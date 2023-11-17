Column: FirstEnergy investor class action will get appellate review in multibillion case

By Alison Frankel

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Scandal-tainted Ohio utility FirstEnergy has persuaded an appellate court to grant mid-case review of the trial court decision allowing investors to bring classwide securities fraud claims against the company.

The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals granted FirstEnergy’s petition for interlocutory review on Thursday, signaling that the appellate court wants to be sure U.S. District Judge Algenon Marbley of Columbus, Ohio, properly certified a class of FirstEnergy shareholders and noteholders to pursue fraud claims stemming from a years-long political bribery scheme.

FirstEnergy FE.Nagreed in 2021 to pay $230 million to resolve U.S. government charges that it paid tens of millions of dollars to Ohio state lawmakers in a push for a law to bail out two aging nuclear plants. Investors claim that the company is liable for the losses they allegedly suffered when a leading Ohio politician was arrested, and the bribery scheme came to light.

The appeal of Marbley’s class certification decision, as I told you when FirstEnergy’s appellate lawyers at Sullivan & Cromwell petitioned for 6th Circuit review last April, will address two hot-button issues in securities class actions.

The first is whether securities class actions alleging both fraudulent omissions and affirmative misrepresentations can be certified under the lenient Affiliate Ute test, which does not require investors to prove that they relied on deceptive omission, or the more stringent Basic test for fraudulent misrepresentations. As you know, U.S. Supreme Court precedent allows securities class action defendants to assert a variety of arguments to rebut the presumption, under the Basic test, that their alleged misstatements impacted the market for their stock and bonds.

Marbley certified the FirstEnergy class under the Affiliated Ute standard, reasoning that investors’ claims “primarily” stemmed from FirstEnergy’s failure to disclose the bribery scheme. The judge also said that he would have certified the class under the Basic standard, as lead shareholder counsel from Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd pointed out in a brief opposing FirstEnergy’s petition for review of the class certification order.

FirstEnergy nevertheless argued that the appeals court should step in to clarify that Affiliated Ute does not apply in cases asserting a mix of omissions and misrepresentations. In a brief responding to shareholders, the company asserted that seven other circuit courts have already rejected shareholder attempts to use the Affiliated Ute test to certify classes alleging “half-truths.”

FirstEnergy’s argument was amplified in friend-of-the-court briefs from several law professors and from two business groups, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce and the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA). The company's backers warned the 6th Circuit that Marbley’s reliance on the Affiliated Ute test in a case alleging a mix of omissions and misrepresentations was an improper expansion of the more lenient standard.

Unless the appeals court clamps down, argued SIFMA and the Chamber, the 6th Circuit will become an outlier where investors get what amounts to a free pass to class certification.

“Absent the guardrails established by Basic and its progeny, public companies would be exposed to near automatic class certification, as plaintiffs will invoke the less demanding Affiliated Ute presumption in nearly every case,” the law professors predicted in their brief.

The second issue raised in the interlocutory appeal is a bit more esoteric. The Supreme Court held in 2013’s Comcast Corporation v. Behrend that classes cannot be certified unless plaintiffs' lawyers have offered a classwide model for calculating damages. In FirstEnergy, Robbins Geller provided expert witnesses who opined on calculating damages for noteholders asserting claims under the Securities Act and shareholders alleging Exchange Act violations.

But the company argued that Marbley fell short of Comcast’s "rigorous analysis" requirement when he signed off on the proposed classwide damages model for investors' Exchange Act claims. According to FirstEnergy, the trial judge erroneously referred to the statutory damages model for noteholders’ Securities Act claims in endorsing their Exchange Act claims, which are not based on the statute.

Robbins Geller countered that the full record on class certification – including dueling expert witness reports, hundreds of pages of deposition testimony and a lengthy hearing in which Marbley grilled both sides about damages -- shows that the trial judge properly scrutinized the class methodologies. The firm also said its proposed model for calculating shareholders’ damages is “the gold-standard, well-accepted method.”

The 6th Circuit panel that granted FirstEnergy’s petition did not say whether the court is more interested in the Affiliated Ute or Comcast issue. Both of the amicus briefs backing the company devoted more space to protesting Marbley’s application of the lenient Affiliated Ute standard, though both also faulted the trial court’s analysis of shareholders' damages model.

Thursday’s order noted that one factor the 6th Circuit considers in weighing a request for interlocutory appeal is the likelihood that the petitioner will prevail. But that’s certainly not a guarantee that FirstEnergy will get the class decertified. The company, after all, told the 6th Circuit that shareholders are alleging $8 billion in damages. The appeals court may just want to double-check the trial court in a huge case based on one of the biggest public schemes in recent memory.

FirstEnergy counsel Robert Giuffra of Sullivan & Cromwell said in an email statement that he and his client are “pleased that the 6th Circuit will review these important questions regarding the certification of securities class actions, including over the scope of the Affiliated Ute presumption and what is needed to satisfy the requirements of Comcast.”

Robbins Geller declined to provide a statement.

Ironically, the 6th Circuit decision to review the FirstEnergy class certification came on the same day that Robbins Geller formally agreed to end a 13-year-old shareholder class action against Goldman Sachs, after its loss last August in one of the hardest-fought class certification battles in the history of securities litigation. (The Manhattan trial judge certified a Goldman shareholder class three times but Goldman ultimately convinced the 2nd Circuit to decertify the class, based on the Supreme Court’s 2021 decision in its own case.)

Sullivan & Cromwell was Goldman’s counsel throughout the saga, so the FirstEnergy interlocutory appeal renews its class certification rivalry with Robbins Geller.

Read more:

FirstEnergy says trial judge botched investor class certification decision

Goldman Sachs appellate ruling is boon for securities class action defendants

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

((alison.frankel@thomsonreuters.com; 646-223-6491 (o) 917-848-7493 (c);))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.