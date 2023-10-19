Column: First-to-file shareholder rebuffed in bid to appeal dismissal of iRhythm class action

By Alison Frankel

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Having your name in the caption of a securities class action doesn’t mean you have standing to appeal if the case is dismissed, according to a decision last week from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.

In 2021, Mark Habelt was the first shareholder to file a securities fraud class action against digital healthcare company iRhythm Technologies IRTC.O, accusing the company in federal court in San Francisco of misleading investors with overly optimistic statements about U.S. regulatory proceedings to set a reimbursement rate for iRhythm’s premier heart monitoring product. iRhythm’s share price dropped sharply when the reimbursement rate was ultimately slashed from $311 to $115.

Habelt did not ask to be appointed to lead the class action when institutional investors emerged in the case. But even after a Mississippi pension fund was designated lead plaintiff and filed amended complaints on behalf of the class, Habelt’s name remained on the pleadings.

The March 2022 opinion tossing the prospective class action -- for failing to identify an actionable misstatement and failing to allege fraudulent intent -- is, in fact, captioned Habelt v. iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

The Mississippi pension fund opted not to appeal the dismissal. Habelt stepped up. His lawyers from Block & Leviton teamed up with the Mississippi fund’s lead counsel from Pomerantz to ask the 9th Circuit to revive the case.

iRhythm and its counsel from Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati made it clear from the outset of the appeal that the company would make an issue of Habelt’s standing. Wilson Sonsini filed a motion to dismiss the appeal before the case was even assigned to a merits panel of judges, arguing that the Mississippi fund was the only named plaintiff in the amended complaint at the heart of the case.

“That Habelt’s name remains on the caption as an administrative matter is not enough,” iRhythm’s motion argued. “Habelt is not mentioned at all within the body of the complaint, nor did he litigate the dispute below.” Habelt was not even bound by the judgment against the Mississippi fund, iRhythm said, because the shareholder class had not been certified before the fund’s case was tossed. So Habelt, according to the company, had no constitutional right to appeal.

Habelt’s lawyers retorted that he was obviously a party to the case: He initiated the litigation on behalf of the shareholder class and never withdrew his appearance or took any other action to suggest he had no interest in prosecuting the case that bore his name.

The 9th Circuit motions panel denied iRhythm’s dismissal motion in December but said the company could renew its standing arguments before the merits panel.

The company, which did not respond to my query, did just that in its main brief to the 9th Circuit. Habelt, in turn, argued in his reply brief that he was always a party in the case by virtue of filing the complaint that kicked off the litigation.

“He was never ‘unnamed’ or ‘absent,’” Habelt’s lawyers said. And there’s no precedent, they argued, to support iRhythm’s contention that Habelt should have sought to intervene in the case in order to appeal its dismissal. Habelt, his lawyers said, “reasonably believed that he was already a party, and no authority requires him to move to intervene in his own case.”

The 9th Circuit held otherwise in a split Oct. 11 decision. Judges Carlos Bea and Holly Thomas said in Thomas’s majority opinion that Habelt ceased to be a party when the Mississippi fund was named lead plaintiff and filed an amended complaint that made no mention of the investor who initiated the litigation.

The majority acknowledged that case law permits non-parties to file appeals in some extraordinary circumstances but said Habelt didn’t meet that test because he was not an active participant in the shareholder case after kicking it off.

Like iRhythm, the majority said that the proper way for non-parties like Habelt to preserve their right to appeal is to move to intervene in the litigation.

“Habelt filed no motion to intervene,” Thomas wrote, so he “lacks standing to appeal.”

Judge Mark Bennett of the 9th Circuit disputed the majority’s reasoning in a dissenting opinion that insisted Habelt had standing to appeal both as a party and as a prospective class member whose interests were affected by the dismissal of the case.

Habelt never showed any intention of walking away from the case that bore his name throughout the litigation, Bennett said. It’s true that he didn’t seek to be appointed lead plaintiff, he said. But the law governing private securities litigation doesn’t specify that the appointment of a lead plaintiff extinguishes the interest of other named shareholders.

Habelt “wasn't a silent voice who should have assumed his silence equaled non-party status,” Bennett said. He “had the right to assume that a plaintiff (i.e., a party) who is never dismissed remains a party" unless someone tells him otherwise.

Even if Habelt wasn’t officially a party, the dissent said, he had a right to appeal a judgment that will impair his ability to bring a new lawsuit against iRhythm because of the preclusive effect of the class action dismissal and time limitations for securities claims. In similar circumstances, Bennett said, the 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th Circuits have all allowed non-parties to appeal when they have participated in the trial court and have a stake in the outcome of the case.

Bennett also said he would have revived the class action based on the merits of Habelt’s appeal, which makes the majority holding on Habelt's standing all the more consequential.

You’re going to be hearing more about Bennett’s dissent: Habelt lead counsel Omar Jafri told me by email that his side intends to seek en banc reconsideration of the majority’s decision.

“The majority’s holding cannot be reconciled with Supreme Court precedent or the law in other circuits,” Jafri said. Habelt’s lawyers have until Nov. 8 to file the en banc petition.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

