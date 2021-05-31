COLUMN-Speculators’ bullish corn and soy views fall to a 2021 low -Braun

By Karen Braun

FORT COLLINS, Colo., May 31 (Reuters) - Chicago-traded corn and soybean futures ended May more than 10% off the month’s highs, and as of last week speculators had established their least bullish views of the year.

In the week ended May 25, money managers reduced their net long position in CBOT corn futures and options to 268,091 contracts from 291,025 a week earlier based on data from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission. That produced their least bullish stance since December. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3p0DsAb)

Most-active corn futures Cv1 fell 5.8% during the week and commodity funds were thought to have sold almost four times what they did, in line with the market’s recent trend of overestimating the selling.

However, money managers cut their net long by 39% between May 5 and May 25. Futures dropped 11% during that timeframe.

Despite corn prices trading well off their early May highs, speculators are not yet comfortable with the short side. Money managers boosted their gross shorts by 69% in the latest three weeks, but the May 25 total was unusually low at just 39,186 contracts. The five-year average for the week is about 270,000 gross shorts.

Other reportable speculators through May 25 reduced their outright corn shorts to the fewest since June 2012, though their longs have fallen by 36% from the all-time high set in January. Money managers have shed 28% of their outright longs since the end of March, which was near the recent peak.

Corn trading remained volatile late last week with most-active July corn on Thursday surging the daily limit after nearly ending limit-down on Tuesday. Futures rose 5.9% in the last three sessions, though Friday’s close of $6.56-3/4 per bushel was 2.75 cents lower than on the previous Friday.

Rumors about China possibly cancelling U.S. corn cargoes or limiting imports rocked the market mid-week, though the Asian country has booked an impressive amount of new-crop corn so far. U.S. crop weather will be in heavy focus over the next several weeks.

SOYBEANS AND WHEAT

As of May 25, money managers held their least optimistic view on CBOT soybeans since August. They cut their net long to 139,390 futures and options contracts during the week from 152,584 a week before. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3c0YXvD)

That is well off their recent top of 238,394 contracts set on Oct. 6, close to the all-time high. Most-active soybean futures Sv1 rose 44% between Oct. 7 and May 25, though global supply outlooks have tightened since then.

Money managers have avoided an escalation in short soybean bets. Their gross shorts stood at 10,589 contracts as of May 25, relatively unchanged since late last year, though they cut outright longs by 20% in the latest two weeks. Other traders’ gross soybean shorts have risen slowly since the end of last year to a largely normal level.

In soybean meal, money managers slashed their net long for a second consecutive week through May 25, nearly resulting in a record two-week selloff. (https://tmsnrt.rs/3i10BkP)

The net meal long fell to 25,232 futures and options contracts from 50,845 in the previous week, and the new stance is funds’ least bullish since early September. The long had been close to 90,000 contracts at the end of December.

Funds remain solidly optimistic on soybean oil futures and options, as they raised their net long through May 25 by just over 2,000 contracts to 85,327. Most-active soyoil futures fell 1.3% between Wednesday and Friday but remain close to all-time highs.

Soybean meal futures rose a couple percentage points late last week following a large dive through May 25, settling 13.5% off the month’s high on Friday. Soybeans ended off 8% from the May top but just fractionally lower on the month.

Money managers were clinging to bullish CBOT wheat bets by May 25, having reduced their net long by nearly 10,000 to 4,534 futures and options contracts. Wheat futures bounced a little late last week and funds are still seen slightly long heading into the new week.

In Kansas City wheat, money managers reduced their net long to 23,501 futures and options contracts through May 25 from 26,100 a week earlier, their third consecutive selling week. They sold Minneapolis wheat for the first time in seven weeks, trimming their net long to 14,669 contracts from 16,415.

July Minneapolis wheat jumped more than 6% between Wednesday and Friday, though Kansas City wheat was up 1.4%. CBOT wheat ended the month 10% lower than at the start.

Graphic- Managed money net position in CBOT corn futures and optionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3p0DsAb

Graphic- Managed money net position in CBOT soybean futures and optionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3c0YXvD

Graphic- Managed money net position in CBOT soybean meal futures and optionshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3i10BkP

(Editing by Daniel Wallis)

((karen.braun@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: karen.braun.thomsonreuters.net@reuters.com; Twitter: @kannbwx))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.