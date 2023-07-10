Column: Even some justices are raising questions about the U.S. Supreme Court's legitimacy

By Hassan Kanu

July 10 (Reuters) - (The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a columnist for Reuters.)

The final days of the U.S. Supreme Court’s latest term were marked by a series of decisions that seem to bear out longstanding criticism that the court has historically functioned as a bulwark against equal legal status for minority groups.

The court’s conservative majority effectively overruled affirmative action on June 29, and, a day later, permitted businesses to discriminate against LGBTQ people based on religious belief.

The court's decision in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard was an "unjustified exercise of power," Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote in the liberal justices' June 29 dissent.

The liberal justices wrote in the case about LGBTQ rights, 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis, that gender and sexual minorities are experiencing a similar "backlash" to new forms of inclusion as the civil rights and women's rights movements did, suggesting the court has become a part of that reactionary counter-offensive.

The Supreme Court press office didn’t respond to my requests for comment.

For decades, numerous legal scholars of different stripes have criticized patterns of judicial manipulation in furtherance of "culture war" agendas against minority civil rights, law professors Steven Bender and Francisco Valdes wrote in a 2012 paper.

Practitioners and academics have highlighted how the court moves the goal posts and changes the rules of the game to reach its desired outcomes – as Sotomayor put it – in cases concerning minority group rights.

Former Harvard Law School professor Derrick Bell made a seminal argument in 1980 that the court rules in favor of minority civil rights only when those interests incidentally align with the white majority’s. For example, Bell argued that the Supreme Court's break with its long-held position on segregation in Brown v. Board of Education cannot be understood without considering the decision's "economic and political" value to the country, including that abandoning segregation would win credibility in international relations and conflicts.

And Khiara Bridges, a sociologist and professor at the University of California, Berkeley School of Law, wrote an analysis of the 2022 term positing that the current majority's theory of racism only considers injuries alleged by non-whites to be valid if they look like “old school” racism – the sort of overt discrimination seen in the pre-civil rights eras. (Those theories offer explanations for the court's recent ruling that Alabama's new voter maps discriminated against Black residents: in Bridges' view, the blatant racial gerrymandering alleged in the case parallels the overt racism seen in the days of Jim Crow.)

By contrast, scholars have documented the court's historical zealousness about protecting white Americans against supposed race discrimination.

The three liberal justices state their agreement with those criticisms in their dissents in recent cases.

Sotomayor wrote in the affirmative action dissent that the majority holding is a “shocking proposition” that “echoes arguments made by opponents of Reconstruction-era laws and this Court’s decision in” Brown v. Board of Education – arguments made by avowed segregationists, in other words. (Bridges' 2022 paper predicted that the court's analysis in the affirmative action case would be "indistinguishable from Alabama Governor George Wallace standing in front of the schoolhouse door and keeping black students out of white schools.")

“Tellingly, in sharp contrast with today’s decision, the Court has allowed the use of race when that use burdens minority populations,” Sotomayor added.

Moreover, in the LGBT case, the dissenting justices described the majority's reasoning as “embarrassing," saying the conservative justices had embraced a “contrivance” akin to the separate-but-equal doctrine established in the 1800s in Plessy v. Ferguson, which legalized state-sponsored racism and segregation.

At other points, the dissenters argued that the conservative justices were simply enacting “their policy preferences” and “value judgments,” with an “unrestrained disregard for precedent." They added that the court is essentially engaged in white grievance politics and embracing the “myth” of reverse racism; and that its rulings are an insult “to the dignity of those students for whom race matters” and the dignity of LGBTQ Americans.

To be sure, fiery dissents are increasingly common at the high court. But the dissenting opinions at the end of this last term seem unprecedented in their withering scrutiny of the court’s unconvincing analyses in minority rights cases.

They also stand out for drawing a remarkably direct throughline from openly white supremacist rulings by "our predecessors on this court," in Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson's words, to decisions by the sitting majority.

In sum, three sitting justices, including the Supreme Court’s first Latina and first Black woman, made a statement this term about its legitimacy and connected its jurisprudence to an era of racial repression.

It’s an urgent message – and it's inherently a clarion call for court reform.

(Reporting by Hassan Kanu; editing by Leigh Jones)

((hassan.Kanu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.