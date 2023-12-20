Column: Abused teen’s case against Snap could be headed to the US Supreme Court

By Alison Frankel

Dec 20 (Reuters) - Lawyers for a Texas high school student who sued social media company Snap SNAP.N after his science teacher allegedly used the platform to lure him into a sexual relationship said on Wednesday that they will likely ask the U.S. Supreme Court to decide whether federal appellate courts have granted too broad a shield to internet publishers.

The full 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined on Monday to hear the teen’s case, which alleged that certain Snap features, including disappearing Snapchat messages, enable grooming by sexual predators. The teen, identified only as John Doe in the case caption, claimed Snap was liable for its defective design and for distributing illegal content.

A federal trial judge in Houston dismissed the case in 2022 under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, the law immunizing internet publishers from liability for speech created by users. The judge concluding that all of Doe’s claims stemmed from the messages sent by his teacher and were therefore barred by Section 230. (The teacher, Bonnie Guess-Mazock, pleaded guilty to sexual assault in 2022.)

A three-judge appellate panel affirmed the dismissal last June, citing the 5th Circuit’s longstanding precedent shielding internet platforms from claims arising from user-generated content.

An unidentified judge on the court called for a vote on whether the full court should take up the case to revisit that precedent. Eight 5th Circuit judges voted against rehearing in Monday’s decision.

But seven other 5th Circuit judges joined in a dissent arguing that their court and other federal circuits have gone astray by granting online platforms more protection than Section 230 actually affords.

The statute’s text, wrote Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod for the dissenters, only immunizes internet platforms from claims based on their actions as publishers of third-party content – not from product liability and illegal distribution claims.

“We missed an opportunity,” Elrod wrote for the dissenters. “As a result, it is once again up to our nation's highest court to properly interpret the statutory language.”

Derek Merman of Heard Merman, who is Doe’s lead counsel, told me that in the wake of the 5th Circuit ruling, his team is vetting Supreme Court specialists and talking to potential friend-of-the-court allies about a potential petition raising the concerns expressed by Elrod and the other 5th Circuit dissenters.

“We’re encouraged that a growing body of respected jurists are questioning the atextual application of 230 that provides blanket immunity to social media companies,” Merman said.

Snap and its counsel from King & Spalding did not respond to my email query. The company argued in its 5th Circuit brief that regardless of how Doe’s lawyers have framed Doe's claims, all of his assertions are based on Snap’s publication of his teacher’s messages. Section 230, the company argued, unquestionably precludes liability against the platform for failing to remove or prevent content created by a user.

“This is not an ‘edge case,’” Snap said. “The circuits are uniform in applying Section 230 immunity to failure to remove and/or prevent third-party content cases such as this one.”

As you know, there has nevertheless been considerable foment in recent years about the scope of Section 230 immunity. As Doe recounted in his 5th Circuit brief, Congress has considered at least 40 bills to amend the law, though none has been passed.

The Supreme Court also heard a case earlier this year that might have weakened protection for online platforms — but the justices ultimately opted against exposing websites to additional claims.

But plaintiffs have made small inroads in eroding Section 230's shield in a couple of federal circuits. In 2021, the 9th Circuit held that the parents of two young men killed in a high-speed car accident could proceed with design-defect claims accusing Snap of encouraging dangerous driving with its now-eliminated “Speed Filter” feature. (Snap did not seek further review of the ruling.)

And in August, the 7th Circuit refused to toss a sex trafficking victim’s claims against Salesforce CRM.N because the software company was not acting as a publisher of third-party content when it provided software and product support to Backpage, the classified advertising website. (The plaintiff alleged that she was trafficked through Backpage ads.)

Elrod and her fellow 5th Circuit dissenters can be confident of at least one ally on the Supreme Court: Justice Clarence Thomas. Elrod’s dissenting opinion, in fact, relied heavily on Thomas's arguments in a 2020 statement on the Supreme Court’s decision not to review an antitrust case against content filtering software company Malwarebytes.

Thomas said the Malwarebytes case wasn’t a good vehicle but that when a better case presented itself, the Supreme Court should clarify that Section 230 is intended to shield online companies only from claims based on their actions as publishers of users’ speech. The law, Thomas argued, does not immunize these companies from claims that they knowingly distributed illegal content or that their products were defectively designed.

Appellate courts, Thomas said, have erroneously “relied on policy and purpose arguments to grant sweeping protection to Internet platforms.”

Thomas repeated his arguments in 2022 when the Supreme Court declined to review a Texas Supreme Court decision shielding Meta subsidiary Facebook from common law claims that it enabled a sexual predator to entice a 15-year-old girl to a meeting in which she was raped and beaten. The Facebook case had procedural complications that made it a bad vehicle to address the scope of Section 230 protections, the justice said. But Thomas said it was “hard to see” why Section 230’s protection from liability for users’ content should extend to Facebook’s own alleged acts and omissions.

“Assuming Congress does not step in to clarify Section 230’s scope, we should do so in an appropriate case,” Thomas said.

Doe’s case against Snap could be just what he’s looking for.

Read more:

Salesforce can't dodge child sex trafficking claims, appeals court says

US Supreme Court leaves protections for internet companies unscathed

Supreme Court to scrutinize U.S. protections for social media

(Reporting By Alison Frankel)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.