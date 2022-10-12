COLUMN-Trade's luck with U.S. October corn, soy yields may put demand in focus -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Oct 11 (Reuters) - Grain analysts are hoping to have properly anticipated the U.S. government's Wednesday crop report after completely miscalculating U.S. corn and soybean stocks and the U.S. wheat harvest in the last report less than two weeks ago.

But the trade in October is usually on target for U.S. yields, meaning that revisions to demand may be the source of surprises in the U.S. Department of Agriculture's upcoming data.

U.S. corn and soybean yields will be of top priority in Wednesday's reports, due at noon EDT (1600 GMT). USDA's statistics service reviewed acreage data last month and it does not plan to update plantings this month, so adjustments to harvested acreage are also unlikely.

YIELD TRENDS

The yield focus is positive for analysts because their U.S. corn yield guesses in October are typically the closest to USDA's number versus any other month (August-November, January). For soybeans, the trade's October yield guesses are second best after their January ones.

October soybean yield has not landed outside the pre-report range of estimates since 2011, though that happened for corn in 2017, 2011 and 2010. USDA last month pegged U.S. soybean yield at 50.5 bushels per acre, below the range of guesses, and analysts are looking for a slight bump on Wednesday to 50.6.

The market expects U.S. corn yield at 171.8 bushels per acre versus 172.5 last month, which would not be a historically dramatic move for the month. But the odds are only 20% that Wednesday's soybean yield adjustment is as quiet as expected.

However, the increase to soy yield is a decent bet since the October number was equal to or larger than in September in 14 of the last 20 instances. Corn yield was lower in just five of the last 20 Octobers, most recently 2016 and 2012, the latter decent company for 2022.

The Midwest this year recorded its driest September since 1979, though drier Septembers have not necessarily promoted lower soy or corn yields in October. The dry finish has sped up the soybean harvest, which for the Crop Watch producers, was nearly complete as of Tuesday with just Ohio still in progress.

Nine of the 11 Crop Watch soybean fields yielded at or just below pre-harvest expectations. But the final two fields, North Dakota and Ohio, tentatively scored higher yields than projected. Crop Watch corn harvest is only starting, but nationally the pace is 1 point ahead of average.

STOCKS AND DEMAND

The 2022-23 U.S. corn and soybean marketing years began on Sept. 1, so it is early for USDA to be speculating on the next 10 months of demand. But some items could use immediate attention, and soybean exports should top the list.

Export sales for U.S. soybeans came in at an 11-year low for September, and China's haul was less than half that of the previous September.

Hampered barge movement in the Mississippi River has eased this week, but recovery has yet to be seen. Outside of the trade war in 2018, soy export inspections through Oct. 6 were the week's lowest since 2011. Year-to-date soy inspections are at nine-year lows.

October is the biggest month for U.S. soy exports, so USDA may have justification to pull back on the target despite having done so in the previous month. Strong September Argentine soybean sales also support a U.S. export cut, especially since USDA's increase to Argentina's exports was very minor last month.

U.S. corn exports were trimmed last month on a smaller crop, and although recent sales have also been very poor, USDA may not want to adjust just yet since the peak shipping season is still months out.

U.S. corn used for ethanol may also remain unchanged Wednesday, but it should be placed on watch. Production of the fuel additive is running about 2% below last year's thin levels, but national gasoline demand has recently flirted with more than 20-year lows, and near-term relief is uncertain.

Sept. 1 U.S. stocks, the beginning stocks for 2022-23, were shockingly low for corn and surprisingly high for beans in USDA's Sept. 30 report. Combined with crop expectations, analysts see 2022-23 U.S. corn stocks at 1.124 billion bushels, a 10-year low and down 18% on the year.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

(Editing by Richard Pullin)

((karen.braun@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kannbwx))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.