Column: Dell case's $267 million legal fee appeal sparks law profs' fierce debate

By Alison Frankel

Jan 3 (Reuters) - What is the optimal way to balance the interests of contingency-fee lawyers and their clients in big-money cases?

Two sets of prominent law professors are offering very different answers to that seemingly simple question in the Delaware Supreme Court appeal of a $267 million fee award to plaintiffs' lawyers who obtained a $1 billion settlement with Dell Technologies and its controlling shareholders.

One group backs Pentwater Capital Management, an investment fund with a sizeable stake in the $1 billion settlement, which resolved claims that Dell DELL.N short-changed some shareholders in a 2018 stock swap. Pentwater did not object to the settlement itself but has contended in both Delaware Chancery Court and at the state Supreme Court that the shareholder lawyers who litigated the case to the brink of trial should not receive a windfall based on the magnitude of the recovery.

Pentwater’s academic supporters urged the Delaware justices to clarify that lower courts have discretion to award a lower percentage of the settlement fund to plaintiffs' lawyers in megacases — and that, indeed, the so-called declining percentage methodology is the best way to incentivize contingency-fee lawyers while also acknowledging that those lawyers don't have to spend 10 times more money to litigate a billion-dollar case than a $100 million case.

“The declining percentage approach reflects a reasonable application of economies of scale,” argued Joseph Grundfest of Stanford University and four other professors. “A declining percentage allows courts to enhance recovery to stockholders without deterring meritorious litigation.”

If you follow securities class action litigation in federal court — or if you read my report last summer on Vice Chancellor Travis Laster’s original ruling in the Dell case — you know that trial judges in federal court frequently adopt this methodology: As the size of the settlement increases, the percentage of recovery awarded to plaintiffs lawyers decreases. On average, shareholder lawyers in federal court can expect awards of less than 11% in billion-dollar cases.

Delaware has its own criteria for fee awards, taking into account (among other things) the benefit obtained and the stage of the case at the time of settlement. Delaware Supreme Court precedent gives considerable leeway to Chancery judges, who are not required to use a decreasing percentage fee scale as settlements increase but are also not precluded from departing from the usual range in exceptional cases.

Laster’s 92-page opinion in Dell devoted pages and pages of discussion to the use of declining percentages in shareholder class action fee awards, but the vice chancellor ultimately opted to award fees based on the stage of the case at the time of settlement, without a haircut for the size of the fund.

Pentwater’s law professor amici told the Delaware Supreme Court that Laster wrongly interpreted Delaware precedent to conclude that he was barred from using the declining percentage methodology. His erroneous decision, unless overturned, will “constrain the tools that Delaware judges may apply,” to the detriment of the very shareholders represented by contingency-fee lawyers, the professors said.

The law firms that won the Dell case — including Labaton Sucharow, Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan — retorted that Laster quite properly exercised his discretion, painstakingly analyzing Pentwater’s arguments for cutting their fees based on the size of the recovery before deciding that the methodology did not suit the facts of the case.

The plaintiffs' lawyers' academic amici – Charles Silver and Lynn Baker of the University of Texas and Brian Fitzpatrick of Vanderbilt University – argued not only that Laster reached the right conclusion in the Dell case but, more sweepingly, that the declining percentage method is fundamentally flawed. It’s “obviously false,” they said, to assume that contingency-fee lawyers will fight just as hard to maximize their clients’ recovery when they are effectively penalized for winning bigger settlements.

Even Pentwater’s backers, argued Silver, Baker and Fitzpatrick, did not suggest any actual model for how to award fees based on a sliding scale. That’s telling, they said, because it’s a “tricky business” for judges to decide what marginal percentages ought to apply at various settlement levels.

Should plaintiffs' lawyers receive a certain percentage for the first $100 million and declining percentages for each additional $100 million? Or should the declines be at $200 million intervals? No one in the Dell case has proposed answers, they said, and for good reason: No one knows.

In that context, their brief argued, “the recommendation to apply declining marginal percentages is worse than useless: It is likely to create perverse incentives that harm claimants by discouraging lawyers from maximizing recoveries.”

The best evidence against the declining percentage methodology, said Fitzpatrick in an interview, is from the marketplace. When real clients hire contingency-fee lawyers, he said, exceedingly few of them demand fee award reductions based on the size of the recovery. The only exceptions he has found, Fitzpatrick said, are public pension funds in securities class actions — and he and his fellow amici told the Delaware justices that those contracts are “tainted” by political considerations because elected officials don't want to appear to be granting bonanza fees to plaintiffs' lawyers.

So when it comes to aligning the interests of clients and contingency-fee lawyers, Fitzpatrick said, “We don’t have to guess. We can look at the real world.” (Laster, for what it’s worth, reviewed hundreds of retainer agreements produced by the plaintiffs' firms in the Dell case. Only a tiny percentage – well under 5% — called for declining percentage fees.)

Pentwater amicus Grundfest said contingency firms themselves — including firms in the Dell case — prove the fallacy of Fitzpatrick's arguments. "The fact that those firms are happy to litigate in federal courts that apply the declining percentage method proves that the declining percentage method is not a deterrent to meritorious litigation," Grundfest said.

Pentwater counsel Stephen Brauerman of Bayard declined to comment.

Read more:

Whopper $267 million fee award in $1 billion Dell case shows why Delaware is different

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.