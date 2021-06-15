COLUMN-Unusual dive for Iowa corn health ahead of another dry week -Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 14 (Reuters) - Hot and dry weather across the U.S. Corn Belt last week sent crop conditions tumbling on Monday in top-producing states, particularly Iowa. Health could deteriorate further on dryness in the week ahead, though forecasts suggest some critical relief could be in store for the following week.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s statistics agency placed 68% of the country’s corn in good or excellent condition as of Sunday, below trade expectations of 69%. That is not a bad rating by itself, but the trend is slightly problematic.

U.S. corn was 72% good or excellent a week earlier and 76% a week before that, which was the first rating of the season. The 8-point decline for this time of year is most recently comparable with 2012, a growing season that started off well but quickly turned disastrous after severe drought.

In the top corn-producing state of Iowa, conditions in the latest week fell 14 percentage points to 63% good or excellent. A drop of that magnitude has not been observed during June in Iowa since 1988 - another terrible, drought-stricken crop. Iowa corn conditions were 81% two weeks ago.

Corn in the No. 4 state of Minnesota fell 11 points to 58% and No. 2 Illinois dropped 6 points to 68% after ratings two weeks earlier of 76% and 80%, respectively. No. 3 producer Nebraska is doing much better at 84% good or excellent, unchanged on the week.

In general, the U.S. corn crop does not achieve yields above the long-term trend if early conditions are much below 70%. A recent exception to that is 2017, which still holds the national yield record.

Early soybean conditions have less of a correlation with yield outcomes, though Sunday’s 62% good-to-excellent is the lowest for the week since 2012. The 2019 crop started out at 54% good-to-excellent later in June after a very delayed start.

Soybean declines were also a bit troubling this week with top producer Illinois down 10 points, No. 2 Iowa down 12 points and No. 3 Minnesota down 9 points. North Dakota, which plants 8% of the nation’s beans, fell 1 point to 24% good or excellent, the lowest ever in state records dating back to 2000.

Corn and soybean conditions may get even worse next week because of hot and dry weather over the next several days. During the same week in 2012, corn and soybean ratings fell 3 and 4 points, respectively, on a similar weather pattern.

However, the following week is forecast to be much cooler and wetter, which resulted in steep losses for both Chicago corn and soybean futures on Monday. Weather models on Monday somewhat disagreed on the locations and amounts of expected rain, but the moisture could be game-changing as it will be essential to bolster the crops ahead of pollination.

(Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((karen.braun@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: karen.braun.thomsonreuters.net@reuters.com; Twitter: @kannbwx))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.