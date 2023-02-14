COLUMN-South Asia's LNG import appetite on radar after price plunge: Maguire

By Gavin Maguire

LITTLETON, Colo., Feb 15 (Reuters) - Traders of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and climate watchers alike are both on the lookout for signs of a rise in import demand from buyers across South Asia, which until 2022 had been the world's second largest market for LNG after North Asia.

For LNG traders, more demand from buyers in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh would tighten global LNG supplies, and may support prices that have slumped nearly 70% since August on lower consumption in key markets such as Europe and China.

For climate watchers, South Asia's appetite for LNG has a direct correlation with the region's use of high-polluting coal to generate power, with higher use of cleaner-burning LNG a goal for government and businesses keen to reduce emissions.

A key factor that complicates the outlook for South Asian LNG demand is how cost-sensitive buyers are across the region.

In 2022, South Asian imports of LNG dropped by their most on record in response to the steep climb in LNG prices to record highs, ship tracking data from Kpler shows.

But with benchmark LNG prices now sharply off their 2022 peak and forecasted by forward markets to remain relatively flat over the coming year, 2023 may trigger a turnaround in demand for LNG in India and elsewhere across South Asia, with potentially significant repercussions for both gas markets and regional air pollution levels.

FUEL MISMATCH

The 16.5% drop in LNG imports in 2022 from 2021 was the first annual decline in South Asia's LNG imports since 2013, according to ship tracking data from Kpler.

That in turn helped free up LNG supplies for other buyers last year, especially in Europe where utilities were forced to replace reduced pipelined natural gas supplies from Russia with LNG imports following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

However, reduced LNG imports also triggered more coal demand in South Asia, with total thermal coal imports by the region jumping by 11.5% to over 173 million tonnes in 2022.

That reversed a declining trend in coal imports into South Asia since 2019, and pushed up coal purchases by more than any other region last year.

South Asia also dialled up imports of other fuels that can be used in power generation in 2022, including diesel and fuel oil that can release sulphur and other pollutants when burned to generate power.

In combination, the forced adjustment of power fuels and sharp swings in fuel imports pushed power prices higher last year, and along with a rise in interest rates took a toll on South Asian industry through widespread reductions in output levels.

However, a key index of manufacturing activity in India - by far the region's largest economy - pushed to 9-month highs in December just as global power fuel prices slumped.

In addition, Indian car production in January 2023 topped 200,000 vehicles for the first time since March 2021, according to the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE), suggesting the region is now gathering economic momentum.

PRICE PRESSURE

Greater manufacturing activity is expected to generate additional energy use throughout South Asia in 2023, which should support demand for all power generation commodities.

The exact mix of power fuels deployed depends on the relative prices of each, as well as the extent of government pressure on industry to reduce emissions.

Coal will remain the primary source of electricity generation, especially in India, where authorities said last month that utilities will burn about 8% more coal in the coming fiscal year than the year before.

However, a recent ban on burning coal around New Delhi due to smog is supportive over the near term for demand for cleaner-burning natural gas, which is the most efficient alternative to coal for utilities looking to generate baseload power.

India relies on imports for roughly half of its natural gas supplies, mainly in the form of LNG, so higher LNG imports look likely at least until the coal ban is eased.

For 2023 as a whole, the affordability of LNG on the international market will play a major role in determining just how much will be used, and for how long.

Current Asia benchmark LNG-AS prices are at their lowest since mid-2021, when average monthly LNG imports into South Asia were roughly 25-30% greater than the volumes imported over the second half of 2022.

With LNG prices hovering at their most attractive levels in more than a year just as South Asia's economy gathers momentum, the prospects look good for a rise in LNG imports into the region back towards previous levels.

That should be welcome news for both LNG traders worried about current surplus of LNG on international markets, and emissions monitors keen to see South Asia's coal consumption recede from last year's elevated levels.

