly denied in an email to me in April that it had received litigation funding. Smartmatic counsel Connolly told me no outside funders were backing Smartmatic’s lawsuit.

Fox's latest litigation tactics, however, suggest that it has not given up the hunt for Smartmatic backers. It is now homing in on financier George Soros, a frequent right-wing target.

In addition to its request to subpoena Portman, Fox also wants authorization to depose Mark Malloch-Brown, a British former U.N. deputy secretary-general who served as the chair of Smartmatic’s parent company until 2020. Malloch-Brown is now the president of Soros' Open Society Foundations.

Fox said that it wants to question Malloch-Brown about, among other things, any ties between Smartmatic and Soros. Specifically, Fox lawyers said they would ask the former diplomat about his “discussions with George Soros, or anyone acting on his behalf, relating to Smartmatic seeking fundraising” and about Malloch-Brown's “knowledge of any proposal that George Soros would, or in fact did, provide business advice, business connections or other financial or strategic aid to Smartmatic.”

I asked Connolly and a Smartmatic spokesperson by email about Fox’s bid to depose Malloch-Brown and the implication that Soros may have been tacitly advising or even funding Smartmatic. Connolly and Smartmatic did not respond.

Fox’s filing, to be clear, does not offer evidence that Soros had any involvement with Smartmatic. The only purported link is Malloch-Brown, who served simultaneously on the boards of Open Society and Smartmatic’s parent company. Fox asserted, without citing evidence obtained in discovery, that Malloch-Brown “helped to connect” Smartmatic and Soros and that he “regularly communicated with Soros and [Open Society] about Smartmatic.”

Fox is also seeking documents directly from Soros and Open Society. On Thursday, it filed a proposed order to compel them to comply with a Fox subpoena. No additional information about the demand was in the public docket as of Thursday afternoon.

I sent a query about the subpoena and the request to depose Malloch-Brown to Open Society and to the Soros lawyer cited in Fox’s filing, Casey Donnelly of Willkie Farr & Gallagher. Neither immediately responded.

The last time I wrote about Fox’s quest to uncover Smartmatic’s litigation financiers, I quipped that we’d solved the mystery: Smartmatic said it did not have outside funding.

Fox seems to be convinced that there’s more to the story.

Read more:

We've solved the mystery of Smartmatic’s funding in $2.7 bln Fox case (Reporting By Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones) ((alison.frankel@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6491 (o) 917-848-7493 (c);)) Keywords: FRANKEL SMARTMATICVFOX/UKSUBPOENAS

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.