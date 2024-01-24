Column: Carl Icahn tries, again, to use secret info from Illumina board member

By Alison Frankel

Jan 24 (Reuters) - Carl Icahn asked a Delaware judge on Tuesday to reconsider a Jan. 16 decision that barred the activist investor from using confidential information obtained from an Illumina board member in a breach of duty lawsuit against directors of the embattled gene sequencing company.

Icahn wants another chance to capitalize on attorney-client privileged information he received from Illumina ILMN.O director Andrew Teno, an Icahn portfolio manager who was elected to Illumina’s board in May 2023. Teno’s election followed a bruising proxy battle in which Icahn blasted Illumina’s incumbent directors for consummating a $7.1 billion acquisition of cancer test maker Grail GRAL.O despite opposition from U.S. and European antitrust regulators. (Illumina announced it would divest Grail in December.)

In October 2023, several months after Teno joined Illumina’s board, three Icahn-controlled entities filed a shareholder derivative lawsuit against the Illumina directors who had approved the Grail deal, accusing the board of breaching its duties by defying regulators to move forward with the Grail acquisition. (The lawsuit also asserts a direct claim that Illumina misled shareholders about the Grail acquisition during the proxy war with Icahn.)

Icahn’s lawsuit, which was filed under seal, is replete with confidential information, including privileged material that predates Teno’s election to the board but was made available to the Icahn employee after he became an Illumina board member.

Both Illumina and the individual director defendants cried foul. Teno, they argued, had no right to share confidential materials he received as an Illumina board member with Icahn – and Icahn certainly had no right to use the information in a lawsuit.

Illumina lawyers from Cravath, Swaine & Moore and Potter Anderson & Corroon, along with directors’ counsel from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz and Abrams & Bayliss, told Vice Chancellor Paul Fioravanti that as a matter of policy, all privileged information must be stricken from Icahn’s complaint.

“Directors should not have to be concerned that legal advice provided by their advisors might be misused years later by a new director who secretly and without authorization shares that privileged information with third parties,” wrote the board members’ counsel at Wachtell.

Icahn’s lawyers from Kasowitz Benson Torres and Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor countered that Teno’s disclosure of privileged information was justified by longstanding Delaware precedent that places certain shareholders within the board’s “circle of confidentiality.”

Everyone on Illumina’s board, Icahn said, knew that Teno was elected as an Icahn nominee. Everyone knew Teno worked for one of Icahn’s funds. So none of Illumina’s directors, Icahn argued, could reasonably have expected that Teno would not share information with Icahn.

Teno even used his Icahn email address when he communicated with Illumina directors and officers and, according to Icahn’s lawyers, flat out told two Illumina board members at a dinner in August 2023 that he was passing on “important stuff” to Icahn. No one at the dinner or afterward told Teno to stop sharing information with Icahn, his lawyers argued.

Fioravanti sided with Illumina and its board members in his Jan. 16 decision.

Delaware case law, most recently analyzed in Vice Chancellor Travis Laster’s 2023 opinion in Hyde Park Venture Partners Fund v. FairXchange, LLC, sets out two conditions under which board members can share confidential information with shareholders, Fioravanti said: when the director owes his or her board seat directly to the shareholder, either because the shareholder controlled enough votes to get the director elected or because the shareholder had a contractual right to pick a board member; and when the director simultaneously has fiduciary duties to the shareholder.

The motivating idea, Fioravanti said, is that in those situations, corporate directors -- who after all have only one brain -- cannot help sharing information with themselves in both capacities.

Fioravanti said Teno did not meet either condition. Icahn was not contractually entitled to appoint an Illumina board member, the judge said, and although Icahn backed Teno’s candidacy, his votes alone did not secure Teno’s seat. (Icahn entities owned a 1.4% stake in Illumina when the board election took place.) Teno is also not a fiduciary of any Icahn companies, Fioravanti said, but merely an employee who does not exercise influence over Icahn decisionmakers.

The judge ordered privileged information to be stricken from Icahn’s complaint, rejecting Icahn’s argument that board confidences are relevant and accurate and can be shielded from public view by redactions. Fioravanti said courts must respond appropriately when “confidential or privileged information is improperly interjected into litigation.”

Directors’ counsel from Wachtell said in a Jan. 18 client alert that Fioravanti’s ruling “confirms that there are important limits on the ability of activist stockholders to extract confidential information from nominated directors, reaffirming the primacy of board deliberation and authority.”

Not according to Icahn.

His newly-filed motion for reconsideration argued that Fioravanti misunderstood or overlooked key facts in deciding that Icahn was outside of the board’s circle of confidentiality. First, the motion argued, Icahn’s proxy war led to Teno’s election to the board, so Icahn’s voting power controlled the board seat, “both literally and practically.”

Moreover, the motion argued, Teno has fiduciary duties to the Icahn plaintiffs – a point that Icahn said he did not originally brief because he thought Teno's fiduciary obligations to Icahn entities were not in dispute.

Finally, the new motion contends that when Fioravanti ordered the confidential information to be stricken from the complaint, the judge did not consider that Teno believed he was fulfilling a fiduciary duty to Illumina when he provided information to be used in Icahn's sealed filing.

"Teno provided the challenged information to plaintiffs out of 'extreme concern' about certain Grail-related facts he learned as an Illumina director," Icahn's reconsideration motion said. In that context, the Icahn plaintiffs said, the privileged material should stay in a redacted complaint.

I suspect Illumina and the director defendants will not agree.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

