COLUMN-U.S. gas prices slump on production surplus: Kemp

LONDON, Jan 13 (Reuters) - U.S. gas inventories finished 2022 well below the seasonal average after an unusually sharp drop in the final two weeks of the year as a result of the extreme cold associated with winter storm Elliott on Dec. 24.

Working gas stocks in underground storage were 293 billion cubic feet (-9%) below the pre-pandemic five-year seasonal average on Dec. 30 compared with a deficit of 71 billion cubic feet (-2%) on Dec. 16.

But the sharp depletion at the end of the year, driven by record cold across much of the country on Christmas Eve, has masked a broader shift towards inventory accumulation since the start of September.

Production has been rising faster than consumption and exports for most of the last four months, causing stocks to accumulate and front-month futures prices to slump by $6 per million British thermal units (-62%) since late August.

Before the pre-Christmas cold spell, inventories had recovered to just -0.30 standard deviations below the prior ten-year seasonal average on Dec. 16, up from a deficit of -1.52 standard deviations on Sept. 9.

As the inventory deficit has eased, front-month futures prices have fallen to less than $3.70 (31st percentile for all months since 1990) on Jan. 11, down from more than $9.60 (89th percentile) in late August.

With the end of winter in March, the production surplus is set to re-emerge and the threat is continuing to put downward pressure on futures prices.

Chartbook: U.S. gas prices and inventories

Traders no longer fear inventories will run critically low this winter; they are instead preparing to deal with a large surplus that will need to be stored in the summer of 2023.

The six-month summer-winter calendar spread between futures prices for July 2023 and January 2024 has slumped into a contango of almost $1.10, signalling stocks are expected to be plentiful.

Lower spot prices will encourage gas-fired generators to run for more hours over the next few months, at the expense of coal-fired power producers, limiting the build up of inventories.

Lower prices will also translate into slower production growth over the course of 2023; the number of rigs drilling for gas has been flat or falling for the last four months after rising consistently in the first eight months of 2022.

MARKET TRANSFORMATION

The U.S. gas market was transformed over the course of 2022, mostly as a result of higher prices, though the explosion and closure of Freeport LNG’s export facility and a relatively mild autumn also contributed.

The market moved from a record inventory depletion (-995 billion cubic feet) in January 2022 to a record seasonal accumulation (+442 billion cubic feet) in October 2022.

Gas consumption in the first ten months of 2022 was 1,037 billion cubic feet (+4%) higher than in the same period in 2019, before the pandemic.

But production also increased by 1,729 billion cubic feet (+6%), according to data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration (“Monthly energy review”, EIA, December 22).

Exports increased by 2,001 billion cubic feet (+54%), mostly in the form of increased LNG exports of 1,418 billion cubic feet (+79%).

As a result, exports have risen to around 19% of domestic production, up from around 13% before the onset of the pandemic, absorbing extra domestic output.

Exports accelerated to a record high in the first five months of 2022, intensifying downward pressure on U.S. inventories and upward pressure on prices.

U.S. exporters sent huge volumes of LNG to Europe in response to low inventories, high prices, and disruption of Russian gas flows in the region.

But the pace of exports has slowed since Freeport LNG was shuttered at the start of June 2022, easing some of the pressure on U.S. stocks and prices.

After Freeport’s closure, a mid-summer heatwave drove gas consumption by power producers to a record high, keeping the gas market tight in July and August.

Since then, however, temperatures have generally been mild, keeping cooling and heating demand in line with long-term seasonal averages.

More normal temperatures coupled with export stabilisation has ensured production growth overwhelmed consumption.

By October, the production-consumption balance was in a record surplus for the time of year and one of the largest monthly surpluses ever.

Until Freeport re-opens and LNG exports start rising again significantly, the domestic market is likely to remain in structural surplus.

With too much production, lower prices and a contango structure will be necessary to dampen inventory accumulation through a slowdown in drilling and more gas use by power producers and industrial users.

John Kemp is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own

