Column: Fake US government scams abound as the FTC fights back

By Jenna Greene

March 28 (Reuters) - “I’m from the government, and I’m here to help.”

Ronald Reagan once called those nine words the most terrifying in the English language.

His quip referring to inefficient bureaucrats holds up, but for entirely different reasons.

Americans reported losing an all-time high of $10 billion to scammers last year, according to the Federal Trade Commission, $1 billion more than 2022.

Among the top cons: imposters pretending to be from federal government agencies, which cost consumers about $500 million in 2023.

At times using the names of actual agency employees including FTC Inspector General Andrew Katsaros, scammers try to convince people that there’s a problem with their social security check or their identity has been stolen or they owe taxes — or dozens of other ploys that use the mantle of governmental authority to cheat people.

“Infuriating,” is how FTC senior attorney Larissa Bungo described it to me.

The question is, what to do about it?

The FTC is fighting back with newly enacted and proposed regulations targeting impersonation scams — which also include, for example, fraudsters pretending to be grandchildren, fake love interests or bank employees. AI-enabled impersonation scams including deep fakes are also covered by the FTC’s proposed supplemental regulation, which is open for public comment until the end of April.

The rules are designed to give the consumer protection agency increased power to sue imposters in federal court and force them to return their ill-gotten gains, plus pay hefty civil penalties. The U.S. Supreme Court in a 2021 decision significantly limited the FTC’s ability to extract such penalties under other statutory provisions.

Impersonation frauds “are so egregious that they deserve bigger sanctions,” said Kelley Drye & Warren partner William MacLeod, a former head of the FTC’s bureau of consumer protection. “It’s a deterrent effect.”

Where it gets tricky, MacLeod told me, is in the FTC’s bid to extend liability beyond the actual swindlers.

In its proposed supplemental rule, the agency also wants to hold responsible any third-party intermediaries that know or have “reason to know” that their goods or services are being used to harm consumers in impersonation scams.

The rule could potentially apply to GenAI-powered platforms, payment processors, telecommunications services, internet service providers or other entities.

The American Bankers Association, for example, in comments on the rule urged the FTC to go after telephone companies that allow fake caller ID information to pop up on a consumer’s phone. A spokesperson from the association declined additional comment.

At this point, what constitutes a “reason to know” isn’t entirely clear.

“It’s difficult to know what the standard will look like” in practice, said Pamela Deese, an intellectual property and advertising partner at Arent Fox Schiff who is following the rulemaking. The fear, she added, is that unwitting third-party providers could be “swept up unreasonably” in a lawsuit.

At the same time, Deese told me, the legal concept isn't novel. For example, she said, a building owner who knowingly allows illegal activity to take place on the premises could be held liable.

Likewise, it strikes me that if a company intentionally overlooks unlawful scammer activity, it too should be held accountable.

As FTC Chair Lina Khan and commissioners Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Alvaro Bedoya put it in a statement, making sure these “upstream actors” can’t dodge liability will “help align responsibility with capability and control.”

So if you can’t take out the scammers — who often operate overseas and outside of U.S. jurisdiction — maybe you can whack those who help make the scams possible?

The prospect to me offers a glimmer of hope in an otherwise bleak landscape.

To date, the primary tool in combating scams is prevention, educating consumers not to take the bait.

But that’s easier said than done.

“People think ‘This will never happen to me, I’m too savvy,’” said Michael Jabbara, Visa’s global head of fraud services. “That’s not the case.”

Consider financial advice columnist Charlotte Cowles, who last month wrote a viral article about how she was conned out of $50,000 in an elaborate impersonation scam that involved imposters from Amazon, the FTC and the CIA.

“I felt so ashamed” to have fallen for the ruse, she told me. “I almost didnt reportit, I was so horrified and distraught.”

In her article, Cowles shared how she answered a spoofed call from Amazon, where a fake customer service rep asked her about $8,000 in charges on her “business account” for MacBooks and iPads.

Cowles, who doesn’t have a business account, figured she was the victim of identity theft. The fake Amazon rep connected her to a fake FTC liaison, “Calvin Mitchell,” who was supposedly working with defrauded consumers.

Mitchell told her there were 22 bank accounts, nine vehicles, and four properties registered to her name, and that there were warrants out for her arrest for cybercrimes, money laundering and drug trafficking.

He eventually passed her off to a fake CIA employee supposedly working with FTC. Caller ID displayed the FTC’s name and phone number, helping assuage Cowles’ doubts.

The CIA imposter convinced Cowles that her bank account was about to be frozen and that to keep her savings safe, she needed to withdraw the money. She handed the cash over to an “undercover agent,” who was supposed to give her a check from the U.S. Treasury the next day, when she would also get a new Social Security number.

“There were definitely many moments when I doubted” the scammers’ story, Cowles told me. “But they had enough personal information about me that I was scared.”

I asked if law enforcement has made any headway in catching the crooks.

No, she said. Nor does she expect them to be apprehended.

Bungo, the FTC staff lawyer, told me she couldn’t share information about FTC investigations. But she urged people to come forward if they’ve been conned.

“Scams are under-reported,” she said. “But it’s so important to report them to help inform our enforcement actions and education campaigns.”

(Reporting by Jenna Greene)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.