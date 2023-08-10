Column: As 'anti-woke' lawsuits ramp up, should companies boost risk disclosure?

By Alison Frankel

Aug 10 (Reuters) - It’s safe to say that corporations have never faced more risk than they do right now of legal challenges to their efforts to promote diversity.

In the last several days, my Reuters colleagues have reported on a by affirmative action foe Edward Blum against a venture capital fund backed by JPMorgan Chase JPM.N that makes grants to Black women; a securities fraud lawsuit by a Target TGT.N shareholder who says he lost money in the backlash to Target’s sale of LGBTQ-themed merchandise last spring; and a complaint to the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission about workplace diversity programs and allegedly “sexualized” marketing by cereal maker Kellogg K.N. (The latter two cases were both brought by America First Legal foundation, a nonprofit founded by former Donald Trump adviser Stephen Miller.)

Look back a little farther and you’ll see lawsuits accusing StarbucksSBUX.O, DisneyDIS.N and PfizerPFE.N of adopting “woke” stances. These lawsuits are apparently so popular with conservative advocates, that last month Florida governor Ron DeSantis tried to revitalize his flagging presidential campaign by announcing an investigation into allegations that Anheuser Busch breached its duties to shareholders by entering into a Bud Light marketing deal with a transgender social media star.

The recent headlines made me wonder whether public companies ought to be warning shareholders about what appears to be increased risk of blowback from diversity efforts and from environmental, social and governance (ESG) policies.

The new Target suit, in particular, highlights that question. The complaint, filed in federal court in Fort Myers, Florida, alleges that Target’s annual proxy statements in 2022 and 2023 misrepresented the potential social and political risk posed by the company’s diversity mandates.

According to shareholder Brian Craig, Target defrauded him by failing to warn that its embrace of an LGBTQ Pride campaign could provoke a backlash and by falsely claiming that its CEO and board were primed to manage any risk from its corporate diversity policies.

Target told investors of the risk that its policies would not appease progressive advocates, the lawsuit contends, but failed to acknowledge that its ESG and its diversity, equity and inclusion mandates "were a double-edged sword that risked backlash” from conservatives.

Craig sued only on his own behalf, not as a class representative, and alleges losses of about $21,000 from the decline in Target's share price last spring. He does not assert that he specifically relied upon (or even read) Target’s proxy disclosures when he made his investment decisions.

Neither Target nor Craig’s lawyers at Boyden Gray and America First responded to my queries, but I’d venture that this lawsuit, by itself, is not a big threat to the company in light of Craig's relatively small losses and apparent holes in his theory.

But does Craig make a valid point about risk? After all, companies have been alerting investors for the last few years about lawsuits and shareholder proposals calling for diversity and ESG initiatives. Should companies now warn that such policies may have negative consequences?

Corporate governance professor Eric Talley of Columbia Law School told me that if he were drafting a corporate proxy disclosure on social and political risk, he’d first acknowledge unpredictability, warning investors that public and shareholder attitudes are in flux.

“This is a bouncing ball,” Talley said. “Risk hinges, on some level, on the vicissitudes of public opinion.”

According to Craig’s complaint in the Target case, a handful of companies, including ADT, State Street, Citigroup and Valero Energy VLO.N have already included warnings about anti-ESG backlash in their annual proxy filings.

Talley said more companies will probably expand risk disclosures to include a wider array of potential consequences.

Beefed-up disclosures won’t necessarily ward off lawsuits by politically motivated shareholders -- but they will decrease shareholders' odds of winning. Talley pointed out that Target specifically warned investors in its 2023 annual report about reputational risk. The company’s disclosure -- which says that “stakeholder expectations regarding environmental, social, and governance matters continue to evolve and are not uniform” – is a model of good drafting, Talley said, which suggests a quick win for the company in Craig's case.

Talley’s suggestion that companies emphasize unpredictability and shifting public attitudes seems anodyne to me, but two other corporate law professors, John Coffee of Columbia and Ann Lipton of Tulane University, told me by email that such warnings could be unnecessary or even detrimental.

Conceivable risk, Coffee said, is not always material. So disclosures about conservative blowback, he said, “may be a sensible public relations move rather than a compelled legal action.”

Lipton, meanwhile, told me she’s concerned that proxy disclosures about potential conservative backlash against diversity and ESG initiatives will leave shareholders with a mistaken impression about the magnitude of that risk -- and of underlying public opposition to ESG policies. In fact, Lipton argued, corporate disclosures about the risk of pursuing diversity goals will mainly serve only to advance the goals of conservative activists.

“I don't think any disclosures will ward off the risk of lawsuits, because the lawsuits aren't rooted in any genuine theory of securities fraud or fiduciary breach,” Lipton said.

As you can see, reasonable minds can differ about what corporations should tell investors about the risk of conservative boycotts or, for that matter, securities fraud lawsuits filed in the wake of successful boycotts. The answer may become clearer if the shareholder plaintiffs' bar starts bringing cases against companies, or if a judge agrees that corporations have a duty to abstain from policies that provoke backlash.

So far, that hasn’t happened. In fact, a Delaware Chancery Court judge ruled in June that a Disney shareholder was not entitled to access corporate books and records on the board’s decision to take a stand against Florida’s so-called Don’t Say Gay law because the board was exercising its legitimate business judgment.

“Disagreement is not evidence of wrongdoing,” she wrote.

We’ll see if conservative activists can prove otherwise.

