COLUMN-South American support of Chicago soy futures may soon face challenges -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures are trading at the highest-ever levels for January with U.S. stocks set for nine-year lows relative to demand and backing from poor weather in Argentina.

However, the global picture is looser, largely due to a strong Brazilian crop coupled with mediocre interest from top buyer China, putting world soybean stocks-to-use estimates on par with the last two years.

Most-active CBOT soybeans Sv1 on Thursday ended at $15.14-3/4 per bushel, up from $13.91 on the same date last year. Beans eventually ended January 2022 on what were record levels for the month before rallying sharply in February on Brazil’s crop losses.

Chicago futures frequently follow U.S. fundamentals more closely than global ones, and this appears to be the case today given both the above price comparisons and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s current supply and demand estimates.

USDA pegs global soybean stocks-to-use, a measure of supply versus demand, at 18.9% in 2022-23 versus 19% in 2021-22 and 18.9% two seasons ago. But last January, the agency’s 2021-22 estimate was a nine-year low of 17.4%, which eventually moved higher as a larger Brazilian crop and thinner Chinese demand were realized.

The U.S. trend was opposite, as 2021-22 soybean stocks-to-use of 6.1% is below the January 2022 prediction of 8% as total use was better than expected. The current 2022-23 outlook of 4.8% would be the lowest since 2013-14 and well off the 2018-19 anomaly of 23%.

Although soybean prices are the highest for this time of year, U.S. soybean stocks-to-use in previous Januarys has been estimated as tight or tighter than at present. This occurred in the crop years of 2010-11, 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2020-21.

Of those four, the lowest average January price for most-active CBOT soybeans was $12.85 per bushel in 2014 corresponding to the 2013-14 figures. Beans are averaging just over $15 so far this month.

SOUTH AMERICAN PULL

Despite the expectations for a record South American soybean harvest, a couple of factors there have recently supported soy futures. But that support could soon fade.

Soybean farmers in Brazil are selling less of their crop than previous years’ sales paces would suggest, holding back supplies that were expected on the market. As of the first week of 2023, sales were estimated at 28.5% of the expected output versus 36.5% last year.

By mid-month, farmers in Brazil’s top state of Mato Grosso sold 41% of their 2023 soybeans, the lowest in more than five years and well below the average of 54%. Mato Grosso’s beans are usually first to hit the market due to early planting and harvesting.

Brazil’s soy harvest is still in the very early stages, but the expected record output could cause storage to fill up quickly once more fields are cut. Statistics agency Conab said this week that Brazil’s summer grain crop, including soybeans, will outpace the country’s storage capacity for the first time in 20 years.

Conab said storage tightness could become particularly prominent in the second half of February into March. That could force more sales then, but Brazilian farmers in the meantime might be tempted to sell into any substantial downward price corrections out of fear that the move lower is permanent.

Argentina’s soybean crop is in terrible shape amid persistent drought, which has kept soybean and soybean meal futures elevated. This week, some 60% of the country’s beans are in poor condition compared with 30% a year ago.

But decent rains are finally in the forecast for Argentina’s grain belt, potentially up to 2 inches (51 mm) over the next 10 days. These rains could prove especially favorable since the crops were planted late.

Soybean price pressure could arise if the dry pattern does not re-emerge in February, but first the market will need to see that the upcoming rains, if realized to full potential, provided recovery for Argentina’s very poor crop health.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

