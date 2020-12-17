COLUMN-U.S. refiners stick with de-stocking strategy: John Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - U.S. refiners have successfully adjusted crude processing and eliminated most of the excess stock of petroleum products that built up during the first wave of coronavirus and lockdowns in the second quarter.

But inventory reduction has slowed in recent weeks and complete normalisation will have to wait for a relaxation of quarantine rules and an acceleration in fuel consumption next year.

Excess stocks of refined products had shrunk to 52 million barrels (6%) above the previous five-year average at the end of last week, down from a surplus of 101 million barrels (12%) at the end of June.

Within the total, excess inventories of distillate fuel oil, the most bloated component, had fallen to 15 million barrels (15%), down from 39 million barrels (29%) at the end of June.

For the last six months, refiners have restricted crude processing and shifted the composition of output from distillates towards gasoline in order to reduce fuel stocks.

While the strategy has been successful, progress has slowed in recent weeks, with surplus inventories little changed since the middle of November (https://tmsnrt.rs/2Kdgu9c).

The second wave of infections and reduction in personal travel has caused fuel consumption to decline slightly and slowed the rate of adjustment.

If necessary, refiners have some scope to trim crude processing further over the next couple of months to bear down on inventories.

But processing has been steady around 15% below the five-year average for the last six months, so it is more likely they will wait for the second wave to pass, consumption to accelerate, and the inventory drawdown to resume.

