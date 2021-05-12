COLUMN-USDA less worried about next year's corn supply than the market -Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 12 (Reuters) - Chicago corn futures are trading at multi-year highs after major harvests came up short and China burst on to the import scene, but the U.S. government thinks the situation will be more manageable throughout the next year than market participants might have expected.

The key to this supply boost is a substantial recovery in production, though confidence in that is a long way off and inventory is expected to remain historically tight. The outcome of the U.S. crop will be among the first checkpoints, and a strong result could kick off a move toward lower prices.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Wednesday projected domestic corn ending stocks for the 2021-22 marketing year beginning Sept. 1 at 1.507 billion bushels, above the average trade guess of 1.344 billion. That was the agency's first official cut at the new-crop balance sheet.

This year's ending stocks were pegged at 1.257 billion bushels, below the trade guess of 1.275 and the lowest estimate of this cycle. A year ago, 2020-21 U.S. ending stocks were initially pegged at 3.32 billion bushels on much larger crop expectations. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3eE8Wsm)

These numbers put 2020-21 U.S. stocks-to-use at 8.5%, the smallest in eight years, and 2021-22 at 10.2%. This ratio in the six most recently concluded marketing years averaged 14.1%, so the new-crop situation is not exactly roomy.

Next year's global corn stocks came in more than 9 million tonnes above predictions at 292.3 million, representing a build over the estimated 283.5 million in 2020-21.

Corn bulls were not super-thrilled with the U.S. or world numbers. July corn futures CN1 dropped 1% on Wednesday though the new-crop December CZ1 contract fell 3%, settling at $5.93 per bushel.

One of the disappointing forecasts was the 12% decline in U.S. exports from this year's record despite flat Chinese import demand into next year. The lost U.S. exports could quickly be found in its competitors' balance sheets.

EXPORT SLIPPAGE

Global corn crops in 2020-21 were short. Nos. 3 and 4 exporters Argentina and Ukraine produced their smallest harvests in three years. No. 2 exporter Brazil’s total corn crop is now seen at 102 million tonnes versus prior ideas of 110 million or more, and the trend is more likely to the downside given the dry forecast.

USDA predicts that those three major, non-U.S. corn suppliers will combine for a record harvest next year, up 15% on the year. That includes a massive 118 million tonnes (4.6 billion bushels) out of Brazil.

That Brazil outcome is still over a year away, but should non-U.S. farmers pull off huge crops in the next cycle, American exporters’ share of world trade will continue to slip. USDA pegs that at 31.5% in 2021-22, down from 37.7% this year. The recent five-year average is 34% but U.S. corn accounted for more than half of world corn exports just 10 years ago.

USDA’s projections showed corn exports from Argentina, Brazil and Ukraine rising 19% to a new record next year, just 2% higher than the current high set in 2018-19.

MORE UNKNOWNS

As 2020-21 has demonstrated, these early hypotheses about the upcoming season could change drastically within the next year. The extreme case is never going to be the base assumption, but some of the seemingly mundane predictions should be examined more closely right away.

Market-watchers were not interested in U.S. corn yield on Wednesday, knowing that USDA would publish its trendline yield of 179.5 bushels per acre. But that outcome will be no small feat as it is nearly 3 bushels per acre above 2017’s national record.

Without a change in acreage, replacing the projected 2021 yield with the record 176.6 bushels would lower the crop almost 250 million bushels. But a lot of analysts believe a change in acres could be coming since March intentions were so surprisingly light.

Adding just 2 million acres onto the harvested area of 83.5 million acres and keeping the 179.5 yield would increase the crop more than 350 million bushels. Changing both acres and yield could have an even bigger impact, and this could keep things interesting in the coming months with supplies still relatively tight.

China's corn stocks and import demand is likely to remain a wild card. USDA pegs Chinese corn imports at 26 million tonnes in 2021-22, equal to 2020-21 after this month’s 2 million-tonne rise. That compares with 7.6 million last year and 4.5 million in the prior year.

Projected Chinese corn stocks offer no clues, with both 2021-22 carry-in and carryout at 198.2 million tonnes, down from a 2019-20 year-end supply of 200.5 million. No one knows for sure what the inventory situation is, but analysts believe the volumes are lower and China’s futures market does not seem to dispute this.

Dalian corn futures have risen 9% since the beginning of April and on Wednesday came within 1.5% of January’s all-time high. Most-active futures are up 17% since Oct. 1 when the recent marketing year began.

Graphic- U.S. corn ending stockshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3eE8Wsm

(Editing by Matthew Lewis)

