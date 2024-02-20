Column: 'Audits matter.' AmTrust shareholders get US SEC backing in bid for appellate redo on BDO claim

By Alison Frankel

Feb 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission told an appeals court last week that investors place significant faith in auditors’ certifications of corporate financials, calling on the court to reconsider the dismissal of securities fraud claims against auditor BDO USA by shareholders of the insurer AmTrust Financial Services AFSIA.PK.

The SEC laid out its views in an amicus brief that was requested by the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals as the court weighs a shareholder petition to revive a class action claim against BDO for allegedly making false statements in the auditor's 2013 certification of AmTrust’s financials.

A three-judge 2nd Circuit panel ruled last August that shareholders failed to show that BDO’s allegedly false certification mattered to AmTrust investors. BDO’s allegedly false statements, wrote Judge Raymond Lohier for a panel that also included Judge William Nardini and U.S. District Judge Rachel Kovner of Brooklyn, sitting by designation, were generalized assurances. Such boilerplate, the panel held, isn’t material to investors.

The SEC disagreed in its new amicus brief. The commission told the 2nd Circuit that investors do indeed care about standardized auditor certifications — and would take note if auditors refused to certify a company’s financials or issued only a qualified opinion.

“An auditor’s statement that it has subjected the company’s financials to scrutiny in accordance with professional standards conveys important information on which reasonable investors rely,” the SEC said.

The standardized form for auditor certifications “does not render them less meaningful,” the agency argued, but instead “imports greater meaning by providing a clear and consistent signal permitting investors to quickly classify the associated investment risk.”

BDO and the SEC both declined to comment through spokespeople. Neither BDO counsel from McDermott Will & Emery nor AmTrust counsel from Williams & Connolly responded to my email queries.

AmTrust shareholders’ lawyers at Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd said they welcomed the SEC’s “strong” support for their view of the significance of auditor certifications.

“In recent years, far too many auditors have escaped liability for their actions due to an ever-tightening legal environment,” Robbins Geller said in an email statement. “Audits matter, and false and misleading audit certifications damage investors and undermine the integrity of our financial markets.”

The AmTrust shareholders’ case against BDO arises from unusual circumstances.

The SEC concluded in 2018 that BDO botched the audit underlying its 2013 certification of AmTrust’s financials. The audit team fell behind schedule in reviewing AmTrust’s financial reports, according to the SEC order sanctioning three BDO accountants for "improper professional conduct." To conceal BDO’s failure to complete the audit on time, according to the SEC, partners instructed auditors to sign off on incomplete and unverified work.

AmTrust shareholders cited those failures in an amended complaint in a sweeping class action originally filed in 2017, after the insurer restated five years’ of financial results. The class action, broadly speaking, claimed that AmTrust deceived investors by recognizing revenue from certain extended warranty contracts in the year they were signed, rather than over the years-long course of the agreements, and by treating discretionary employee bonuses as expenses in the year they were paid rather than in the years they were earned.

The amended complaint also included a separate claim arising from BDO’s allegedly false 2013 audit opinion. Shareholders asserted that AmTrust’s stock price fell by nearly 20% when The Wall Street Journal first reported on BDO’s alleged mishandling of AmTrust’s audit.

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan of Manhattan tossed the entire case in 2020, holding that AmTrust’s allegedly false statements were non-actionable opinions or statements made without fraudulent intent.

Last August, a three-judge 2nd Circuit panel revived investors’ Securities Act claims over AmTrust stock offerings in 2015 and 2016, casting doubt on the insurer's assertion that it relied on historical evidence to decide how to account for revenue from extended warranty contracts.

The 2nd Circuit panel refused, however, to revive shareholders’ Securities and Exchange Act claims, including their claims against BDO for the allegedly deceptive 2013 audit opinion.

The 2nd Circuit said Robbins Geller had adequately alleged the BDO opinion contained false statements — but concluded that shareholders failed to show that a reasonable investor would care about BDO’s alleged “failure to supervise, review, document and perform in good faith the 2013 audit.”

Shareholders filed a petition for rehearing on all of the Exchange Act claims last September. In particular, Robbins Geller argued that the panel erred when it said plaintiffs hadn’t shown the impact of BDO’s allegedly flawed certification. That impact, Robbins Geller said, was “profound.”

Three former SEC officials filed an amicus brief a couple of weeks later, backing Robbins Geller's arguments on the BDO claim. The panel was wrong about the significance of the audit certification, the former officials said. If BDO had told the truth about its deficient audit, they argued, it would have “raised red flags with investors, precluded AmTrust from complying with SEC audit rules and risked AmTrust’s ability to raise funds in SEC-regulated markets.”

That brief prompted the 2nd Circuit to ask the SEC itself to weigh in. In last week's filing, the commission agreed with the former officials that the appeals court must reconsider its materiality analysis to reflect that investors rely on auditor certifications.

To be clear, the SEC did not argue that AmTrust shareholders undoubtedly have a claim against BDO. Securities class action plaintiffs, the commission noted, must establish loss causation and reliance. The SEC said it was not taking a position on whether AmTrust shareholders met those requirements.

But the SEC said that at the very least, the 2nd Circuit panel should revise its opinion to ensure that its analysis of the materiality of auditor reports “does not impede commission actions in the public interest against auditors who abuse their gatekeeper role by propounding false audit certifications.”

The 2nd Circuit, as you know, is extremely stingy about granting en banc review, so it will be quite notable if the appeals court grants the petition in this case.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

