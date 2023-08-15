COLUMN-Rains lift soy prospects before warm and dry weather returns -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Illinois, Aug 14 (Reuters) - More cool weather across the U.S. Corn Belt last week had a mostly positive impact on the Crop Watch corn and soybeans, and many locations received beneficial rain ahead of a less favorable incoming weather pattern.

Forecasts early on Monday suggest minimal rain chances for most of the Corn Belt over the next week, save some opportunities in eastern areas mostly on Monday. Milder temperatures are expected to turn hot by the weekend.

U.S. corn and soybean crops have not dealt with prolonged heat this summer, which has helped plants combat extended dryness. But the Crop Watch producers are concerned that this heat could challenge the corn in particular as it continues to fill out kernels.

For example, both Iowa corn fields picked up 2 inches of rain over the last week, but that will not completely negate poor filling weather. The western Iowa producer mentioned heat pushing the corn along faster than desired, and the upcoming hot and dry weather is of more concern in eastern Iowa than the dry spring.

Last week’s 2.2 inches of rain in Kansas was considered critical ahead of the heat wave as it stopped further losses in yield and test weight. Indiana picked up 2.5 inches last week, western Illinois 2.45 inches, Nebraska up to 1.4 inches, and South Dakota got 1 inch.

Southeastern Illinois and the North Dakota soybeans have been the driest three Crop Watch fields lately, picking up 0.5 and 0.4 inch, respectively, over the last week. That puts six-week rainfall for those fields at just over 2 inches. The corn field in North Dakota has been luckier, though the beans there have up to three weeks for rains to make a difference.

No rain fell in Ohio over the last week, but heavy, much-needed rain was moving through the area on Monday. Minnesota has had a relatively dry summer but collected 0.7 inch in the past few days, strongly supporting the soybeans and marking the first low-stress week for crops in a while.

SCORES STEADY TO UP

Yield potential for Crop Watch soybeans remains above that of corn, as the 11-field average soybean yield rose to 4.16 from 4.11 last week as a half-point improvement in Minnesota and a quarter-point bump in Nebraska offset a quarter-point decline in southeastern Illinois.

That ties two other weeks out of the last six for the highest Crop Watch soybean yield prospects of the season so far. Some producers have reported emergence of pests and diseases in soybeans, though they are not yet severe enough to reduce yield scores.

Average Crop Watch corn yield remains unchanged at 3.89 as a small rise in Nebraska offset a small decline in South Dakota, as the latter producer has some concerns about ear size and grain length caused by earlier dryness.

Crop Watch producers continue rating both crop conditions and yield potential on 1-to-5 scales. Condition is a largely visual assessment similar to the U.S. government’s where 1 is very poor, 3 is average and 5 is excellent.

Yield potential extends to nonvisible elements and sometimes varies from condition. On this scale, 3 is around farm average yield, 4 is solidly above average and 5 is among the best crops ever.

Average soybean condition increased to 4.11 from 4.07 last week, a three-week high, after improvements in South Dakota, Minnesota and Nebraska offset small losses in North Dakota and southeastern Illinois.

Corn conditions have been stable for the last three weeks, rising to 3.95 from 3.93 last week as reductions in South Dakota and southeastern Illinois were offset by boosts in North Dakota, Nebraska and western Iowa.

The following are the states and counties of the 2023 Crop Watch corn and soybean fields: Kingsbury, South Dakota; Freeborn, Minnesota; Burt, Nebraska; Rice, Kansas; Audubon, Iowa; Cedar, Iowa; Warren, Illinois; Crawford, Illinois; Tippecanoe, Indiana; Fairfield, Ohio. The North Dakota corn is in Griggs County and the soybeans are in Stutsman County.

Photos of the Crop Watch fields can be tracked on my Twitter feed using handle @kannbwx.

Karen Braun is a market analyst for Reuters. Views expressed above are her own.

