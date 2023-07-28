Column: Bed Bath & Beyond investor Ryan Cohen must face emoji-inspired shareholder suit

By Alison Frankel

(Reuters) - During the pandemic-era "meme stock" craze, when billionaire Ryan Cohen spoke, an army of faithful retail investors listened – even when Cohen used emojis instead of words.

In 2022, Cohen took a big equity stake in the tottering home goods giant Bed Bath & Beyond, prodding the company to install three allies as board members and publicly floating his ideas for revitalizing the business. Cohen’s hundreds of thousands of social media followers took note, turning Bed Bath & Beyond into a hot topic on social media forums for investors.

On August 12, 2022, Cohen posted a tweet responding to a CNBC story predicting that Bed Bath & Beyond's share price would drop to $1. The CNBC story was accompanied by a photo of a woman shopping at a Bed Bath store. Cohen reposted the CNBC story with a quip -- “at least her cart is full” – and an emoji of a smiling moon.

Cohen’s tweet, posted on a Friday, reverberated across Reddit and Twitter that day and over the following weekend. In posts and tweets responding to Cohen's post, many investors said they interpreted Cohen’s smiley moon emoji as a signal that he still believed Bed Bath & Beyond shares were headed to the moon.

Buoyed by heavy volume, Bed Bath shares rose from $10.63 on the Friday morning before Cohen’s tweet to $16 at the close of trading on Monday.

The share price continued to skyrocket after Cohen filed a document at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday night, formally disclosing his stake in the company. The filing made no mention of plans to sell. Bed Bath & Beyond’s share price topped out the following day at nearly $30, in trading so frenzied that it was halted several times for volatility.

Over the next two days, Cohen quietly exited his position. He allegedly made $68 million. When Cohen revealed his sales, Bed Bath & Beyond’s share price plummeted. By August 22, shares were trading below $10.

Predictably, investors filed a securities fraud class action alleging they’d been duped by Cohen and his company, RC Ventures. Among their claims: Cohen posted the smiley moon emoji because he knew his followers would read it as a sign of his confidence in the company, even though his true intention, according to shareholders' complaint, was to drive up the share price before he ditched his stake.

The case, in other words, posed an extraordinary question: Can plaintiffs plausibly allege that a cartoon emoji is an actionable misrepresentation? In shareholder class actions, after all, plaintiffs have to prove that defendants intended to defraud the market and that the market relied upon their misrepresentations. That’s a lot of freight for an emoji to carry.

But not too much, according to a ruling on Thursday from U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden of Washington, D.C. McFadden concluded that Cohen and his company must face most of plaintiffs’ fraud claims, including their allegation that Cohen’s smiley moon emoji was a fraudulent misrepresentation. (Shareholders also sued Bed Bath & Beyond and its CEO. McFadden tossed claims against the CEO in Thursday's ruling and noted that the case against the company is stayed because it is in Chapter 11 bankruptcy.)

Emojis, the judge said, are just like words: They express ideas, depending on context. And in the context of meme stock trading, McFadden said, a moon emoji had significant meaning.

“Moon emojis are associated with the phrase ‘to the moon,’ which investors use to indicate ‘that a stock will rise,’” the judge wrote. “So meme stock investors conceivably understood Cohen’s tweet to mean that Cohen was confident in Bed Bath and that he was encouraging them to act.”

Cohen and RC Ventures did not respond to a query sent through RC’s website. Defense counsel from Vinson & Elkins also did not respond to my email. RC Ventures previously told me the shareholder lawsuit is “meritless” and “built on unsubstantiated claims.”

Lead plaintiffs lawyers Omar Jafri and Jeremy Lieberman of Pomerantz did not respond to my query.

McFadden appears to be the second judge to hold that emojis have particular meaning to investors. U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero of Manhattan ruled last February in Friel v. Dapper Labs, Inc., that when a seller of non-fungible tokens posted a tweet with emojis of a rocket ship and money bags, the emojis signified a promise of profitability.

Cohen’s lawyers from Vinson & Elkins downplayed that case in their motion to dismiss the Bed Bath class action. They argued that it was unreasonable to infer a promise of profitability from the moon emoji in Cohen’s tweet, considering that Cohen reposted the CNBC article predicting a crash in Bed Bath & Beyond’s share price. At worst, Cohen argued, the emoji was immaterial puffery.

“It is not plausible that an investor would have made an investment decision based on Mr. Cohen’s obscure tweet at a time when BBBY’s public financials showed the company’s sales declining precipitously, its losses skyrocketing and its cash dwindling,” Cohen's lawyers argued. Shareholders must show an alleged misrepresentation was false, Cohen's brief asserted, but “there is no way to establish objectively the truth or falsity of a tiny lunar cartoon.”

McFadden, however, said the emoji was neither puffery nor immaterial to Cohen’s followers, who reasonably saw him as “as an insider sympathetic to the little guy’s cause.” It was “not crazy,” the judge said, for these meme stock investors to read Cohen’s smiley moon emoji as expert guidance to stick with Bed Bath & Beyond despite troubling reports on the company’s health.

“A fraudster may not escape liability simply because he used an emoji,” the judge said.

Obviously, the investors suing Cohen and his company haven’t yet proved fraud. At this early stage of the case, McFadden was required to accept the truth of the allegations in the shareholders' complaint, including their assertion that investors were swayed by Cohen’s smiley moon emoji. Cohen’s briefs suggest that his lawyers plan to continue arguing that an emoji with ambiguous meaning is not the stuff of financial fraud.

But shareholders will likewise have a chance to prove that emojis can move markets.

We live in interesting times.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones)

