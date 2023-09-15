Column: BASF asks US Supreme Court to ditch ‘conspiracy jurisdiction’

By Alison Frankel

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Hankering for a new U.S. Supreme Court jurisdictional puzzle? BASF Metals and ICBC Standard Bank have got you covered.

The two companies filed a petition this week that asks the Supreme Court to decide whether courts can assert jurisdiction over defendants who have had no contact with the forum in which they were sued -- but are accused of participating in a conspiracy with other defendants who have such contacts.

The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals says the answer to that question is yes. The appeals court ruled last February that BASF and ICBC must face antitrust claims in Manhattan federal court for allegedly conspiring to rig global benchmark prices for platinum and palladium, even though BASF and ICBC are foreign companies and were not alleged to have engaged in any activity in New York.

The appeals court said that under its precedent from other recent rate-rigging cases, New York has jurisdiction over BASF and ICBC because traders in New York were part of the alleged conspiracy to manipulate benchmark prices for platinum and palladium.

This “conspiracy jurisdiction” theory applied, the 2nd Circuit said, even though neither BASF nor ICBC had direct control over the New York traders.

“Because the plaintiffs allege that BASF Metals and ICBC participated in a conspiracy, we have personal jurisdiction over those parties at this stage if ‘a co-conspirator's overt acts in furtherance of the conspiracy had sufficient contacts with a state to subject that co-conspirator to jurisdiction in that state,’” the 2nd Circuit said. “That is not a difficult requirement to meet.”

In their petition for Supreme Court review of the 2nd Circuit decision, BASF and ICBC argued that conspiracy jurisdiction cannot be reconciled with Supreme Court precedent. They cited, in particular, 2014’s Walden v. Fiore, in which the justices held that a court’s exercise of specific personal jurisdiction must be rooted in a particular defendant’s conduct, and 2021’s Ford Motor Company v. Montana Eighth Judicial District Court, which said that for an out-of-venue defendant to be subject to specific personal jurisdiction, the defendant must have availed itself “of the privilege of conducting activities within the forum state.”

The companies’ counsel of record, Michael Williams of Kirkland & Ellis, also argued in the new petition that the 2nd Circuit is at odds with the 7th Circuit, which described conspiracy jurisdiction theory as “marginal at best” in a 2010 decision, and with other state and federal courts.

Even the three-judge panel that held BASF and ICBC to be subject to New York’s jurisdiction, the petition said, acknowledged the “debate” over the theory’s viability, especially after the Supreme Court’s 2014 decision in the Walden case, but said it was bound by circuit precedent. (Kirkland represents BASF. Clifford Chance represents ICBC.)

“This is a rare case where the Court of Appeals acknowledged the split among the circuits on a fundamental issue of personal jurisdiction,” Williams told me in an email statement. “Everyone from first-year students of civil procedure to multinational corporations is likely to be interested in whether the Supreme Court takes the case.”

The plaintiffs alleging the rate-rigging conspiracy were represented at the 2nd Circuit by Labaton Sucharow and Berger Montague. Neither firm responded to my query on the BASF and ICBC petition for Supreme Court review. Plaintiffs lawyer Matthew Perez, who argued the case at the 2nd Circuit, has since moved from Labaton to DiCello Levitt. In an automated email reply message, Perez said he was on parental leave and unavailable.

As the BASF petition points out, this is not the first time that the Supreme Court has been asked to overturn the 2nd Circuit’s conspiracy jurisdiction precedent. Last year, Lloyds Banking Group and other petitioners sought review of two different 2nd Circuit decisions concluding that New York had jurisdiction over out-of-forum defendants based on their alleged participation in vast conspiracies to rig interbank exchange rates. In both cases, the 2nd Circuit pointed to New York's jurisdiction over co-conspirators that allegedly took actions in New York to advance the conspiracy.

The Supreme Court ended up denying the petitions, despite relisting one of the cases five times. In both orders denying review, the court noted without further explanation that Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Elena Kagan and Neil Gorsuch were recused.

BASF and ICBC said in the new petition that their case should not pose the same recusal problems as last year’s Lloyds cases. There are only four remaining defendants in the platinum and palladium case, the petition said, and only BASF and ICBC are seeking Supreme Court review. (The other remaining defendants, they said, would not be affected if the Supreme Court were to overturn the 2nd Circuit’s conspiracy jurisdiction precedent.)

“The fact that this petition appears unlikely to present recusal risk thus also strongly supports certiorari,” BASF and ICBC said. “Should the court pass on this petition, it is hardly certain the full court would be able to hear the next one.”

(Reporting By Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.