COLUMN-U.S. supply buffers thin with underwhelming corn, soy acres -Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., June 30 (Reuters) - Analysts thought government data on Wednesday would show that U.S. farmers significantly increased corn and soybean plantings from original plans, but that was not the case, and new-crop Chicago futures surged to end the month higher.

U.S. corn and soybean stocks, especially as they relate to demand, have reached multi-year lows and the idea was that expanded plantings would help ease supply tightness. Market-watchers thought the historic spring futures rallies would entice farmers to ramp up acres, but the overall gains were a letdown.

Trade estimates present risk when the expectations are for something unprecedented or when there is too much consensus. On Wednesday, analysts expected combined corn and soybean acres to rise by a record amount from March intentions. None of them thought there was a chance for a reduction in corn and/or soy acres and all thought combined acres would safely reach a new record.

Corn plantings increased by 1.5 million acres over March to 92.7 million acres, below the expected 2.6 million-acre gain. The trade thought soybean acres would rise by 1.36 million, but they fell fractionally to 87.56 million. Combined corn and soy at 180.25 million acres missed 2017’s high by less than 100,000 acres.

LESS CUSHION

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s statistics service publishes a surveyed harvested area estimate in its June plantings report, so the change in crop size for July’s supply and demand update from USDA’s World Board can be calculated.

There is not usually a justification for USDA to change its trend yields in July, so assuming that is the case, Wednesday’s harvested corn area combined with the projected 179.5 bushels per acre would yield a crop about 177 million bushels larger than the current peg. The change to soybeans is negligible.

This is significant because the average trade guess on corn acres could have added about 350 million bushels and the highest guesses would tack on nearly 700 million. USDA earlier in June pegged U.S. corn ending stocks for 2021-22 at 1.357 billion bushels, up from 1.107 billion this year.

The average trade guess on soybean acres could have added around 70 million bushels to the crop, raising the 2021-22 carryout by 45% from current projections. The carryout would have been close to doubling with the highest planting estimate.

This realization sent new-crop December corn futures CZ1 up the daily limit on Wednesday for a 7.3% increase while November soybeans SX1 rose 6.6%. June gains for corn and soybeans totaled a respective 7.9% and 1.9%. After Tuesday’s trade, corn was up a half-percent on the month and soybeans were down more than 4%.

Weather is the top focus for traders in the next several weeks as corn pollination, which sets yield potential, will likely begin in about a week for crops in major states. Pollination will be heaviest in the middle two weeks of July, but the timing in areas to the north including the Dakotas will be later July and into August.

DAKOTAS RISK

It is not common for major producing states in June to increase both corn and soybean plantings over March intentions, but it is more likely in North Dakota because of the variety of crops planted there. That happened on Wednesday for North Dakota, the only instance among the top 10 producing states.

Soybean acres in North Dakota are pegged at a record 7.2 million, up from 7 million in March. The No. 4 soybean-planting state is expected to account for 8.2% of national area, an all-time high share. Corn plantings of 3.6 million acres, up from 3.3 million in March, account for 3.9% of the U.S. total.

South Dakota boosted corn acres by 7% over March to 6 million, an eight-year high, though soybean acres declined 3.5%. However, total corn and soybeans in the Dakotas will account for an unprecedented 12.4% of the national area.

As of Sunday, only 40% and 24% of North and South Dakota corn, respectively, were considered in good or excellent shape. Soybeans were 25% and 26% good or excellent, and those ratings are among the worst on record.

Some weather models on Wednesday suggested decent rain chances for the Dakotas within the next two weeks, but others were very dry. The U.S. Climate Prediction Center said on Wednesday that July may be warmer and drier than normal for the Upper Midwest and Northern Plains.

