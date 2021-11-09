COLUMN-USDA joins 2022 U.S. acreage discussion, but who will be closest? -Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov 8 (Reuters) - The 2022 U.S. planting campaign has already been framed as a battle between high production costs and high new-crop prices, and the U.S. government added its 2 cents to the conversation on Friday.

Official U.S. production forecasts from the Department of Agriculture use survey-based planted area figures. But the tentative 2022 outlook should be viewed more as an industry estimate than a traditional USDA forecast due to the methodology.

USDA pegged 2022 U.S. corn plantings at 92 million acres, soybeans at 87.5 million and wheat at 49 million. Those compare with 2021 figures of 93.3 million for corn, 87.2 million for soybeans and 46.7 million for wheat.

These areas come from USDA’s annual long-term baseline projections, which are 10-year supply and demand tables based on information as of October that are used for budgetary purposes. Most of the numbers within should not be taken as a specific forecast, especially the ones beyond 2022-23.

The 2022 acreage numbers are derived using factors similar to those used by other analysts, including economics and planting trends. So like any other market prediction, these targets are subject to change.

The first 2022 planting survey will take place in early March and the results will be published on March 31. In the last 10 years, March corn intentions were within a million acres of the baseline area only twice, in 2017 and 2019.

Areas are formulated for USDA’s February Ag Outlook in the same way, but obviously with more up-to-date information. March corn intentions were within a million acres of the February number in six of the last 10 years, so the skill improves.

But comparisons of the October and February numbers with final plantings suggest that traditional acreage analysis at those stages has very often led to over- or under-estimation. So there is a good chance that analysts – including USDA – are at least a little off-base right now.

USDA’s soybean number is similar to a couple other recent analyst outlooks. However, some ideas have been higher, and that includes a Twitter poll I conducted three weeks ago where most voters preferred a soy target closer to 90 million acres.

That poll also suggested lighter 2022 corn acres, potentially around 91 million or below.

Since those estimates and polls last month, corn has extended its profitability advantage over soybeans from a pure futures standpoint. November 2022 soybeans SX2 finished Monday at 2.23 times that of December 2022 corn CZ2, the lowest of the year so far and a six-year low for the date.

High fertilizer costs, which would largely affect corn, remain a top concern. However, only one of the 11 Crop Watch producers – the one in North Dakota – reported this week that they plan to stray from typical corn and soybean rotations in 2022.

Last year was a highly anticipated one for spring plantings due to the increasing profitability for U.S. crops, and many analysts would discuss the “acreage battle” for 2021 just as they are doing now for 2022.

But when it comes to corn acres, perhaps they are not as hard to predict in a challenging year as the wild report misses made it seem. The average trade guess for March 2021 corn intentions was 93.2 million acres.

That report showed corn acres at 91.1 million, though USDA’s latest estimate of 93.3 million is basically identical to the trade’s early convictions.

(Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((karen.braun@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kannbwx))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.