COLUMN-Top producer China adds to global wheat jitters with poor crop health -Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., March 8 (Reuters) - Global wheat supplies are already set to be very tight by mid-2022, but top producer China's struggling wheat crop could keep a chokehold on stocks into next year.

That means China might keep its role as a key wheat importer over the next year or so, which may work in its favor given its recent trade agreement with top exporter and now global pariah Russia.

China’s agriculture minister said over the weekend that the country’s wheat crop conditions could be the worst in history after heavy rainfall delayed planting last fall. The harvest will provide supplies for the upcoming marketing year that lasts through mid-2023.

That is a highly unusual tidbit for China to share as it normally likes to keep troubles out of the public eye. Beijing has cut off data streams and shut down Chinese analysts within the past year to prevent the spread of possibly compromising supply and demand information to global traders and analysts.

China’s wheat crop is the largest in the world, three times larger than the U.S. crop and almost 80% larger than No. 1 supplier Russia. Beijing keeps plentiful state stockpiles of wheat and incentivizes farmers to continue production by supporting prices, all intended to ensure food security.

China’s wheat imports have been on and off over the decades, but they have been back on in the last two years as domestic consumption surged without matching production, along with a general drawdown of grain supplies in the country and rising global prices.

The Asian country is unique versus other major grain importers, who do not produce nearly enough to meet needs. China’s huge corn and wheat imports cover less than 10% of its annual demand, while other buyers may be satisfying between 40% and 100% of domestic needs with imports.

Officials have confidence a big grain harvest is still in the cards, but the recent statement on poor crop health raises eyebrows. The success of China’s grain crops is critical this year given Beijing’s recent claims it can reduce soymeal rations in animal feed to sharply curb its massive reliance on foreign soybeans, all while increasing meat output.

UNKNOWN TRADE

China’s future participation plans in global agriculture trade is one of the biggest market mysteries, but there is no shortage of mixed signals. President Xi Jinping, discussing food security over the weekend, said grains should be imported “appropriately,” but China “must not rely on the international market.”

However, during a presentation for the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s annual outlook forum late last month, China’s agriculture ministry director general touted the importance of global agricultural trade, particularly with the United States, saying China would “only open wider to the world.”

Trade opportunities did in fact open wider early last month when China approved imports of Russian wheat and barley, part of a larger trade agreement including oil and energy that was hatched at the start of the Beijing Olympics.

Russia has been heavily sanctioned by Western countries over its invasion of Ukraine, which it refers to as a "special operation." Moscow announced plans on Tuesday to restrict certain imports and exports for security reasons, though specifics were not immediately available.

Western intelligence last week revealed Chinese officials asked Russia to hold off on its Ukraine invasion until after the Olympics, which Beijing has denied. But if true, and if Russian commodities like wheat and energy are among restrictions, it will be very interesting to see whether China is still able to secure them as expected.

Top wheat exporter Russia’s invasion of major grain supplier Ukraine, and the subsequent collapse of shipments out of the region, have driven global wheat prices to record highs this month. Prices were already steep last year on shrinking world supplies.

Global wheat stocks including China are predicted by mid-year to have fallen 2% over the last four years compared with a 12% decline when excluding China. Global stocks-to-use among major wheat exporters, including Russia and Ukraine, are set for record lows this year.

China is often excluded from global grain analyses because of its historically lighter involvement in trade relative to its huge stockpiles and harvests. The country is set to hold a record 51% of world wheat supply by mid-year.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters and views expressed above are her own.

