COLUMN-Will Brazil's soybean depletion become an opportunity for U.S. exporters? -Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 3 (Reuters) - Brazil’s recent soybean exports have been astronomically high, but assuming there is a finite supply of the oilseed in the top exporter, that should give the United States a chance to notably increase shipments in the months ahead, something it desperately needs.

Although it seems logical, there are a few kinks in that plan, such as the trade tensions between the United States and China and Brazil’s seemingly bottomless inventory.

According to recent government data, Brazil shipped 15.5 million tonnes of soybeans in May, up 25% from the previous high for the month. That prior record of 12.35 million tonnes set in May 2018 was the largest volume for any month prior to April 2020, when exports surged to 16.3 million tonnes. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3eQd31F)

Since February, when the new crop became available for export, Brazil has shipped 47.8 million tonnes of soybeans, up 44% on the year. That is equivalent to 1.76 billion bushels, more than the United States is expected to ship in its full 2019-20 marketing year.

In the last four months, Brazil has exported about 40% of what it produced this year. That compares with about 28% exported during the same period in the previous two years. Brazil typically exports about two-thirds of its soybeans, crushes the other third and carries a low amount of supply into the next year.

With exports so heavily loaded in the front of its shipping period, Brazil should in theory exhaust supplies by the time the U.S. harvest is market-ready, but it has managed to maintain a robust export pace for nearly two years.

U.S. soybeans are now cheaper than those from Brazil, so that should help U.S. exporters to increase sales, at the very least to non-China buyers.

Ever since the trade conflict began, Beijing has often opted for Brazilian soybeans even when U.S. prices were better. The Phase 1 trade deal between the United States and China was supposed to eliminate that preference, which is why the report of China buying more expensive cargoes out of Brazil last week was distressing for the U.S. market.

U.S.-China trade tensions continue to simmer over Hong Kong and the coronavirus pandemic, though both sides still appear committed to the Phase 1 trade deal, which should substantially increase U.S. farm exports to China.

But just in case that does not happen, China may still be able to fall back on Brazil when it comes to soybeans.

BRAZIL, CHINA, USA

When the U.S.-China trade war began in mid-2018, it was assumed that Brazil would run out of soybeans toward the end of the year and China would be forced to source from the United States. The math said that it was inevitable.

Traders were stunned when U.S. soy exports to China between September and December of 2018 plunged 98% on the year, evidence that China had pulled off what was allegedly impossible.

China’s problem with African swine fever began in August 2018, significantly reducing soybean demand as millions of pigs were culled, and in hindsight, this was a factor in China’s unexpected avoidance of U.S. soy.

But Brazil’s involvement was the main event, as its exports to China in the last four months of 2018 exploded 86% over the previous year’s high, forcing the U.S. Department of Agriculture and Brazil’s Conab to re-examine balance sheets. Both of those agencies boosted Brazil’s soybean supply as a result of that investigation.

Back in 2018, many analysts warned that rocking the U.S.-China trade relationship may do irreparable damage to U.S. soybean exports, even if an agreement or truce is reached. Evidence of that is already starting to show.

Brazil’s volume to China in the last four months in 2019 was down 11% from the previous year though similarly impressive, demonstrating that Brazil’s incredible 2018 showing was not a one-off event and that the country can continue to encroach on the U.S. season in the years to come.

The increase in Brazil’s soybean crop is an obvious culprit. Five years ago, a 97 million-tonne harvest was easily the largest the country had ever recorded. But crops of 120 million tonnes or more are now the norm, though global soybean demand rose to a much lesser degree during that time frame.

Conab has spent the past several months re-evaluating Brazil’s 2018-19 soybean ledger, and the results are yet to be published. History suggests that more supplies can be “found” in Brazil, making it difficult to gauge when or if inventory will dry up.

Exportable Brazilian soybean supplies have been higher than usual this year because record weakness in Brazil’s currency has driven a high amount of farmer selling. The real BRL= on Tuesday notched its biggest rise against the dollar in two years, though the currency is still weaker than it ever had been prior to March 2020.

