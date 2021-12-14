COLUMN-The Fed, the yield curve, and murder most foul: McGeever

By Jamie McGeever

ORLANDO, Fla., Dec 14 (Reuters) - If it's true that U.S. economic expansions never die of old age but are murdered by the Federal Reserve, as Ben Bernanke once observed, the yield curve is the crucial piece of evidence in most cases.

Bernanke's quip almost three years ago, echoing German economist and MIT professor Rudi Dornbusch, comes to mind as the Fed prepares to raise interest rates against a backdrop of a relentlessly flattening yield curve.

This trend across the curve is a reminder that recession is on the horizon and looming closer into view. Just how close is impossible to say, but analysis of previous tightening cycles suggests it is still years away and will not be an issue in 2022.

The obvious risk is that the Fed feels it has to jack up borrowing costs aggressively to tame inflation. In this scenario, recession could become an issue very quickly.

Economists at Deutsche Bank note that 13 Fed rate-hiking cycles since 1955 have lasted an average of just under two years. Recession has, on average, historically followed three to three-and-a-half years after the first hike, or "liftoff."

The range between the shortest and longest gaps, however, is huge. Recession followed the 1980 hikes just 11 months later, while the next recession after the 1983 hikes was not until 1990, a period of 86 months.

The Deutsche Bank research also shows that the 2s/10s yield curve starts at an average level of 100 basis points at the first rate hike, and flattens by 83 basis points in the first year after the hiking cycles begins.

This means it ends the first year of Fed hikes close to flat, on average. In six of the 13 tightening cycles, the curve has inverted a year later, with recession normally following around 18 months after that.

Most economists agree that inversion of the two- and 10-year Treasury yields is as good a warning sign as any of upcoming recession risks. It has preceded all six recessions of the past 40 years.

The gap between the two is currently 77 basis points, so it is still some way from inverting. But it was double that in May, and since then annual inflation has risen to its highest in almost 40 years, and Fed policymakers, including Chair Jerome Powell, have turned varying degrees of hawkish.

"Timing recessions is very difficult until they are fast upon us," the Deutsche Bank economists note, adding: "History finds that soft landings are very difficult to achieve, and the more so the further central banks are behind the curve."

CYCLES

Economists at Bank of America agree that recessions always come well after the onset of tightening cycles. They also point out that other shocks are often contributory factors, such as the tech bubble bursting in 2000, and the global credit crunch in 2008.

But the last 40 years also shows that economic contractions come pretty soon after the tightening cycle has ended. So how long will the upcoming cycle last?

Current market pricing has it starting in mid-2022, and likely stretching through end-2024. Economists at Barclays are predicting nine quarter-percentage point increases in total, and economists at UBS expect 10.

Interestingly, this timeline coincides with a rare inversion in the Eurodollar futures market around the late 2024 and early 2025 part of the curve. Alhambra Investment Partners' Jeff Snider says these derivative contracts are "the most reliable, especially early-warning, indications that exist."

Like the bond yield curves, the Eurodollars strip is warning that tightening monetary policy in the near term could choke economic growth, which will soon necessitate an easing cycle.

Annual inflation is edging toward 7%, the highest since 1982, and financial markets reckon the Fed will be forced to adopt a more aggressive stance next year. This is reflected in the behavior of the rates futures and yield curves.

Imminent recession, however, seems unlikely. The U.S. economy is comfortably expected to grow by more than 4% next year and the yield curve, notably the 2s/10s part of the curve, is still positively sloping.

But 2023? That may be when the risks start to crystallize, especially if the yield curve inverts.

US 2s/10s Yield Curve & Recessionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3EUuEmQ

US 3-Month/10-Year Yield Curve & Recessionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3m199ZR

US Rate Hike Cycles & Recessions - Deutsche Bankhttps://tmsnrt.rs/33keHZ0

(By Jamie McGeever; Editing by Dan Grebler)

