Column: Affirmative-action foe's military lawsuits are flawed, but does that matter?

By Hassan Kanu

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Two recent lawsuits led by right-wing activist Edward Blum that challenge the U.S. military’s race-conscious admissions practices could produce another monumental ruling that would effectively invalidate affirmative action across an even broader range of institutions and sectors – although you’d hardly know that from looking at the complaints.

The cases were filed in September and October by Students for Fair Admissions (SFFA), the Blum-founded group whose arguments prompted the U.S. Supreme Court in June to outlaw many existing race-conscious college admissions policies and overturn precedent that had allowed limited forms of affirmative action since at least 1978.

The federal lawsuits filed in New York and Baltimore allege that the Military Academy at West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy discriminate against white applicants, arguing that many of the military’s asserted justifications for considering race were rejected in the Supreme Court’s anti-affirmative action decision last summer.

The cases have particular significance because the military has received more deference from the high court regarding affirmative action than other institutions, like colleges and private businesses. The court's June decision in SFFA v. Harvard exempted military academies from the new restrictions, saying they may have "potentially distinct interests" that justify affirmative action. Blum's lawsuits challenge that exemption.

SFFA’s complaints are unusually sparse, considering the major questions of civil rights and social policy presented – barely 30 pages, and have little in the way of facts and evidence.

The complaint against West Point in particular made a number of unsupported assumptions, inaccurately described the few empirical sources it does cite, and relied largely on descriptions of West Point’s programs from government reports compiled in 1999 and 1994.

Here’s how Justice Sonia Sotomayor put that point in her dissent in June, joined by Justices Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson.

The dissenters pointed out that their conservative colleagues had held that race can’t be considered unless an organization’s goals are sufficiently “measurable” and “concrete,” – but had offered zero guidance on how entities might meet those requirements, or prove they’ve done so in court.

But that isn’t what the document says. The section in the report SFFA purports to reference actually says the academy “attempts to balance the Corps geographically,” and sets “desired percentages of scholars, leaders, athletes, women, blacks, Hispanics and other minorities.”

SFFA also cited a 1999 Department of Defense report to support the same allegation regarding quotas. But SFFA omitted a detailed explanation on the preceding page, which says the programs involved “goals,” and “are not based on a quota.”

The group also claimed that a West Point admissions director “acknowledged that 'West Point does use race as a determinant'” in an interview with the military news publication Task & Purpose. But the full sentence ends with the official making clear that race is not determinative, in and of itself. And the officer added the following in the very next sentence: “I wouldn’t say that affirmative action plays a role in the appointment process.”

There are other similar flaws throughout the complaint. Yet, historically, such defects have proven hardly fatal for affirmative action plaintiffs.

Indeed, the Supreme Court’s seminal 1978 ruling that established the foundations of affirmative action law itself "relied on various incorrect assumptions," sometimes "treating fiction as fact," Meera Deo, professor at Southwestern Law School, wrote in a 2019 paper.

Bakke established that racial classification must be justified by “compelling interests,” and must be “narrowly tailored” to achieve only those goals – imprecise standards that were already difficult, though not impossible, to meet.

The Bakke court added, without much explanation, that distinguishing people by race is “inherently suspect,” even if done for benign or reparative reasons.

Since then, the court has added other unique and ill-defined standards that affirmative action programs must meet, including requiring cut-off dates and the latest "measurability" requirement, established in June.

SFFA's complaint may include some serious defects, but the bigger issue is whether the courts will view them as such.

(Reporting by Hassan Kanu)

((hassan.Kanu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.