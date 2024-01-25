Column: Epson’s unusual mass arbitration defense: Sue your (alleged) customers

By Alison Frankel

Jan 25 (Reuters) - For years, corporations targeted in mass arbitration campaigns have complained that plaintiffs' lawyers don’t adequately screen their clients before filing demands. It’s increasingly easy, after all, to sign up clients through internet advertising. And for plaintiffs' lawyers waging mass arbitration campaigns, volume is leverage.

Printer company Epson didn't just complain about inadequate vetting when it was slammed with 13,000 arbitration demands. It escalated things to a whole new level: suing its own customers.

The story began in the summer of 2022, when Epson 6724.T received a notification that the plaintiffs' firm Labaton Sucharow planned to file arbitration demands for 6,570 Epson customers who alleged that they were unable to use non-Epson ink cartridges with their Epson printers. Epson and its lawyers at Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan said they needed more information to assess the validity of the claims. Epson asked Labaton to supply a serial number or proof of purchase for each purported Epson customer.

Labaton instead informed Epson that it represented an additional 6,800 Epson customers who also intended to demand arbitration.

Labaton eventually supplied Epson with serial numbers for more than 2,000 of its clients. After weeks of wrangling over the terms of Epson's consumer contract, the two sides went to mediation in early 2023. They failed to reach any agreement.

On March 1, 2023, Labaton filed about 4,000 arbitration claims at JAMS.

Three days later, Epson responded by suing nearly 4,000 of Labaton’s clients in Orange County Superior Court.

Quinn Emanuel filed two different declaratory judgment lawsuits against Epson customers. One complaint named Labaton clients who appeared to be Epson customers. That suit contends that the defendants -- who are all individually named – did not comply with Epson’s contractually mandated pre-arbitration dispute resolution procedures and filed their arbitration claims in the wrong forum. (Epson said they should have filed at FedArb, not JAMS.)

Epson said it was suing its own customers only as a last resort, because they seemed to have “been roped into a frivolous mass arbitration scheme by their counsel (Labaton Sucharow) that seeks to extort a large settlement based not on the merits of any consumer grievance against Epson but rather on the threat of having to pay tens of millions of dollars in individual arbitration filing fees.”

The other Epson complaint is against Labaton clients who, according to the company, do not appear to have purchased any Epson products. In that lawsuit, Epson said it has no intention of paying upwards of $20 million in arbitration fees to initiate cases brought by people who aren’t even customers.

Both suits call for the dismissal of the JAMS cases and fees for Epson’s lawyers.

Epson is certainly not the first mass arbitration defendant to criticize plaintiffs' lawyers for filing supposedly unwarranted claims. That’s de rigueur in these cases. But it is one of the only arbitration targets that has gone on the offensive against thousands of individual claimants.

Intuit tried a similar tactic a few years ago, suing nearly 10,000 arbitration claimants in state court in Los Angeles in an attempt to enjoin their cases at the American Arbitration Association and force them into small claims court. Intuit's ploy flopped: In 2021, a California appeals court affirmed a trial court’s refusal to grant the injunction.

The Epson claimants-cum-defendants are represented by Labaton and Scott + Scott, which have moved in each case for certification of a class of defendants. Labaton and Scott + Scott have called Epson’s lawsuits a “contrived attempt to stall the arbitration process,” accusing the company of disregarding its own contractual obligation to arbitrate with claimants who have satisfied Epson’s own preconditions – which did not include a requirement that customers provide the company with serial numbers and proof of purchase.

By suing the arbitration claimants, wrote Labaton and Scott + Scott, Epson veered beyond ordinary defense tactics and “into outright harassment.”

Lawyers on both sides declined to comment.

Orange County Superior Court Judge Lon Hurwitz, who is presiding over both of Epson’s suits, ruled last fall that the first issue to be decided is whether Labaton’s clients complied with Epson’s mandatory “informal” dispute resolution process before filing their arbitration claims at JAMS.

Hurwitz had scheduled a limited trial for next week, but the two sides agreed this week that the issue could be resolved based on their filings. In a nutshell, Epson contends that Labaton and its clients never engaged in a good-faith effort to comply with the informal pre-arbitration dispute resolution process, which requires, among other things, an explanation of the facts underlying the customer’s demand. The plaintiffs' firm “instead wielded the sheer size of the claimant group like a cudgel, invoking the threat of arbitration fees to try extorting an unwarranted windfall,” Epson asserted.

Labaton, on the other hand, insists that it is Epson that has acted in bad faith. In 2020 and 2021, Labaton said, the company moved to compel arbitration when customers filed class actions with claims similar to those asserted by Labaton’s clients. But, in Labaton's telling, when its clients notified Epson that they intended to arbitrate, as Epson requires, the company changed its own rules, demanding information beyond what its consumer contract specifies and attempting to switch arbitration forums.

Broadly speaking, courts have not been sympathetic when companies complain that mass arbitration is an abuse of the process they have imposed on consumers. We’ll have to see if Epson’s tactic of suing thousands of individual claimants proves more effective than merely criticizing plaintiffs' lawyers.

If so, mass arbitration could become a more expensive proposition for plaintiffs' firms.

