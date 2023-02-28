COLUMN-Will recent weakness in CBOT corn, soy become a trend through 2023? -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Feb 28 (Reuters) - New-crop corn and soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade had a rough end to February with broad selling across agricultural commodities. Whether that will be a theme throughout 2023 is yet to be seen, but that trend has been unfamiliar in recent years.

CBOT December corn futures CZ3 settled at $5.69-3/4 per bushel on Tuesday, their lowest close in seven months. November soybeans SX3 shed 1.8% on Tuesday, their worst daily loss in three months, settling at $13.47-1/4.

Corn trading had been mostly stable throughout the month while soybeans had gained some ground, but December corn dropped 4.5% in February’s final five sessions while beans fell 3.7%.

During February, December corn averaged $5.91 per bushel, up from $5.90 in February 2022, though November soybeans at $13.76 were below last February’s record average of $14.33 per bushel.

The average prices of new-crop futures in February represent insurance guarantees to U.S. farmers for the upcoming harvest. While both are historically strong, corn gained an advantage over beans as compared with last year, hence market expectations for 2023 corn acres to rise on the year while beans may remain flatter.

Revenue crop insurance, the most popular kind, could allow U.S. farmers higher payments if new-crop futures in October average above those in February, which happened the last three years for corn. That was despite already elevated February prices in the last two years.

Soybeans fell 4% from February to October 2022, but it has been a while since significant price weakening of beans or corn into U.S. harvest has been seen. Soybean futures dropped 15% between those same months in 2014 and 2018, and corn shed more than 20% in both 2013 and 2014.

The recent two-plus-year run of elevated commodities prices has been fairly compared with the 2011-2013 stretch, so the move off those levels in 2013 and 2014 may be interesting to look at for this year.

The all-important U.S. crops offer a great starting point. A near 30% recovery in the 2013 corn harvest versus the drought-ridden 2012 crop allowed for a 50% increase in domestic ending stocks between the 2012-13 and 2013-14 marketing years. Stocks increased another 40% into 2014-15.

Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture tentatively forecast 2023-24 U.S. corn ending stocks to rise nearly 50% from this year’s levels with a harvest 10% larger than in 2022. Corn yield in 2013 fell right in line with USDA’s trend, which had not been originally set at unprecedented levels.

For 2023, USDA predicts a step up in U.S. corn yield above prior highs. Despite lighter plantings in 2014, corn yield did make a substantial and somewhat unexpected upward move to new records, allowing supply to build even further into 2015.

Thinning supplies kept soybean prices unchanged from February to October of 2013, but the 2014 futures decline should be heavily attributed to acres. Favorable prices for beans versus corn in early 2014 caused U.S. farmers to up bean plantings by 8% that year to an area nearly 6 million acres above the previous record. Strong 2014 yields sealed the stock expansion into 2015.

Another significant upward shift in plantings the prior year also weighed heavily on soybean prices in 2018, but the biggest culprit was the U.S.-China trade war, which nearly brought U.S. soy exports to China to a stop.

Widespread disease also began wiping out much of China’s hog herd in 2018, likely enabling its reduced U.S. soy purchases since the wider market was not yet aware of the disease’s severity.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

