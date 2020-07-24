US Markets
COLUMN-Tesla boss Musk's desire for more nickel could be a non-starter: Andy Home

Credit: REUTERS/JOE SKIPPER

Elon Musk faces something of a reality check after his call this week for more nickel mines to feed the batteries that Tesla and other carmakers need to power their electric vehicles. [nL3N2EU0HH]

 (The opinions expressed here are those of the author, a
columnist for Reuters.)
    * LME nickel and cobalt prices: https://tmsnrt.rs/3eVaVWd
    * Stainless steel production: https://tmsnrt.rs/2OVOy8k

    By Andy Home
    By Andy Home
    LONDON, July 24 (Reuters) - Elon Musk faces something of a
reality check after his call this week for more nickel mines to
feed the batteries that Tesla <TSLA.O> and other carmakers need
to power their electric vehicles. [nL3N2EU0HH]
    The market's fortunes remain beholden not to the battery
supply chain but to the much larger stainless steel sector, and
nickel prices are hovering around levels that are more likely to
force out existing operators than entice new ones. 
    And it is concern about the state of the stainless steel
market that is dampening nickel's prospects. 
    
    MORE NICKEL?
    "Tesla will give you a giant contract for a long period of
time if you mine nickel efficiently and in an environmentally
sensitive way," the electric car company's charismatic leader
told a post-earnings conference call. [nL3N2EU0HH]
    Musk's enthusiasm for new supply is understandable, though
telling the market that you are looking to buy huge tonnage is
unusual consumer behaviour. 
    Traders duly took their cue and the London Metal Exchange
(LME) nickel price <CMNI3> fizzed from $13,150 a tonne to a high
of $13,705 on Thursday.
    Maybe Mr Musk is simply doing his bit to push up the price
to a level where new projects will be incentivised, given that
nickel could do with a helping hand. 
    
    TOO MUCH NICKEL?
    Nickel has been dragged higher in the broader base metals
recovery, but it is one of the laggards within the LME suite.
Currently trading at $13,435 as the Tesla tremor fades, it is
down 5% since the start of the year. 
    It's not difficult to see why. 
    The International Nickel Study Group (INSG) estimates the
global refined market was in a supply surplus of 57,300 tonnes
after the first five months of the year, representing a sharp
turnaround from a deficit of 31,500 tonnes at the same point of
2019. [nL5N2EN62C]
    The median forecast in Reuters' July analyst poll is for a
surplus of 100,000 tonnes in 2020, making it the first year of
oversupply since 2015. [nL8N2EH4LT]
    LME nickel stocks are plentiful at 234,636 tonnes and LME
time spreads continue to trade in comfortable contango,
contrasting with a tightening trend in other metals, such as
copper. 
    
    INDONESIAN RESILIENCE
    Nickel supply has not been unaffected by the wave of
lockdowns that followed COVID-19 around the world. 
    Global mine production fell by 10% in the January-May
period, with the Philippines - a major ore supplier to China's
nickel pig iron (NPI) producers - recording a sharp 14% slide,
according to the INSG.
    Refined production fell in several countries, reflecting
lockdowns in Canada and in Madagascar, where Sumitomo Corp has
just booked an impairment charge on its Ambatovy operations.
[nFWN2ER092] 
    Ferronickel producers also lowered production in the face of
steep discounts to an already low outright nickel price.
[nL8N2ED4M2]
    However, global refined production was still up 1% for
January-May thanks to growing output of NPI in Indonesia, where
the mining and processing sector appears to have been relatively
untouched by the coronavirus. 
    Indonesian production surged by 55% year on year as
construction of new processing capacity continues unabated. 
    The incentive comes from a government ban at the start of
this year on exports of unprocessed nickel ore. 
    It's noticeable that Chinese imports of Indonesian ore were
only 202,000 tonnes in April and May, while imports of
Indonesian "ferronickel" totalled 380,000 tonnes. 
    The continuing trend of Chinese NPI capacity moving offshore
to Indonesia also continues, it seems. 
    
    CONSUMPTION HIT
    While Indonesia has held global production steady over the
first part of this year, consumption everywhere else has taken a
hit. The INSG estimates global usage fell by 8% year on year for
the January-May period. 
    The point of maximum weakness has been the stainless steel
sector, which still dwarfs electric vehicles in terms of
nickel's usage profile. 
    Stainless steel output tumbled 8% in the first quarter, the
International Stainless Steel Forum (ISSF) says. 
    Production fell by 9% in China, the global stainless
powerhouse, and by 7% in the rest of the world - the first
synchronised downturn since the fourth quarter of 2018. 
    Stainless steel's exposure to coronavirus-hit sectors such
as hospitality (cutlery), oil and gas (pipes) and aerospace
creates considerable headwinds for the nickel market. 
    Overproduction by Chinese stainless steel producers fighting
for market share might mitigate the nickel hit, but only at the
expense of a build in stocks further down the chain.
    "Delayed cuts from stainless and alloys, the resulting
product overhang and slow recovery of certain end-use sectors is
expected to drag out a multi-year surplus," says Citi, which is
very much in the bear camp of analysts. ("Q3 Commodities Market
Outlook", July 2020) 
    But the current price is pretty much saying the same thing.
One of the reasons cited by Sumitomo for its Ambatovy writedown
was "the decline in mid to long-term nickel price outlook".
    
    STAINLESS TRAP
    Tesla's Musk doesn't care about stainless steel or those
forms of nickel that go into making it. Like other car
companies, he needs battery-grade nickel, which is a subset of
the many forms nickel can take. 
    And he's probably right to be worried. 
    There is no shortage of new projects in the planning
pipeline, but the main hindrance to development is the current
muted nickel market.
    Though the pressure is most acute for those most dependent
on the stainless sector, such as ferronickel operators,
producers of battery-grade nickel are not being spared. 
    Nickel's battery story continues to attract much investment
interest, to judge by the social media reaction to Musk's
comments, but it remains trapped in a stainless steel mesh for
now. 
    Elon Musk may want more nickel mines, but it's the stainless
sector that will decide if he gets them. 
    

    <^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
Cobalt vs nickel prices since 2010    https://tmsnrt.rs/3eVaVWd
Synchronised slowdown in the stainless steel sector    https://tmsnrt.rs/2OVOy8k
'Please mine more nickel,' Musk urges as Tesla boosts production
   [ID:nL3N2EU0HH]
    ^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>
 (Editing by David Goodman)
 ((andy.home@thomsonreuters.com, 44-207-542-4412 and on Twitter
https://twitter.com/AndyHomeMetals))

Keywords: METALS NICKEL/AHOME (COLUMN, PIX)

