Column: FirstEnergy scolds shareholders for meddling ahead of key class action appeal

By Alison Frankel

Feb 5 (Reuters) - Ohio utility FirstEnergy is accusing shareholder lawyers from Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd of attempting a procedural sleight-of-hand to avert a potentially problematic appellate ruling on an increasingly popular defense in securities litigation.

If nothing else, the fight over a Robbins Geller request for the trial judge to revise a class certification opinion that's now under review at the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals highlights the stakes of an issue that hasn't previously gotten much attention.

First, some background. FirstEnergy FE.N is facing $8 billion in claims by investors accusing the company of covering up a multimillion-dollar bribery scheme to get Ohio legislators to bail out two aging nuclear plants. (FirstEnergy paid $230 million in 2021 to resolve federal charges stemming from the bribery scheme.)

In March 2023, U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley of Columbus, Ohio, certified two investor classes — one for shareholders, the other for noteholders who invested in two FirstEnergy offerings — to pursue fraud claims.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals agreed in November to review Marbley’s class certification decision. As I told you at the time, the appellate court will consider two issues raised by FirstEnergy: whether Marbley erred by applying the lenient standard for class actions based on deceptive corporate omissions, rather than the tougher standard for corporate misstatements, in a case alleging a mix of omissions and misrepresentations; and whether the trial judge rigorously analyzed shareholders’ theory of classwide damages, as required by U.S. Supreme Court in 2013’s Comcast v. Behrend.

FirstEnergy and its friends in the business lobby emphasized the first issue in their briefs urging the 6th Circuit to grant mid-case review of Marbley’s class certification opinion. But the Comcast issue could actually have broader consequences across securities fraud litigation.

Defendants in shareholder fraud cases are increasingly likely to invoke Comcast in their briefs opposing class certification, arguing that plaintiffs haven’t offered adequate models for classwide damages. So far, those arguments haven’t gotten much traction. But if the 6th Circuit sides with FirstEnergy to hold that shareholders’ damages model is flawed — or even if the appeals court merely concludes that Marbley’s analysis of shareholders’ model was not sufficiently rigorous — you can expect Comcast challenges to mushroom.

Robbins Geller seems to want to take the Comcast question out of the 6th Circuit’s purview.

In an unusual motion last month, the shareholder firm asked Marbley, the trial judge, to revise his class certification opinion to clarify that he did indeed engage in rigorous analysis — including a probe of the expert witness reports on both sides during oral arguments on class certification — to conclude that shareholders met the Comcast standard.

When FirstEnergy asked the 6th Circuit to review Marbley's class certification decision, its lawyers at Sullivan & Cromwell told the appeals court that Marbley erroneously cited his analysis of noteholders’ statutory damages under the Securities Act to justify his conclusion that shareholders offered an adequate damages model for their Exchange Act claims. The Exchange Act does not provide for statutory damages, so FirstEnergy argued that Marbley’s analysis was flawed.

But Robbins Geller said in last month's motion for clarification that the full record proves Marbley did not rely on his Securities Act analysis to certify shareholders' Exchange Act class. Robbins Geller urged Marbley to revise his opinion to reflect that he looked carefully at all of the evidence both sides offered before rejecting FirstEnergy’s Comcast challenge to certification of the shareholder class.

That “simple clarification,” the shareholder firm said, would avert “the waste of judicial resources” that would result from the 6th Circuit’s consideration of the Comcast question. It would also, according to Robbins Geller, “avoid the possibility of confusion at the appellate court.”

FirstEnergy responded in a brief last week that contends Robbins Geller’s motion for clarification is procedurally improper and wouldn’t even take the Comcast issue off the 6th Circuit’s table.

The company’s opening brief to the 6th Circuit is due on Feb. 9, Sullivan & Cromwell told Marbley in last week’s brief. So now is not the time for the trial judge to rewrite the opinion under appellate review.

“Plaintiffs should not be permitted to force the 6th Circuit or defendants to redo their work because plaintiffs have decided that they do not like their chances on appeal,” FirstEnergy argued.

Sullivan & Cromwell said it would be “extraordinary — indeed unprecedented” for Marbley to reclaim jurisdiction over an issue that is before the 6th Circuit in order to substantively revise his opinion.

The federal rule that allows trial judges to issue indicative rulings while their cases are on appeal, FirstEnergy said, applies in only a narrow set of circumstances in which the indicative ruling would not alter the issues under appellate consideration. Those are not the circumstances here, the company said, because the revision proposed by Robbins Geller directly affects the 6th Circuit case.

If shareholders wanted Marbley to clarify his class certification decision, Sullivan & Cromwell said, they should have asked the judge to do so before the appeals court granted FirstEnergy’s petition for interlocutory appeal. But with the Comcast issue now before the appeals court, FirstEnergy said, shareholders have no choice but to direct their arguments to the 6th Circuit.

Moreover, according to FirstEnergy, the revision sought by Robbins Geller wouldn’t eliminate the Comcast issue on appeal, because the company would still challenge the validity of shareholders' damages model. So instead of streamlining the appeal, the company said, Robbins Geller’s proposed revision of the class certification opinion would waste everyone’s time.

Robbins Geller declined to comment on FirstEnergy’s assertions. The company declined through a spokesperson to comment on the skirmish.

I was already interested in how the 6th Circuit would handle FirstEnergy’s Comcast arguments before Robbins Geller asked Marbley to revise his opinion.

Now, thanks to the Streisand effect, I’m even more intrigued.

Read more:

FirstEnergy investor class action will get appellate review in multibillion case

FirstEnergy says trial judge botched investor class certification decision

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.