COLUMN-Warm northern hemisphere winter averts energy crisis - for now: Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Warmer than normal temperatures across most of the northern hemisphere this winter have spared households, businesses and policymakers from a far worse spike in gas and oil prices despite the Ukraine crisis.

The major population centres of North America, Europe and East Asia are now somewhere between two-thirds and three-quarters of the way through the annual heating season, which is now set to be warmer than average.

Land surface temperatures across the northern hemisphere were 1.65 degrees Celsius above the 20th century seasonal average in January and 1.52 degrees above average in December, sharply reducing heating demand and fuel consumption.

Unusual warmth has persisted into February in most regions and the hemispheric average is on track to be above normal, based on data from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In North America, the number of population-weighted heating degree days across the Lower 48 U.S. states has been 10% below average so far in the current heating year which started in July 2021 (https://tmsnrt.rs/3t1radg).

In Northwest Europe, the number of heating degree days in Frankfurt has been 11% below normal, and the deviation has been increasing rather than reducing in recent weeks following another bout of mild weather.

In East Asia, the number of heating degree days in the Beijing metropolitan region has been 4% above normal but has been 7% below in the Lower Yangtze metro region, which includes the cities of Nanjing and Shanghai.

Mild temperatures in most parts of the northern hemisphere have suppressed gas consumption for heating and power generation, easing concerns prevalent late last year about stocks running out before the end of winter.

EUROPEAN GAS STOCKS

Europe’s gas inventories are now on course to reach a post-winter low of 248 terawatt hours (TWh), which would be significantly lower than last winter but still higher than at the end of winter 2017/18.

The risk of stocks depleting to critically low levels has receded. Even in the worst-case scenario, stocks are likely to end winter at 148 TWh, much more comfortable than the minimum projection of just 69 TWh on Dec. 26.

The more comfortable level of inventories explains why Europe’s gas prices are trading around 79 euros per megawatt hour, less than half the record of 180 euros set in December despite the intensifying conflict between Russia and NATO over Ukraine.

Futures prices for deliveries in Northwest Europe are no longer trading at a significant premium to deliveries in Northeast Asia as the region is no longer locked in frantic competition to attract LNG cargoes.

The improved stock situation has also emboldened European policymakers to take a tougher line with Russia – though they remain anxious to avoid an escalation ladder that threatens to halt pipeline gas imports completely.

Warm weather has helped avoid a shortage this winter, but stocks are still below average in all the major consuming regions, leaving a major climb to refill them over the next six months ahead of winter 2022/23.

Refilling depleted gas storage is likely to keep gas and electricity prices elevated above normal through the spring and early summer months, even if Russian pipeline exports keep flowing.

John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

