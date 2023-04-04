Column: AMC Entertainment's $100 million meme stock settlement depends on unusual procedure

By Alison Frankel

If everything goes the way shareholder lawyers and defense counsel for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc AMC.N are hoping, court approval of their proposed $100 million class action settlement will be pretty much an afterthought.

But for that to happen, AMC and the plaintiffs who sued to block the company from proceeding with an will have to convince Delaware Chancery Court judge Morgan Zurn to forego the formal process for deciding whether the deal is fair to AMC common shareholders before they receive their recovery from the settlement.

Here’s why.

The proposed settlement, which was announced in a press release and a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Monday afternoon, will resolve class action claims by meme stock investors in AMC common shares. (Meme stocks, broadly speaking, are traded by retail investors who participate in online stock trading forums.)

Those investors, who buoyed the movie theater company during the pandemic, alleged they were being short-changed in the equity restructuring, which calls for deeply discounted AMC preferred shares to be converted to common stock. AMC shareholders actually voted in favor of the restructuring last month, but plaintiffs lawyers – who contend the shareholder vote was tainted – obtained a so-called status quo order to freeze the preferred share conversion until Zurn ruled on their motion to enjoin the equity restructuring.

The new settlement calls for the share conversion to proceed and for common stock owners to receive consideration for combining their shares with lower-priced preferred shares. Common stock holders, under the settlement's terms, would receive one additional new share for every 7.5 shares they owned before the restructuring. The total value of the new shares, according to plaintiffs lawyers, could be as high as $118 million.

Both the conversion and the award of new stock would happen right away under the settlement's terms. AMC would effect the share combination, and, in a matter of days, pre-conversion common stock owners would receive their newly issued shares. Investors would not have to wait months for the class action approval process to unroll before they receive the benefit of the deal.

The only obstacle to this fast resolution is the status quo order signed by Zurn.

So in a motion filed on Monday evening, plaintiffs lawyers from Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann; Grant & Eisenhofer; Fields Kupka & Shukurov; Saxena White; and Friedman Oster & Tejtel asked the vice chancellor to lift the order and allow common shareholders to receive their recovery right away.

“The settlement constitutes a ‘win, win, win’ for all parties affected,” the motion said. “The settlement is an extraordinary result for AMC’s common stockholders and justifies lifting the status quo order currently preventing AMC from converging its two publicly traded securities.”

The motion, which is unopposed by AMC’s lawyers from Weil, Gotshal & Manges and Richards, Layton & Finger, specifically says that AMC supports the plaintiffs’ request for Zurn to lift the status quo order and allow the company to complete the share conversion immediately. The company has said that the conversion will allow AMC to raise new capital and pay down debt.

If Zurn grants the motion, she will only have to address two remaining issues in the class action approval process: whether to grant AMC a release from additional claims by common shareholders and how much money to award to shareholder lawyers. The other pieces of AMC’s deal with the plaintiffs – the combination of AMC’s common and preferred shares and the award of extra shares to common shareholders – will be a fait accompli.

That’s unusual. Class actions settlements typically require court approval because such deals affect class members – in this case, AMC common shareholders – who may not be aware that their rights are affected. The approval process requires that plaintiffs' lawyers notify class members about the settlement and that those class members have an opportunity to object to the proposed deal. The judge is then supposed to scrutinize the settlement to make sure it’s fair to all class members.

There are plenty of Delaware cases in which shareholders’ benefits preceded court approval of the class settlement, but not in precisely the same circumstances as the AMC case. Before 2016, shareholder lawyers routinely filed class actions in Delaware after M&A deals were announced, typically asserting that companies left important information out of their proxy disclosures about the deals. Those cases almost always settled with defendants agreeing to make additional proxy disclosures.

Plaintiffs' lawyers would then ask Delaware judges to approve classwide releases that would bar future shareholder claims. They would also ask for fees.

Delaware cracked down on those disclosure-only classwide M&A settlements several years ago, and they have since dried up.

In the AMC motion to lift the status quo order, shareholder lawyers did not identify any other class actions in which investors received tangible recovery before the deal was approved by the court. They did point to Delaware precedent favoring consensual settlements and noted potential weaknesses in their own bid for a preliminary injunction. The brief also noted that recently retired Chancery Court judge Joseph Slights helped broker the AMC settlement.

But plaintiffs' lawyer Mark Lebovitch of Bernstein Litowitz, in an email statement, likened the AMC settlement to the resolution of M&A challenges in which shareholders obtained injunctions pausing proposed deals.

Those injunctions, Lebovitch said, “often resolved with defendants performing their settlement obligations before a final approval hearing, such as opening up a sales process, permitting the target to pay a pre-closing cash dividend or even improving the exchange ratio for the target stockholders.”

Lebovitch said that lifting the AMC status quo order similarly would be a boon for the common shareholders who sought to block the share conversion. Allowing investors to receive their additional shares immediately, rather than waiting for classwide approval, “makes the settlement more fair,” he said. “We are limiting market risk to class members while giving them the option to sell the shares they receive immediately, or to hold and hopefully enjoy greater value as the company pays down debt and strengthens its financial position.”

An AMC spokesperson did not respond to my query about the proposal to allow the share conversion to take effect before the classwide settlement is approved.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Zurn had not yet called for a hearing on the motion to lift the status quo order.

