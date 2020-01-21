COLUMN-Plunging U.S. gas prices intensify squeeze on coal: Kemp

U.S. coal-fired power plants are facing the perfect storm, with a mild winter and slumping natural gas prices adding to their long-term problems with competitiveness and pushing more towards retirement.
