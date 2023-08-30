Column: 3M’s earplug deal could delay reckoning on bankruptcy as mass torts escape hatch

By Alison Frankel

Aug 30 (Reuters) - One thing we know for sure after the blockbuster announcement on Tuesday that 3M has agreed to pay $6 billion to settle hundreds of thousands of lawsuits by U.S. military veterans: Companies can resolve mass torts litigation without resorting to a controversial Chapter 11 bankruptcy maneuver.

3M MMM.N had insisted otherwise last summer when its Aearo subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy protection under the weight of exposure to the lawsuits, which claimed that 3M earplugs caused hearing loss. (3M denies that there’s anything wrong with the product.) Aearo asked the bankruptcy court to halt consolidated multidistrict litigation not just against the subsidiaries but also against 3M, arguing that the MDL was “broken beyond repair” and that the only hope of a fair outcome for both sides was via the bankruptcy process.

3M and Aearo failed last August to convince a bankruptcy judge to stay the veterans’ litigation against the parent company. Plaintiffs in the earplug MDL subsequently persuaded the judge to toss Aearo’s bankruptcy altogether. Aearo appealed both of those rulings to the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which heard arguments last April on whether litigation against 3M should have been stayed.

Those appeals will be dropped under Tuesday’s settlement, according to a spokesperson for lead counsel in the earplug MDL. As of Wednesday afternoon, Aearo had not filed dismissals at the 7th Circuit, and a 3M spokesman answered my question about the appeals with a quote from the press release that says the settlement is "is intended to resolve all claims," both present and future, about the earplugs.

But assuming that the appeals are, indeed, dismissed, the 3M settlement could prolong uncertainty about whether otherwise thriving companies can take advantage of the bankruptcy process to escape from mass tort litigation.

Two other big companies — Georgia-Pacific and Johnson & Johnson JNJ.N — are in the midst of defending their use of the so-called Texas two-step to steer mass tort claims out of court and into bankruptcy. Both created Texas-based subsidiaries to bear liability for thousands of asbestos-related mass torts lawsuits.

When the subsidiaries sought Chapter 11 protection, both companies called for a halt in litigation against the megabillion-dollar parent corporations, arguing, like 3M, that global negotiations in bankruptcy court were the fairest and most efficient way to reach a resolution of claims.

Johnson & Johnson, I should note, contends that its Baby Powder products are safe and did not contain asbestos. Georgia-Pacific has said that it stopped making products that contain asbestos in the 1970s.

In July, a New Jersey bankruptcy court judge dismissed the Chapter 11 bankruptcy of J&J’s spin-off, LTL Management, despite J&J’s pledge to use the LTL bankruptcy as a vehicle for a nearly $9 billion settlement. The ruling in July was J&J’s second failed attempt to use the Texas two-step, after the 3rd Circuit last January shot down the company’s first LTL bankruptcy.

J&J filed a notice of appeal earlier this month of the second dismissal, asserting its intention to present arguments about its good faith and compliance with bankruptcy rules to the 3rd Circuit. In an email statement, a J&J spokesperson said the company believes that the Supreme Court will be the “ultimate arbiter” of the bankruptcy spin-off device.

Fair enough, but it's a good bet that present and future plaintiffs with claims against Georgia-Pacific will get to the Supreme Court before J&J’s case is decided by the 3rd Circuit. A split 4th Circuit panel blessed Georgia-Pacific’s Texas two-step maneuver last December, despite the dissenting judge’s protests about the company’s “corporate shell game to artificially invoke the jurisdiction of the bankruptcy court.”

Earlier this month, the en banc 4th Circuit voted 8-5 against rehearing the case. David Frederick of Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, who represents the official committee of asbestos claimants, declined to comment on a potential Supreme Court petition. Edwin Harron of Young Conaway Stargatt & Taylor, who represents the trustee for future claimants, did not respond to my query. But I’ll be shocked if the plaintiffs don’t seek Supreme Court review.

That’s where those dropped 3M appeals might have had important implications. My colleagues Brendan Pierson and Dietrich Knauth reported in April that the 7th Circuit judges who heard Aearo’s arguments for halting claims against 3M were “skeptical” that 3M was entitled to stay without the parent company entering bankruptcy.

Oral argument does not necessarily predict the final outcome and a 3M spokesperson declined to comment on the company’s assessment of its chances at the 7th Circuit. But it seems safe to assume that if 3M had been confident of an appellate win in an already-argued case, it would not have agreed to a $6 billion deal. (The settlement must still be approved by the court.)

Since we’re already hypothesizing, let’s also assume that the 7th Circuit would have issued a decision in the next few months. If it had upheld the bankruptcy court decision to allow litigation against 3M to continue, the Georgia-Pacific plaintiffs would have had strong arguments for Supreme Court intervention to resolve a split between the 4th and 7th Circuits.

But with 3M dropping its appeals, and with J&J just at the beginning of its appeal, the Georgia-Pacific plaintiffs will have a harder time convincing the Supreme Court to wade into the controversy. Georgia-Pacific’s lead lawyer Noel Francisco of Jones Day, who did not respond to my query, can make a strong pitch for the justices to wait for the 3rd Circuit to decide the J&J case before stepping in.

The absence of a circuit split does not doom a petitioner’s chances at the Supreme Court. The Georgia-Pacific plaintiffs, moreover, argued in their motions for reconsideration that the 4th Circuit’s decision to stay litigation against the parent company conflicted with other circuits’ interpretation of the bankruptcy code, albeit not in Texas two-step cases.

We also know the Supreme Court is interested in the scope of protection that Chapter 11 can deliver to entities that are not themselves in bankruptcy. Earlier this month, the justices granted review of a 2nd Circuit decision allowing members of the Sackler family to use the bankruptcy of their company, Purdue Pharma, to obtain immunity from lawsuits over their role in the U.S. opioid epidemic. Indeed, the justices were so eager to hear the Purdue case that they converted the U.S. government’s request for a stay into a petition for full-scale review.

Perhaps the court will similarly grab any chance to dance the Texas two-step. But the invitation won’t be coming from 3M.

(Reporting By Alison Frankel; editing by Leigh Jones)

