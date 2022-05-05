COLUMN-U.S. distillate stocks fall critically low: Kemp

By last week, stocks had fallen to just 104 million barrels, the lowest since 2008 and before that 2005 (“Weekly petroleum status report”, EIA, May 4).

Distillate stocks are now 31 million barrels, or 23% below the pre-pandemic five-year seasonal average for 2015-2019 (https://tmsnrt.rs/3KNYcVl).

Inventories are on course to fall even further to a projected low of just 102 million barrels before the middle of the year, with a possible range of 97 million to 105 million barrels, based on seasonal trends over the last decade.

The projected inventory outlook has tightened since the start of April, when stocks were on course to fall to a low of 107 million barrels with a range of 96 million to 114 million.

The resulting shortages of distillate are driving prices for both distillate itself and crude sharply higher and are bleeding across into shortages and higher prices for gasoline and jet fuel.

CYCLICAL FUEL

Distillate is mostly used in road and rail freight, manufacturing, construction, farming, mining, and oil and gas extraction, so consumption is very sensitive to the business cycle.

In this instance, shortages are a symptom of the strong rebound in economic activity following the pandemic and its bias towards fuel-hungry merchandise rather than services.

Similar shortages have been observed in the late stages of previous business cycles, with stocks rebuilding once the economy enters a mid-cycle slowdown or an end-of-cycle recession.

The long-term time series shows distillate stocks do not replenish themselves spontaneously; they only recover when the economy goes into a "soft patch" or a full-blown recession.

At present, refiners in the United States and the rest of the world do not have enough capacity to satisfy the high level of demand.

The shortage is likely to be intensified later in 2022 and 2023 as a result of U.S. and European Union sanctions on Russia's petroleum exports because Russia is a major supplier of distillate fuel oil.

Given that global crude production and refining systems are already stretched to the limit, the only way to stabilise inventories and prices is for consumption to grow more slowly or fall, which will require a business cycle slowdown.

