Column: Big banks tried to exclude states from a rate-rigging class action. They flopped, for now.

By Alison Frankel

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Bank of America BAC.N and several other big banks named as defendants in a rate-rigging lawsuit asserted a radical theory last month that might have fundamentally altered class action litigation in federal court, especially in securities fraud cases involving state pension funds.

The banks got a chilly reception for their 11th-hour theory, and they have only themselves to blame for asserting it late in the process. But I would not be surprised to see the same arguments crop up again. And if the theory gains traction, according to plaintiffs' lawyers in the rate-rigging case, the implications could be “immense and far reaching.”

In other words: Pay attention.

BofA and the other banks, including Citigroup C.N, Wells Fargo WFC.N and JP Morgan Chase JPM.N are defendants in a antitrust class action alleging that they conspired to rig interest rates for bonds known as variable rate demand obligations, for which interest rates are typically reset every week. Last September, U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman of Manhattan certified a class of bond managers that paid the banks to act as resetting agents. The class includes at least 14 states and a plethora of state agencies.

The banks initially tried to block class certification by challenging plaintiffs' economic models. But after Furman rejected those arguments and certified the class, the defendants signed off on a class notice.

They did so over protests by Edelweiss Fund, which is a whistleblower in four state qui tam suits asserting allegations that overlap with some of the claims in the class action. Edelweiss’ lawyers at McKool Smith said they were worried (among other things) that the proposed class notice did not provide enough notice to states about the rights they would be giving up unless they opted out of the class. In a letter brief last October, Edelweiss noted that some courts have questioned whether the 11th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, which establishes states’ sovereign immunity from federal jurisdiction, even permits states to be members of a class in federal court.

At the time, the bank defendants said that Edelweiss’ fears were speculative. States were capable of making an informed decision about whether to participate in the case, they said, and Furman could deal at the conclusion of the case with any disputes about the preclusive effect of his rulings.

But then the banks changed their minds, according to a Dec. 22 letter brief from bank lawyers at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr. Prompted by Texas' assertion of sovereign immunity to block a subpoena from the banks, defense lawyers conducted additional research on Edelweiss' sovereignty theory, the banks said. That research, they told Furman, convinced defense lawyers that state sovereignty could be a big problem.

Furman, they said, might not even have jurisdiction over states participating in the case as absent class members because it’s not at all clear that states have waived sovereign immunity when they have received a class action notice and have failed to opt out. States might subsequently contend that under the 11th Amendment, they are not bound by Furman’s decision in the class action.

“There is a real risk that if the class [is] not modified, then states and state entities with sovereign immunity could sit on the sidelines and if they do not like the results (e.g., summary judgment), decide then to assert sovereign immunity,” the banks said. That prospect, they said, undermines the whole point of class actions, so they urged Furman to hold up class notification until he revisited the question of whether states can even be class members.

You can imagine how that proposition went over with class counsel from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, Susman Godfrey and Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch. They argued in a Dec. 28 letter brief that the banks’ theory “poses [a] real threat to states’ autonomy and legal rights” — but that Furman need not even engage with the banks’ arguments because they should have been raised at the class certification stage, not after the class has been certified and notice has been approved.

The banks’ theory, moreover, would upend class actions in federal court, plaintiffs said. States and state entities, class counsel argued, are routinely class members in big commercial class actions — especially in shareholder fraud cases against companies in which state pension funds have invested.

It simply cannot be, class counsel said, that states and state entities must be barred from class membership even when they have received class action notifications and have opted to stay in the class.

“Defendants’ arguments — including their (inaccurate) assertion that their so-called immunity issues implicate the court’s Article III jurisdiction — would be tantamount to holding that virtually every federal court has for decades neglected its duty to ensure it has jurisdiction,” plaintiffs' lawyers warned. “That is plainly not the case.”

Last week, Furman denied the banks’ request to delay or reopen the class notification process. He agreed with class counsel that the defendants blew their chance by failing to challenge states’ membership before the class was certified and by initially arguing in response to Edelweiss’ letter last October that the court should wait until the conclusion of the case to resolve any hypothetical preclusion issues.

But the judge expressly reserved judgment on the merits of the banks’ sovereign immunity arguments, which he called “interesting and complex.”

Furman is a notably thoughtful, scholarly judge. If he thinks the banks’ theory is worth future consideration, it’s a good bet that we will see it again.

Noah Levine of WilmerHale, who signed the defendants’ letter briefs on the state sovereignty issue, did not respond to my request for comment. (WilmerHale represents Bank of America but Levine’s letters were on behalf of all of the banks.) Edelweiss counsel Daniel Levy of McKool, who was the first lawyer to raise the state sovereign immunity issue, also did not respond.

Class counsel Daniel Brockett of Quinn Emanuel declined to comment, citing the ongoing rate-rigging litigation.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.