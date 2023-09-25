Column: Civil rights groups' power to sue undermined by unusual appellate ruling

By contrast, the 5th Circuit's recent ruling exemplifies a long-running trend in which courts have held the minority groups that anti-bias statutes were intended to protect to a much higher bar.

Louisiana Fair Housing Action Center alleged in January 2022 that Azalea Garden Properties in Jefferson violated Fair Housing Act laws because of its unnecessary blanket ban on all applicants with any criminal history, regardless of the age and nature, evidence of rehabilitation or other factors. That ban resulted in disparate impact because of race in violation of the FHA, the Center alleged.

The group said its investigation showed that someone with a decade-old misdemeanor for loitering could potentially be denied access to housing.

The Center's complaint included basic information to establish standing. It explained that it deployed investigators (or "testers”) and conducted outreach to respond to Azalea’s practices and had to shift resources away from other efforts, like landlord training and conferences, as a result.

Nonetheless, the court dismissed the case despite that civil rights organizations have historically been able to prove standing by showing that they diverted resources to identify and counteract alleged discrimination – under 40-year-old precedent from the Supreme Court.

Notably, the ruling was entirely unprompted: neither of the parties nor the lower court even considered standing to be at issue, and they didn’t present or argue standing on appeal.

The 5th Circuit held that the housing advocacy group could not claim it was harmed when it spent and diverted resources to counteract alleged housing discrimination because those resources still went toward its central mission – combating housing discrimination.

Dissenting Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod wrote that the majority ignored precedent, saying the case should be “controlled by the Supreme Court’s decision in Havens Realty Corp v. Coleman” in 1982. The Supreme Court held in Havens that there “could be ‘no question’ that a housing nonprofit ‘suffered injury’” even if its complaint only includes broad allegations about shifting resources from its counseling services to counteract unlawful practices.

Alex Rothenberg, Azalea Garden's attorney, declined to comment.

The Center’s legal director Sarah Carthen Watson told me she’s unaware of any “serious or successful challenge to our standing as an organization” in recent memory. She said they often file and win similar cases.

“My first thought was really? Standing?” Watson said.

Organizational standing is core to anti-discrimination law, and has been indispensable for many of the country’s most acclaimed civil rights groups, like the NAACP-LDF and the ACLU.

Still, denying standing has often been used to disadvantage traditional discrimination plaintiffs. Black and other minority complainants, whether as individuals or as groups, have fared poorly in anti-discrimination litigation, largely due to court-created hurdles.

Georgetown Law professor Girardeau Spann wrote in a 1995 paper titled Color-Coded Standing that “the Court manipulates the law of standing to advance judicial policy preferences" and it has become "more obvious than scandalous."

And in traditional housing bias cases, plaintiffs – that is, Black and other minority complainants – face enormous uphill challenges.

An analysis of FHA disparate impact claims “reveals that these claims are frequently dismissed before trial, the dismissals are upheld, plaintiffs face difficulty on the claims in the rare trials that do occur, and appellate courts have no trouble affirming the plaintiffs' trial defeats and reversing their trial wins,” Stacy Seicshnaydre, a vice dean and professor at Tulane University Law School, wrote in a 2013 paper.

In four decades, plaintiffs received positive decisions in less than 20% of FHA disparate impact appeals, Seicshnaydre found.

But the situation is frequently reversed when conservative, often white groups are plaintiffs in anti-bias cases.

Federal courts generally construe standing rules more favorably for white plaintiffs, even as they subject Black and other traditional minority plaintiffs to particularly stringent interpretations, according to research spanning about 25 years by scholars including Spann, Gene Nichol, Elise Boddie, and others. Nichol and Boddie are professors at the University of North Carolina School of Law, and the University of Michigan Law School, respectively.

The dynamic is probably most pronounced in affirmative action cases, where courts appear to have concluded that white "affirmative action plaintiffs that they actually have anything at stake at all,” Nichol wrote in 2002.

The Supreme Court's anti-affirmative action decision in June didn't directly address arguments that the complainants lacked standing because they suffered no concrete injury and had amended their bylaws after filing suit to appear more like a genuine membership organization, for example. And the 5th Circuit itself declined to consider standing in another seminal affirmative action decision in 2014.

Similar trends exist in housing law, according to research by Swati Prakash, a lawyer with the New York attorney general’s office. Standing remains a hurdle for minority plaintiffs alleging that certain redevelopment will harm their property values, for example. Yet, courts have readily accepted white plaintiffs' “theory that an increase in racial minorities" in their neighborhoods "can cause the kind of harm deserving of adjudication,” Prakash wrote.

The 5th Circuit's ruling is difficult to justify. But it's perhaps best understood as part of long-running patterns that systematically favor powerful, majoritarian interests.

(Reporting by Hassan Kanu; editing by Leigh Jones)

((hassan.Kanu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.