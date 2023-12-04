Column: After $97 million med-mal verdict, doctors sue insurer for making them tort reform ‘pawns’

By Alison Frankel

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The Iowa Supreme Court was supposed to hear oral arguments next week in the appeal of a record-setting $76 million medical malpractice judgment against an obstetrics and gynecology clinic accused of causing an infant’s severe brain injuries.

That appeal is now stayed amid a blitz of accusations and counterattacks, in both state and federal court, by the medical clinic and the company that provided its malpractice insurance. A case that began as a dispute over the tragic consequences of one infant’s birth has transformed into a high-stakes examination of an alleged conflict between the interests of a policyholder that allegedly wanted to settle and avoid trial and an insurance company that was dedicated to changing malpractice law.

The clinic at the center of the litigation, Obstetrics and Gynecological Associates of Iowa City and Coralville, had a $12 million malpractice insurance policy from MMIC Insurance, a subsidiary of Curi Holdings. Under the terms of the policy, MMIC led the clinic's legal defense, hiring law firm Shuttleworth & Ingersoll to represent the clinic during the 2022 trial that resulted in a $97 million damages verdict for the family of the injured child. (The verdict was later reduced to a $75 million judgment.)

The clinic now contends in a state-court lawsuit that MMIC had an ulterior motive for refusing to settle the malpractice case: The insurer, which had spent years lobbying for Iowa to pass legislation capping noneconomic damages for medical malpractice victims, wanted to use the clinic and its doctors for its own “propaganda” purposes.

MMIC “knew that the story of a $97 million verdict and three female OB/GYN physicians having to file bankruptcy and close their practice because of a large jury verdict would give [the insurer] what it need to convince Iowa lawmakers to vote to pass the cap,” the clinic asserted in its state-court complaint. In a related filing in federal court in Davenport, Iowa, the clinic accused MMIC of using it as “its pawn to change Iowa law.”

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed the medical malpractice damages cap into law last February.

MMIC, according to lawsuit, helped the campaign for damages caps by depicting the clinic and its doctors as the victims of “greedy trial lawyers and out-of-control civil litigation in Iowa.” What the insurer didn’t say in its presentations to Iowa lawmakers, according to the clinic’s new lawsuit, is that the case would never have gone to trial if MMIC had done what its policyholders wanted and negotiated a reasonable settlement before trial.

The clinic’s Nov. 21 complaint also named Shuttleworth & Ingersoll as a defendant, alleging that the law firm breached its fiduciary duty and committed malpractice by deferring to MMIC and refusing to engage in pretrial settlement talks with the plaintiffs in the malpractice case.

The clinic’s new lawyer, Nicholas Rowley of Trial Lawyers For Justice, told the Iowa Supreme Court last week that his clients are currently trying to reach a settlement with the family of the injured child rather than litigating an appeal that, according to the clinic, “serves the interests of MMIC and nobody else.”

He asked the state justices to stay the appeal, citing both the ongoing settlement discussions and the Shuttleworth firm’s alleged conflict in representing a client that has now sued the law firm.

The Supreme Court stayed the appeal on Nov. 29, after Shuttleworth & Ingersoll withdrew as counsel for the clinic.

The Shuttleworth firm did not respond to my email query.

Clinic counsel Rowley also did not respond. I reached out to the plaintiffs' lawyer in the underlying malpractice case, Geoffrey Fieger of Fieger Law, to ask whether MMIC had refused to engage in settlement talks before the trial that led to the $97 million verdict and whether his clients were now discussing a settlement with the clinic. He did not respond.

MMIC said in an email statement that the clinic’s allegations are “simply untrue” and that it expects the clinic’s new lawsuit to be dismissed.

The insurer, meanwhile, has moved in federal court to enjoin the clinic’s new lawyer, Rowley, from representing the doctors and from engaging in settlement talks with lawyers for the injured child’s family. Alternatively, the insurer said, the court should order the clinic to pay back the $12 million policy proceeds it received from MMIC and should declare the clinic’s insurance contract to be void.

“MMIC has always sought the legal process to go forward to determine whether legal error occurred in the underlying trial,” the insurer said. “Attorney Rowley’s conduct opposes the same.”

U.S. District Judge Stephanie Rose of Davenport, Iowa, ordered Rowley to respond to MMIC's motion by the end of this week.

Rowley and his clients previously told the federal judge, in a filing last July, that MMIC was acting in bad faith and should be deemed to have lost the right to control the defense of the malpractice case. That filing — an answer to MMIC’s original federal-court complaint seeking an injunction to block Rowley from dismissing the Iowa Supreme Court appeal — presaged the clinic's claim in its Nov. 21 lawsuit that MMIC had refused to settle the underlying malpractice case in order to capitalize on the doctors’ plight as it lobbied for Iowa to pass a cap on damages.

MMIC’s new motion for a preliminary injunction argued that Rowley and the clinic had done exactly what the insurer feared when it first filed the federal court suit, manufacturing a conflict for the Shuttleworth firm in order to seize control of the malpractice appeal from MMIC.

If anyone is conflicted, according to the insurer, it is Rowley, whom MMIC accused of colluding with the plaintiffs’ lawyer in the underlying case to sandbag the appeal.

It’s all unquestionably a big mess to be unsorted by Rose and the Iowa judge who oversees the clinic’s case against MMIC and the Shuttleworth firm.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

