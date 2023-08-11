COLUMN-Tough-to-predict US corn, soy yields in the spotlight on Friday -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Illinois, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Despite earlier volatility, Chicago-traded corn futures have struggled to find direction over the last several sessions, though a fresh U.S. crop forecast from the government could help sort that out on Friday.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s August reports, which most prominently feature survey-based yield forecasts for U.S. corn and soybeans, have not historically been gentle on the futures market.

Over the last decade, CBOT December corn futures have moved an average of 2.7% on this report day and November soybeans an average of 2.3%. So far in August, daily moves in December corn CZ3 have averaged 0.9% with trade primarily in the $4.90-per-bushel range.

Debates over U.S. corn and soybean yield potential have persisted all summer following one of the driest Junes on record. That gave way to more favorable weather in early July, and although the second half of July was a bit more dicey, weather so far in August has been largely supportive.

YIELD GUESSES

On average, analysts peg U.S. corn yield at 175.5 bushels per acre and soybeans at 51.3 bpa, both below USDA’s respective July estimates of 177.5 and 52.0, which would mark new records.

Last month’s 177.5 bpa was a reduction from USDA’s original corn trend yield of 181.5 due to the dry June, and it was the agency’s first June-to-July cut in corn yield since the new methodology was introduced 10 years ago.

Only two of 20 analysts polled by Reuters see corn yield at or above 177.5 bpa and a different two predict soybean yield unchanged at 52 bpa, though none went above 52.

At 5.6 bpa, the range of corn yield guesses is a three-year high for this report but below the recent five-year average of 6 bpa. Soy yield’s range of 1.5 bpa is a six-year low, well below the 2.9-bpa average, raising the risk of surprise.

Surprises are not uncommon, as August corn yield has landed outside the range of trade guesses in six of the last nine years, and soybeans have done the same in five of the last eight. Soy yield surprised high in all five of those instances, though two of the six were low-side surprises for corn.

Analysts are coming off a relative win in 2022, which marked the first time since 2013 that the August corn and soybean yields both landed within the range of expectations. The trade nailed corn yield last August, coming within 0.3% of USDA’s figure, analysts’ best performance since 2001.

PRICE HEADWINDS

When it comes to report-day price action, the August yields often battle U.S. weather, which looks mostly favorable for the next week or so. That could negate any potentially bullish yield numbers on Friday.

To maintain current price levels, corn futures have more to overcome than soybeans due to supply expectations. Almost all analysts see 2023-24 U.S. corn ending stocks at or above 2 billion bushels, which could mark a yearly stocks increase of 50% or greater.

Soybeans are a different story as the trade pegs 2023-24 stocks up 6.4%, requiring a strong yield performance for supplies to expand into next year. Next month’s acreage review could also prove pivotal given that the latest survey revealed much lighter soy plantings than expected.

Another headwind for bulls on Friday is the tendency for August yields to come in above the average trade guess. That has happened in seven of the last eight years for soybeans and six of the last eight for corn, though corn yield is on a two-year streak of landing below the trade average.

It might be important to note that the past eight Julys featured near or above normal precipitation across the Corn Belt as a whole despite some regional variations, and 2023 makes it nine. July 2012, 2013, and 2014 were notably drier, though.

I posted a Twitter poll midday on Thursday asking which yield surprise could be most likely on Friday: corn high, corn low, soybeans high or soybeans low.

After about two hours and 555 votes, corn yield surprising high was the clear leader with 40% of the vote. Corn low was next at 28% followed by soybeans high with 22% and soybeans low with 10%.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Graphic- Trade biases for U.S. corn yield in August https://tmsnrt.rs/3sdVzZ2

Graphic- Trade biases for U.S. soybean yield in August https://tmsnrt.rs/3qpiDDM

(Reporting by Karen Braun Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((karen.braun@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kannbwx))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.