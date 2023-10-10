Column: COVID vaccine 'black hole' for injury claims is unconstitutional, lawsuit says

By Jenna Greene

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Kangaroo court. Star chamber. Potemkin village.

That’s how plaintiffs lawyers in a federal lawsuit filed on Tuesday describe the obscure U.S. government tribunal charged with adjudicating claims for compensation by thousands of people who say they suffered serious injuries from COVID-19 vaccines.

The lawsuit, filed in Louisiana federal court, alleges that the Countermeasures Injury Compensation Program (CICP) violates the 5th and 7th amendments of the U.S. Constitution by failing to provide “basic due process protections, transparency, and judicial oversight.”

The forum “is the equivalent of a black hole,” plaintiffs lawyer Aaron Siri, a name partner at New York-founded Siri & Glimstad, told me.

The plaintiffs — eight people who say they experienced debilitating side-effects from the COVID-19 vaccine, as well as React 19, a nonprofit organization for people who claim vaccine-related injuries, want to stop the government from forcing their claims into the CICP until due process safeguards are added. Those include the right to review evidence, obtain discovery, present expert witnesses and appeal adverse decisions.

A spokesperson for CICP, which is part of the Health Resources and Services Administration, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Vaccine makers Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, which have been indemnified by the government and are not named in the suit, also did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

I’ve been writing about the CICP’s due process deficiencies since the early days of the pandemic — though to be clear, I’m not coming from an anti-vax perspective. As one study last year showed, COVID-19 vaccines have prevented millions of additional hospitalizations and deaths.

Still, more than 675 million doses of the vaccines have been administered in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And if you give 675 million doses of anything, it’s inevitable that some people will have adverse reactions.

The plaintiffs blame the COVID vaccine for causing a wide range of ailments including Bell’s palsy, blood clots in the brain, vertigo, vascular inflammation, chronic fatigue syndrome, small fiber neuropathy, heart palpitations and more.

Four plaintiffs have filed claims for compensation with the CICP but have been told there is “no timeline” for adjudicating their cases, according to the complaint. One had his claim denied. Three others said they were initially unaware of the program’s existence and missed the strict one-year deadline to bring a case.

It’s not possible to tell from the complaint alone whether the plaintiffs’ illnesses were caused by the coronavirus vaccines or if some other factor might have brought them on.

But to me, that isn’t the key issue right now. It’s whether the claimants will have a fair chance to present their arguments – and that’s where CICP falls short compared with other tribunals.

Authorized by the Public Readiness and Emergency Preparedness Act of 2005 (PREP), the CICP was designed to handle claims stemming from countermeasures used to treat public health emergencies like anthrax and Ebola – not exactly common maladies.

As the “payer of last resort,” it offers limited compensation for lost employment income, unreimbursed medical expenses and survivor death benefits. There are no provisions for other damages or legal fees.

Since its inception, the CICP over the course of a decade quietly decided fewer than 500 cases in total, denying more than 90% of the petitions, according to government data.

And then came the pandemic.

On Jan. 31, 2020, then-Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar declared a public health emergency in response to the outbreak, which placed COVID-19 related treatment claims in the CICP's lap.

Cue the flood.

According to government data, the CICP has received more than 12,000 COVID-related claims. So far, 32 have been deemed eligible for compensation and 1,129 (97%) have been denied. Four people to date have actually been paid, receiving an average of $2,148 each.

The CICP does not hold hearings. Instead, cases are decided by unidentified officials based on the submitted record. Moreover, the complaint says, there's no mechanism to screen or challenge decision-makers for conflicts of interest.

To win compensation, petitioners must prove via “compelling, reliable, valid, medical and scientific evidence” that their injury was the “direct result” of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to the CICP.

That’s a tall order under any circumstances. Here, it's made more challenging by procedural roadblocks. According to the complaint, petitioners don’t have the chance to review evidence used against them, question the government’s expert witnesses, get copies of their reports, obtain discovery from the vaccine makers, present their own expert witnesses or appeal adverse decisions in a court of law.

Siri told me that shortly after the COVID-19 vaccines became available in late 2020, his 30-lawyer firm “began getting inundated with calls from people who voluntarily and excitedly went and got vaccinated and then suffered some sort of injury,” he said. “Most people were completely unaware of the limitations on any potential legal action or recovery."

He and other plaintiffs' lawyers have largely steered clear of taking on individual cases, deterred by the low odds of success and small payouts.

Siri sees this lawsuit, which is being funded by the Informed Consent Action Network, a Texas-based nonprofit that says it opposes "medical coercion" in favor of individual healthcare choices, as a way to "help on a much larger scale."

There’s no on-point precedent for the relief he's seeking: striking down the portion of the PREP Act related to the CICP (and potentially opening up the vaccine makers to liability) unless the forum is dramatically overhauled to add due process protections.

But there’s an easier way. Congress could act on pending legislation and move the COVID-19 claims to the National Vaccine Injury Compensation Program, which already hears injury claims involving 16 common vaccines. It offers stronger due process protections and more generous awards, funded by a 75-cent tax per vaccine.

Then again (sarcasm alert), we all know how effective Congress these days has been in getting its work done. Maybe a court order will spur legislators into action.

(Reporting by Jenna Greene)

