COLUMN-U.S. manufacturers stumble in setback for diesel demand: Kemp

Credit: REUTERS/Lyle Ratliff

November 03, 2023 — 10:40 am EDT

Written by Reuters -> 

    By John Kemp
       LONDON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturers reported an
unexpectedly widespread fall in business activity in October,
postponing the sector’s exit from the prolonged downturn that
began in late 2022.
    Industrial energy consumption appeared to be steadying over
the summer but the anticipated rebound will now be pushed back
into 2024.
    The Institute for Supply Management’s manufacturing
purchasing managers index slipped to 46.7 (14th percentile for
all months since 1980) in October down from 49.0 (24th
percentile) in September.
    In points terms, the decline was the largest since June
2022, and came after the index had risen in each of the three
previous months, encouraging expectations that the sector’s
downturn was nearing an end.
    But the fall has left the index below the 50-point threshold
dividing expanding activity from a contraction for 12 months
running since November 2022.
    The forward-looking new orders component of the index
implies the downturn is likely to last for several more months.
    The new orders sub-index slumped to 45.5 (9th percentile) in
October down from 49.2 (20th percentile) in September.
    
    Chartbook: U.S. manufacturing and energy use
    
    In duration, the current downturn already has more in common
with a cycle-ending recession than with a mid-cycle slowdown.
    Since 1948, recessions have lasted for 11 months or more,
while mid-cycle slowdowns have tended to last for eight months
or fewer.
    If the current downturn proves to be a mid-cycle slowdown,
it has already lasted longer than any other since the Second
World War.
    But the downturn has also been unusually shallow and
accompanied by the barest slowdown (if any) in the much larger
services sector.
    
    NOT JUST AUTO STRIKES
    Some of the decline in manufacturing is probably
attributable to industrial action at the three largest
automakers in October.
    Strikes at car and truck plants are likely to have a
widespread impact on manufacturing activity given their large
supply chains. Even so, they probably cannot explain the scale
and breadth of the sudden slowdown in October.
    Thirteen different industrial sectors reported contraction
last month, including: printing, textiles, electrical equipment,
machinery, fabricated metals, wood products, computers,
furniture, paper, primary metals, chemicals and miscellaneous
products, as well as transport equipment.
    Only two sectors reported growth: food and drink, and
plastics and rubber.
    
    EXPANSION POSTPONED?
    The sudden weakness in manufacturing came after activity had
appeared to be nearing a cyclical trough in the third quarter,
after sustained weakness in the first and second quarters.
    Energy consumption by industrial users steadied over the
third quarter, which was consistent with the worst of the
manufacturing downturn being over.
    The volume of diesel and other distillate fuel oils supplied
to the domestic market rose marginally in three months from June
to August compared with the same period a year earlier.
    More than three-quarters of all distillates supplied are
used in freight transport and manufacturing so distillate use is
closely correlated with changes in the industrial cycle.
    The volume of distillate supplied increased in the three
months between June and August 2023 for the first time since the
three months from September to November 2022.
    Sales of electricity to industrial customers continued to
decline in the most recent three-month period from May to July,
but also at some of the slowest rates since the three months
from September to November 2022.
    The stabilisation of both diesel and industrial electricity
sales in the summer was consistent with manufacturing activity
steadying ahead of a renewed expansion.
    Because the industrial downturn has been long but shallow,
distillate inventories remain well below the long-term seasonal
average.
    Return to expansion would likely cause diesel stocks to
deplete rapidly and put upward pressure on industrial prices
quickly.
    Tight energy supplies have been a major source of inflation
risk and one reason interest rate traders have expected the
Federal Reserve and other major central banks will have to keep
overnight rates higher for longer.
    But the renewed softness in manufacturing evident in October
is likely to push back both the expected recovery and
re-emergence of inflation.
    
    John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed
are his own. Follow him in X: https://twitter.com/JKempEnergy

 (Editing by Louise Heavens)
 ((john.kemp@thomsonreuters.com))

Keywords: USA ENERGY/KEMP (COLUMN)

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
