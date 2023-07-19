COLUMN-US grain futures make biggest strides since onset of Ukraine war -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Illinois, July 19 (Reuters) - The end of the Ukraine grain export deal and an unfavorable U.S. weather outlook sent Chicago-traded wheat and corn futures soaring on Wednesday, causing pain for speculators holding short positions.

Most-active December corn CZ3 gained 9.3% in the latest two sessions, the 2023 contract’s biggest-ever two-day jump and most-active corn’s biggest two-day rise since March 1, 2022.

Tuesday’s corn strength seemed largely focused on a hotter, drier U.S. forecast instead of the failed Ukraine grain deal, especially with less decisive early-week trade in wheat. The weather story lingered again on Wednesday, but harsher threats from Russia thrust the grain deal into the spotlight.

Most-active CBOT wheat futures Wv1 surged 8.5% on Wednesday, wheat’s largest single-day percentage rise since Feb. 28, 2022, just days after Russia invaded Ukraine.

Both wheat and corn futures on Wednesday touched their highest prices since June 27, and wheat at one point was trading up the 60 cents-per-bushel limit. The last time either grain reached a daily limit was wheat in May 2022, when India moved to ban exports.

FUNDS VERSUS GRAIN DEAL

Investors were fleeing short corn positions throughout June as the U.S. Corn Belt suffered from extreme dryness, though they increased shorts by more than 60% in the two weeks to July 11 as weather turned more favorable. Money managers held a modest net short of 63,052 corn futures and options contracts by that date.

From mid-March 2022 through May 2023, speculators were steady sellers of CBOT wheat futures and options, seemingly unrattled by frequent Russian threats to hinder the year-old Ukraine export deal. Funds abandoned many CBOT wheat shorts amid the sharp June grain rally, but their exposure remains high.

As of July 11, money managers' gross short positions in CBOT wheat futures and options numbered an above-average 108,547 contracts, though that accounted for 30% of all open interest, which is at an 18-year low for the date. That share is normally around 20% but is usually even lower this time of year.

Moscow officially quit the Ukraine grain deal on Monday, but wheat futures started their surge mid-session on Wednesday on word that Russia would consider all ships traveling to Ukrainian ports as possible military cargoes.

Prior to that, grain deal uncertainty failed to spark bullish interest as Ukrainian export volumes far exceeded original expectations. Final Ukrainian corn exports in the 2022-23 year ended June 30 totaled 29.1 million tonnes, up 24% from the prior season.

Ukraine’s 2022-23 wheat shipments fell 10% on the year, but Russia’s record effort more than made up for that deficit.

Russia said later on Wednesday it would immediately return to the grain deal if all its conditions were met by Western countries, including reconnection to the SWIFT payment system and removal of export restrictions.

OTHER RECORDS

CBOT soybeans have not experienced similarly sharp gains this week as have corn and wheat, but November futures SX3 on Wednesday closed 25% above their annual low set on May 31.

Wednesday’s trade also marked a new year high for new-crop soybeans of $14.28-3/4 per bushel, taking out the prior top of $14.15-3/4 set on the first trading day of 2023. Had the Jan. 3 high stood, it would have been November beans’ first annual high set in January since 1999.

December corn has already surged 15% from its 21-month low set just last Thursday, having retraced about half of the losses since its yearly high set on June 21.

During last month’s rally, new-crop corn and soybeans both surpassed their average February prices, which sets crop insurance guarantees for U.S. farmers. Although that was looking unlikely through May, the odds heavily favored it.

December corn has returned to its average February price at some point after February in every year for at least the past 50 years. The last time November beans did not return to the average February price was in 1998.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

