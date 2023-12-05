COLUMN-U.S. manufacturing slowdown long but shallow: Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturers reported business activity declined for the 13th consecutive month last month as the prolonged but relatively shallow industrial recession had a similar impact on fuel and electricity consumption.

The Institute for Supply Management (ISM)’s manufacturing purchasing managers index stayed at 46.7 (14th percentile for all months since 1980) in November 2023, signalling a continued downturn in the business cycle.

The index has been below the 50-point threshold dividing expanding activity from a contraction since November 2022, making this an unusually lengthy downturn.

Chartbook: U.S. manufacturing and energy use

In duration, the manufacturing downturn has more in common with a cycle-ending recession than with a mid-cycle slowdown.

Since 1945, mid-cycle slowdowns have generally lasted eight months or fewer, while recessions have lasted 11 months or more.

But in depth, the downturn appears to have been exceptionally mild, with only a very small decline in manufacturing output and associated energy consumption.

ENERGY USE FLAT

Diesel is the workhorse of the industrial economy with more than three-quarters of the fuel used in manufacturing and freight transport.

Consumption of diesel and other distillate fuel oils was essentially flat in the three months from July to September 2023 compared with the same periods in 2022 and 2021.

If the small but fast-growing volume of biodiesel and renewable diesel is included, consumption increased by 2% compared with 2022 and 4% from 2021.

Some of the extra diesel consumption is probably attributable to the construction sector, where many sites use diesel engines and diesel-electric motors.

The volume of diesel supplied, which is a proxy for consumption, was unusually high in August, which may also have distorted the comparisons.

A broader perspective shows diesel consumption has been broadly flat in the second and third quarters of 2023 compared with a year earlier.

Nonetheless, the resilience of diesel consumption strongly suggests the manufacturing downturn has been a fairly shallow one.

The same picture emerges with industrial electricity consumption which was basically flat in the most recent three month period from June to August compared with a year earlier.

The relative strength of diesel and industrial electricity consumption may indicate the monthly ISM business surveys have painted an excessively gloomy picture of manufacturing activity.

In any event, the manufacturing downturn may be drawing to a close with the new orders component of the index climbing to 48.3 (17th percentile) in November.

SERVICES INERTIA

The much-larger services sector has barely experienced any downturn at all with activity accelerating in the third and fourth quarters after the briefest and shallowest of slowdowns in the first and second.

The ISM non-manufacturing index increased to 52.7 (21st percentile) in November, up from a recent low of 50.3 (11th percentile) in May.

The services sector is not only larger but more labour-intensive, and provides a lot of inertia or ballast for the economy as a whole.

The strength of services explains the persistence of inflation but has probably also helped avert a much deeper downturn in manufacturing.

DEPLETED DIESEL

If the manufacturing and freight sectors return to growth in 2024, they will do so with diesel stocks already severely depleted.

Distillate inventories were 16 million barrels (-13% or -1.15 standard deviations) below the prior ten-year seasonal average on Nov. 24.

Given the relatively shallow manufacturing slowdown, there has been no opportunity to rebuild then during 2022/23.

Distillate inventories could become very tight very quickly if the manufacturing sector returns to expansion in 2024.

Anticipating future tightness, hedge funds and other money managers have already accumulated an unusually large bullish position in futures and options linked to U.S. diesel prices.

Fund positions in U.S. diesel are in the 84th percentile for all weeks since 2013 compared with the 28th percentile for positions in European gas oil, where the economy is much weaker.

John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

(Editing by Mark Potter)

((john.kemp@thomsonreuters.com))

