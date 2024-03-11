Column: Abused teen in Snap case asks US Supreme Court to revisit internet publisher immunity

By Alison Frankel

March 11 (Reuters) - A Texas high schooler whose science teacher allegedly used Snapchat to draw him into a sexual relationship has asked the U.S. Supreme Court to revisit the scope of a federal law immunizing internet publishers from liability for users’ content.

The unnamed teen, whose teacher pleaded guilty to sexual assault in 2022, told the Supreme Court in a petition filed last week that the federal immunity law, Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, has for too long been misread to shield internet publishers from all responsibility involving user-generated content, even when plaintiffs seek to hold companies like Snap SNAP.N responsible for their own conduct in designing, managing and promoting their platforms.

Every federal appeals court except for the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals adopted this overly broad view of Section 230 immunity in the early days of the internet, the petition said, leaving courts bound by short-sighted precedent. But appellate judges recently have begun voicing concerns about the prevailing interpretation of the immunity law, the petition argued.

In the Texas teen’s case, for instance, seven 5th Circuit judges voted last year to reconsider that court’s expansive view of Section 230’s shield — but they were outvoted, as I told you, by eight colleagues who declined to review 5th Circuit precedent granting broad immunity to online platforms.

Among the most vocal skeptics of sweeping protection for internet companies is Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas, who has issued two recent calls for the justices to decide whether Section 230 shields internet companies from claims based on their conduct as the distributors — rather than publishers — of user-generated content.

The Supreme Court, as you may recall, granted review in a 2022 case presenting a similar question about the scope of Section 230 immunity, but ended up sidestepping the issue.

“The import of the question presented is clear,” wrote the Texas teen’s Supreme Court counsel, Tillman Breckenridge of Stris & Maher. “Social media companies must be held accountable for the harms they are imposing on America’s youth through their own misconduct. But only this court can remove the atextual immunity that lower courts have read into Section 230.”

Snap did not respond to my query on the petition. But it’s notable that the company is itself calling for appellate review of the scope of Section 230 immunity — though it is asserting precisely the opposite argument, in a California state appeals court, as the Texas teen seeking Supreme Court review.

Snap is pushing back against a state trial judge’s ruling that Section 230 does not shield the company from design defect claims by parents of children who overdosed on fentanyl allegedly supplied by drug traffickers using Snap to connect with buyers.

The trial judge, Lawrence Riff of Los Angeles Superior Court, held that allegedly defective Snap design features, including ephemeral messaging, live mapping and inadequate parental controls, are outside the bounds of Section 230 protection. As I told you last month, his ruling was one of several recent decisions allowing plaintiffs to move ahead with product liability claims against internet companies that allegedly harmed users in the design or operation of their platforms.

In a mandamus petition filed earlier this month in California’s 2nd District Court of Appeal, Snap lawyers from Morrison & Foerster and Shook Hardy & Bacon argued that Riff erroneously indulged “creative pleading” by plaintiffs' lawyers who deliberately crafted their complaint to circumvent Section 230’s prohibition on claims involving user-generated content. (Snap also denies that its design enabled drug sales and says it is committed to removing bad actors from its platform.)

California state and federal courts, Snap said in the mandamus petition, have already rejected similar end runs around the immunity law in cases attempting to hold platforms liable for such features as age verification systems and algorithms that determine which videos can contain advertising. That precedent, the company said, makes clear that plaintiffs cannot evade Section 230 by reframing allegations about internet platforms’ editorial decisions as product liability claims.

“Where the gravamen of a complaint is that third-party content harmed the plaintiffs, they cannot circumvent Section 230 merely by naming a platform’s features that allowed them to view the content,” Snap told the state appeals court. “Otherwise, Section 230 would be read out of existence: Every online platform makes choices about how content will be shared or communications exchanged, and plaintiffs can always identify some way in which those features interacted with third-party content.”

Snap’s petition has attracted support from noteworthy amici. The Electronic Frontier Foundation; the Chamber of Progress and NetChoice; and internet law expert Eric Goldman of the Santa Clara University School of Law all urged the appeals court to grant Snap’s request for review of Riff’s ruling, emphasizing the high stakes of any erosion of Section 230 immunity.

Hogan Lovells, which represents the Chamber of Progress and NetChoice, told the appeals court that Riff’s decision “renders Section 230 nearly meaningless, creating confusion and inviting frivolous litigation against internet services that Section 230 is meant to prevent.”

The intermediate appeals court agreed last week to allow the amicus briefs to be filed. It also granted Snap’s request to stay proceedings before Riff until it has resolved the mandamus petition.

Neither Snap counsel James Sigel of Morrison & Foerster nor plaintiffs lawyer Matthew Bergman of the Social Media Victims Law Center responded to my email on Snap’s mandamus bid, but the stay grant suggests the appeals court is at least giving serious thought to Snap’s petition.

Ironically, Snap’s mandamus petition in the California case could end up benefiting the Texas plaintiff seeking Supreme Court review. Snap and its supporters, after all, told the state appeals court that it must step in to avert mayhem over the scope of Section 230 immunity. I don’t see how the company can turn around and tell the U.S. justices with a straight face that there’s no need for them to take up the same issue.

