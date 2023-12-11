Column: Driverless car problems are outpacing liability laws

By Jenna Greene

Dec 11 (Reuters) - For years, lawyers and scholars have been speculating about what would happen when a fully self-driving car – one tooling around with no human being in the front seat – seriously injured someone.

After a robotaxi by General Motors' Cruise unit hit and dragged a pedestrian earlier this fall in San Francisco, that future is now. But is our legal system ready to offer just resolution of auto injury claims when one or both of the parties is a robot?

Such cases “don’t fit neatly in a mold,” Cardozo School of Law professor Matthew Wansley, the former general counsel of automated driving startup nuTonomy, told me.

Instead, traditional questions of driver negligence and novel theories of product liability are likely to blur, creating gray areas in litigation.

The first significant accident involving a fully autonomous vehicle -- as opposed to a crash where a human driver was using an autopilot feature -- occurred on the evening of Oct. 2, less than two months after Cruise won permission to charge fares for passenger service around the clock in San Francisco.

According to the California regulators, a person driving a Nissan hit a pedestrian in a crosswalk on one on of the city’s main thoroughfares, Market Street. The impact propelled the woman into the path of the driverless Cruise vehicle, which struck her as well.

The robotaxi initially stopped, but then moved to the side of the road. It drove 20 feet with the woman pinned underneath it, the Department of Motor Vehicles said on Oct. 24 when it suspended Cruise’s operating permits, faulting Cruise for initially providing video footage that omitted the pullover maneuver.

The company, which announced it hired Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan to review its response to the accident, faces an evidentiary hearing on Feb. 6 before a California Public Utilities Commission administrative law judge for “failing to fully disclose the circumstances” of the incident.

A Cruise spokesperson declined comment.

The woman, whose identity has not been made public, was critically injured but is now in “good condition,” according to a spokesperson for Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital.

To date, she has taken no public legal action against Cruise or other parties, which could also potentially include the city of San Francisco and state of California. (The human driver who hit her fled the scene and has not been identified.)

If she did sue, every expert I spoke with agreed that given the less-than-optimal facts for Cruise, it’s highly unlikely that the company would take such a case to trial.

“Cruise would have every incentive to settle as soon as possible,” said University of South Carolina law professor Bryant Walker Smith, whose work focuses on automated driving issues.

But what if Cruise decided to litigate, and how would it inform other cases down the road?

“It’s a brave new frontier,” said plaintiffs lawyer Jonathan Michaels, who has litigated cases against almost every major automaker, including Tesla in a recent autopilot crash lawsuit. “It’s so new that there’s no rulebook.”

Auto accidents are among the most common torts, usually focused on driver error and resolved without much fuss by insurance companies.

California uses a comparative negligence standard to apportion fault. In the Cruise accident, presumably the human hit-and-run driver would bear much of the blame for causing the woman’s injuries.

But the robotaxi might have exacerbated her harm, opening Cruise up to liability as well.

Experts told me that a plaintiff's lawyer would likely argue that a reasonable human driver would not have dragged the pedestrian.

“Liability rests with GM,” said Michaels, a principal at California-based MLG Attorneys at Law. “It falls squarely within the product liability realm.”

The calculus is different when there's a person behind the wheel of a car with limited self-driving capacity. In October, Michaels lost a jury trial against Tesla, which argued that regardless of whether its Autopilot driver assistance feature was in use, the human driver bore ultimate responsibility for crashing.

In the Cruise case, however, that argument would be a non-issue.

Stanford Law School professor Robert Rabin, an expert in accident law, said that if there was no evidence that the woman acted improperly, she “wouldn’t have to show much more” than the vehicle functioned in an unreasonable fashion and that there was a design defect in the algorithm of the software controlling the car.

“Cruise is in a difficult position,” he said.

Still, plaintiffs who assert design defect claims against autonomous vehicle makers may also face obstacles.

In a 2021 law review article, Wansley proposed that autonomous vehicle makers should be held liable for all crashes involving their vehicles, “regardless of fault, cause, or comparative negligence.”

He reasons that if the automakers know they’ll be on the hook no matter what (and couldn’t blame human actors like the driver of the hit-and-run car for comparative negligence) they will have more incentive to design their vehicles to be “superhuman defensive drivers.”

As horrifying as the San Francisco accident was, self-driving cars – which don’t drive drunk or fall asleep behind the wheel -- still offer tremendous potential to increase roadway safety.

As Smith, at South Carolina, put it, we “should be concerned about automated driving but terrified about conventional driving. One hundred people will die on American roads today. I wish we cared even a fraction as much about them as we do about this crash.”

(Reporting by Jenna Greene)

((jenna.greene@thomsonreuters.com;))

