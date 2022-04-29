COLUMN-Record U.S. corn, soy sales for next year signal demand strength, jitters -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Ill., April 28 (Reuters) - Corn and soybean prices are near record highs, but the United States has sold record volumes of their staple crops for export in the upcoming cycle, potentially indicating demand will remain strong into 2023.

That trend also likely reflects concerns from top buyers like China that global supplies may continue to run tight for at least another year. That could keep U.S. exports elevated for a third consecutive year given successful summer harvests.

As of April 21, U.S. exporters had sold 14.95 million tonnes (560 million bushels) of corn and soybeans for shipment in the 2022-23 season starting Sept. 1. That is 63% more than a year ago, when volumes were at multiyear highs.

Both crops have equally driven that surge and are independently on record paces. New-crop corn sales at 4.2 million tonnes are up 61% on the year and soybeans are up 64% at 10.7 million.

China took over as top U.S. corn buyer in 2020-21, but traditional lead customer Mexico is atop the list for both current and upcoming year bookings with 1.72 million tonnes purchased for 2022-23. China bought 1.56 million as of April 21 and has secured at least 612,000 tonnes since.

Chinese buyers did not start shopping for new-crop U.S. corn last year until May, when they purchased nearly 11 million tonnes within three weeks before going quiet for several months. They started buying for 2022-23 last month.

It has been unclear whether China intends to remain a top global corn importer since ramping up purchases in 2020, though its recent U.S. interest may indicate anxiety over upcoming supplies in Ukraine, China’s traditional supplier.

There has also been uncertainty over China’s soybean demand strength as pricy soymeal has been reduced from feed rations, but the 7 million tonnes of the U.S. oilseed already on the books for next year are record and well above anything seen in recent years.

That could mean a few things. China may have shifted its buying window earlier due to fear of rising prices, and that demand may or may not remain strong through the traditional buying period later in the year. However, China knows that a record U.S. crop is on deck, so supplies should be plentiful by October should the yields be sufficient.

Another possibility is that China is restocking soybean reserves after several recent auctions. Cargoes arriving from top supplier Brazil should lighten by mid-year after a crop shortfall there.

NOT JUST CHINA

China’s dominant participation in the U.S. soybean and corn markets can sometimes mask overall demand health, but sales are very strong outside those to China.

New-crop soybean sales to all destinations other than China or unknown, which is often China in the case of soybeans, stood at 1.17 million tonnes as of April 21, less than one cargo off last year’s all-time high for the date.

Mexico had amassed a record 517,500 tonnes of U.S. soybeans for 2022-23, and both Egypt and European countries have secured larger volumes earlier than normal.

New-crop U.S. corn sales to all known, non-Chinese destinations are one cargo behind last year’s high at 2.25 million tonnes, most of which is the record volume to Mexico.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture will publish its first official outlooks for 2022-23 supply and demand on May 12, but the agency made preliminary predictions back in February.

At that time, USDA slated 2022-23 U.S. corn exports at 2.35 billion bushels, down from 2.425 billion in 2021-22 and 2.75 billion in 2020-21. The 2021-22 estimate rose to 2.5 billion in March, and 2.26 billion bushels had been sold for export as of April 21.

The agency’s February outlook placed 2022-23 U.S. soybean exports at 2.15 billion bushels, up from 2.05 billion in 2021-22 but below 2.26 billion in 2020-21. The 2021-22 estimate rose to 2.09 billion in March and then 2.115 billion in April, and those sales were 100% covered as of April 21.

Karen Braun is a market analyst with Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

Graphic- New-crop U.S. corn and soybean export saleshttps://tmsnrt.rs/3vSTqQO

(Editing by Matthew Lewis)

((karen.braun@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @kannbwx))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.