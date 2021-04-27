COLUMN-Will unrivaled CBOT corn rally actually buy U.S. acres? -Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 26 (Reuters) - Words like ‘unprecedented’ have sometimes been used within the last year to describe price action for Chicago-traded corn futures, but now that term almost underrepresents the situation given the scope of the rally over the last several weeks.

Spring rallies hardly ever cause American farmers to significantly increase their corn acreage plans between March and June, but this year could be different given both how early it is and how much prices have surged.

New-crop December corn futures CZ1 through Monday have rallied 21% since March 1 when the U.S. government began asking farmers their planting intentions. Since 1990, the next largest rally within that period was 11% in 2011 followed by 7% in 1990, 2008 and 2014. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3aH0PJr)

Last year featured the largest drop in December corn between March and late April at 13%, and that was driven by a sudden loss in corn demand spurred by the coronavirus pandemic. U.S. growers in June 2020 reported they would plant 5% fewer corn acres for last year’s harvest than they initially stated in March.

The only comparable March-June corn acreage reductions were in 1993 and 1995 at 3% and 4%, respectively, and those were caused by poor planting weather.

Last year’s drop in corn acres makes a lot of sense in hindsight, but it stunned analysts at the time. They were surprised again this year when farmers said they would plant only fractionally more corn than last year despite elevated prices.

BIG RALLY, BIG ACRES?

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s March survey pegged U.S. corn acres at 91.1 million in 2021, some 2.1 million below trade expectations. Immediately after that March 31 report, gains in new-crop December corn were weaker than those for nearby contracts, suggesting traders were confident farmers would increase corn plantings.

Nearby contracts have gained even more on the new crop since earlier this month, especially in the last week, as troubles with Brazil’s corn have come into focus. That includes limit-up moves on Thursday and Monday, but it should not diminish the recent gains in the new crop.

Through Monday, December corn had risen 17% since April 1, nearly double any previous year’s gains during the period. The contract is up 11% since April 16, more than doubling any prior examples. This makes it nearly impossible to use past years’ prices to earmark potential acreage gains into June.

On Monday, I asked U.S. farmers on Twitter if the rally will cause them to plant more corn and/or soybeans than they originally planned. Late on Monday, about 16% of nearly 400 voters had said yes, another 5% were undecided and the rest said no.

The voters’ locations are unknown, but to give these percentages some context, Kansas and North Dakota are the top states where acreages are known to swing. They are expected in 2021 to plant 15% of principal U.S. crop acres and 12% of corn and soybeans per the March survey.

Market participants became a bit uneasy last week as record cold temperatures swept the United States, threatening to delay progress in the early stages of corn planting. USDA data shows planting progress as of Sunday at 17%, equal to trade expectations but below the five-year average of 20%.

In a historical context, the latest progress by itself holds basically no correlation with whether corn acres are added or lost between March and June since the deviation is not large enough. Temperatures should be favorably warm for planting into early May, though some farmers will have to wait out occasional showers.

In the last few decades, the largest corn area gain between March and June was 2.7% in 2007, though the largest within the latest decade was 1.3% in 2018. Boosts larger than 2% were also observed in 2000, 2004 and 2009. Final area came within 1% of the June number in all five of those years.

An unprecedented gain in corn acres in the June survey would be fitting given recent market themes, though input costs have also risen along with prices. That could keep expectations in check since it is part of the reason that super high acres were not reported in the first place.

Graphic- CBOT December corn futureshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3aH0PJr

(Editing by Stephen Coates)

((karen.braun@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: karen.braun.thomsonreuters.net@reuters.com; Twitter: @kannbwx))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.