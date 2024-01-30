Column: As 23andMe goes to mediation in hacked DNA case, plaintiffs' firm warns of collusion

By Alison Frankel

Jan 30 (Reuters) - Attorneys for genetic testing company 23andMe are scheduled to gather on Wednesday in a Napa Valley hotel conference room with about 20 lawyers who have filed class actions accusing the company of allowing ultrasensitive genetic information to be hacked and put up for sale on the dark web.

23andMe ME.Osays that Wednesday’s mediation could lead to a pre-emptive global settlement of the litigation.

The maverick plaintiffs' firm Edelson says that would be a disaster for the millions of 23andMe customers whose genetic information was stolen.

In a filing on Friday, Edelson asked U.S. District Judge Edward Chen of San Francisco to immediately appoint the firm to lead the litigation against 23andMe, even though it is not clear that all of the cases against the company will be consolidated before Chen — or consolidated at all.

23andMe has asked the U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation to transfer all of the cases against the company to a single federal judge. (Most, but not all, of the three dozen class action complaints stemming from last year’s data breach have been filed in federal court in San Francisco.) The company's lawyers at Greenberg Traurig moved for a stay in the 30 cases already before Chen, arguing that the judge should wait until the judicial panel rules on its consolidation motion, which won’t be until March at the earliest.

Lead plaintiffs' lawyers are usually chosen after both sides know which judge will oversee the litigation.

But Edelson said it was leapfrogging the standard process because it fears that Wednesday’s scheduled mediation between 23andMe and a scrum of plaintiffs' firms will result in “a sellout settlement that doesn’t account for the unprecedented harms inflicted on this class.” (Those harms, according to Edelson, include dark web solicitations to malign actors allegedly targeting Jewish and Chinese 23andMe customers.)

At best, Edelson said in its lead counsel motion, the mediation will be a waste of time unless plaintiffs' lawyers are unified behind lead counsel who understand the value of the case against 23andMe. At the moment, Edelson argued, no one is in charge on the plaintiffs' side — and the firms planning to attend the mediation can’t even agree on critical strategy and facts.

So far, neither 23andMe nor any other plaintiffs' firm has formally responded to Edelson’s motion. Edelson’s class action complaint against 23andMe, which was also filed on Friday, isn’t technically before Chen, although the firm has asked for its lawsuit to be transferred to him. With the mediation set for Wednesday, it seems unlikely that Chen will appoint the Edelson firm to lead talks.

But that doesn’t mean the firm’s concerns about a quick settlement are unfounded.

I reached out to about 30 of the other plaintiffs' firms that have filed complaints against 23andMe. Most didn’t respond, and a couple declined to comment.

But two of the most prominent class action firms in the 23andMe litigation — Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd and Stueve Siegel Hanson — told me via email that they share Edelson’s view that the case should not be settled until a court has appointed someone to represent the class.

“We completely understand the position the Edelson firm is taking in its motion and generally agree that proceeding to mediation before leadership is appointed and with dozens of plaintiffs’ lawyers is both premature and ripe for chaos,” said Stuart Davidson of Robbins Geller. (Davidson said that Robbins Geller, which was co-counsel with Edelson on a $650 million biometric privacy settlement with Meta subsidiary Facebook, will also ask to lead the 23andMe litigation.)

The other plaintiffs' firms in the case are divided on the basic question of when lead counsel should be appointed. Some are pushing for Chen to pick interim class counsel now, but others believe the decision shouldn’t be made until the MDL panel decides where to send the litigation. All of the plaintiffs' firms whose cases are before Chen oppose the company’s motion to stay the cases.

The upcoming mediation was first disclosed in a Jan. 19 brief from 23andMe. The company and its counsel at Greenberg Traurig did not respond to my queries about Edelson’s allegation that 23andMe may try to use the mediation to reach a settlement before its customers have had time to investigate the data breach and assert their most potent claims, including claims under state laws barring the disclosure of genetic information.

The Edelson firm has a history of speaking out against other plaintiffs' firms, most notably in the Lion Air case that toppled the once-renowned Girardi Keese firm. In an email, firm founder Jay Edelson told me his fear in the 23andMe case is that plaintiffs' firms without much experience in privacy cases will bite if 23andMe offers a “quick and dirty” settlement in Wednesday’s mediation.

“This is not a case that should ever be settled in a race to the bottom,” Edelson said. “Class action lawsuits are meant to be vehicles of accountability, not to act as lifeboats for companies to escape the consequences of their misconduct.”

Edelson also said he’s not surprised that some other well-respected firms are leery of mediation with the company at this early stage of the case.

“For a long time, we've engaged in discussions with plaintiff law firms who, behind closed doors, share our perspective on the need for reform,” he said. “We hope this marks a turning point in firms calling out and taking affirmative steps to stop behavior we have all known for years is unacceptable.”

As I said, Edelson’s lead counsel motion will almost certainly not be granted before Wednesday’s mediation. And given that the firm’s case hasn’t even yet been transferred to Chen, the motion is more ceremonial than consequential at this point. But the firm has put everyone else in the litigation on notice: If anyone tries to make a quick deal, Edelson is going to make trouble.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

