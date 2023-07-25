COLUMN-Rainfall forecasts for US Corn Belt remain tough to nail down -Braun

By Karen Braun

NAPERVILLE, Illinois, July 25 (Reuters) - Cooler and wetter July weather has saved the U.S. summer crops from widespread disaster after one of the driest starts on record, though many areas of the Corn Belt are drying out again amid this week’s heat wave, and rainfall needs are increasing.

There is not yet a convincing lean on the weather outlook for August, which is critical for U.S. crop yields, especially soybeans. This will keep traders scrutinizing daily weather model runs over the next couple of weeks.

Commodity markets closely follow the American (GFS) and the European (EC) weather models, and it is important to understand their variations, especially at this time of year. The four-times-daily GFS forecasts out 15 days while the twice-per-day EC evaluates a 10-day period.

Because these models are not always in agreement, weather analysts at Refinitiv monitor the performance and biases of both the GFS and EC operational models based on the forecasts of days 1 through 9. That means as of Tuesday, the most recent results are from the July 16 runs.

Since late May, the GFS has been distinctly better than the EC in predicting temperatures across the crop-heavy Midwest. Similar to a year ago, the GFS’s recent advantage over the EC in temperature prediction is more notable and longer-lasting than at any other point in the last six months.

The models have performed similarly on rainfall over the last month, which was also the case last June and July. Both models’ precipitation output has deviated significantly enough from the actuals to warrant higher levels of uncertainty in precipitation forecasts versus temperature ones.

Both the GFS and EC precipitation output for the first half of July was overly optimistic on precipitation, which has generally been the case for the past six months. However, models suddenly flipped far too dry in late June, explaining why Midwestern rainfall totals surpassed expectations in the opening days of July.

The EC has continued its tendency to overpredict summer temperatures in the Midwest. Despite the GFS’s recent temperature reliability, it has more often leaned too cool versus too warm in the last couple of months.

As of midday on Tuesday, the models agreed that this week’s heat will fade in the final days of July, and both models were devoid of excessive heat across the Corn Belt through at least 10 days.

True to form, precipitation is the wild card, and Tuesday’s GFS was notably drier than the EC across the Midwest for the next 10 days. U.S. government forecasters likely leaned on the EC on Tuesday, as their seven-day outlook showed decent moisture chances in the heart of the Corn Belt.

Crop Watch producers said this week that they would be far more concerned about dry weather in August versus hot weather, as the former would have a worse impact on yields.

